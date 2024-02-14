Digital.ai Appoints Keith Stewart as Chief Customer Officer

Enterprises software industry veteran comes with two decades of experience, driving customer engagements, revenue, and growth in multinational executive roles

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital.ai, an industry-leading technology company that helps Global 5000 enterprises automate software delivery through its AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced the appointment of Keith Stewart as Chief Customer Officer. In his role, Stewart will be responsible for managing sales engineers, professional services, and customer support.





“I had the privilege of working with Keith at a previous juncture while he was chief growth officer at K4Connect, and witnessed first-hand his track record of leading large, successful sales organizations and navigating fiercely competitive, complex environments through digital transformations,” said Derek Holt, CEO, Digital.ai. “I’m thrilled to welcome Keith aboard at Digital.ai and look forward to having his unique skills and expertise to guide our customer support, sales engineering, and professional services teams at a critical time when software delivery must be tied to business value.”

Stewart delivers over two decades of experience driving growth, technology transformation, and business outcomes. He brings a unique blend of skills combining large, multinational executive roles with leadership roles in venture-backed, early-stage startups. In recent startup roles, Stewart led customer facing teams in FinTech and Healthcare markets helping organizations in highly regulated and risk-averse environments manage digital transformation initiatives. Prior to that, he worked at IBM for 12+ years serving in several international roles, including Global Solution Sales Leader for Watson IoT, European Business Unit Executive for Smarter Infrastructure and Services Manager for EMEA Financial Services, where his teams guided Global 5000 companies to achieve business results through digital transformation.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Digital.ai at such a dynamic time, and to work with an organization that drives software innovation for some of the largest enterprises in the world,” said Stewart. “Our customers increasingly rely on more of the Digital.ai portfolio to get to better business outcomes. I look forward to working with the team and our customers to make a significant impact on their software delivery and business initiatives.”

Keith Stewart is a proud Purdue alumnus who currently lives in Raleigh, NC.

About Digital.ai

Digital.ai is an industry-leading technology company dedicated to helping Global 5000 enterprises automate software delivery workflows across complex technology environments. The company’s AI-powered DevSecOps platform automates software releases, improves mobile application testing and security, and provides insights across the software lifecycle. Digital.ai empowers large enterprises to embrace AI responsibly, reduce software-related risk, and amplify developer productivity to deliver innovations that drive business outcomes. Additional information about Digital.ai can be found at digital.ai/ and on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Colleen Martin



Zer0 to 5ive, for Digital.ai



colleen@0to5.com