DIGISTOR® Secure Data Storage Officially Listed on NIAP Products in Evaluation List

The company moves closer to full certification for all its FIPS-certified SSDs designed to secure Data At Rest in laptops, desktops, and other devices used globally for sensitive and classified data.

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DIGISTOR–DIGISTOR®, a leading provider of secure Data At Rest (DAR) storage solutions, announced that its FIPS 140-2 L2 certified self-encrypting drives are listed on the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Products in Evaluation List. NIAP is responsible for the US implementation of the international Common Criteria set of data security standards. The company expects to receive the full NIAP listing in early 2023, making it the first to offer secure NIAP-listed drives at COTS-level pricing for critical infrastructure companies, industry, and military and government agencies requiring the highest data security levels.

“This listing is a significant milestone for DIGISTOR’s innovative, secure data storage solution. It validates our customers’ selection of DIGISTOR FIPS-certified SSDs and assures their solutions will meet the most stringent cybersecurity standards,” said Randal Barber, CEO of parent company CDSG. “Since the certification is retroactive to DIGISTOR FIPS-certified SSDs, any organization using our FIPS-certified drives automatically gains the critical Common Criteria certification.”

NIAP certification is a commercial cybersecurity product certification mandated by federal procurement requirements (CNSSP 11) for use in US National Security Systems, as information systems operated by the US Government, contractors for the government, or agents that contain classified information. These systems may involve intelligence activities, cryptographic activities related to national security, command and control of military forces, equipment that is an integral part of a weapon or weapons system, or are critical to the direct fulfillment of military or intelligence missions.

By meeting Common Criteria, DIGISTOR customers can trust that the solutions they develop for securing DAR in laptops, desktops, and other devices, are more readily accepted internationally and meet higher security requirements for sensitive and classified data. DIGISTOR is working with Lightship Security, an accredited Common Criteria and FIPS 140 laboratory, through its Austin, Texas, office.

For more information, visit digistor.com.

About DIGISTOR

DIGISTOR, a CRU Data Security Group (CDSG) brand, provides secure storage solutions for Data at Rest. CDSG is a leading provider of data security solutions and data transport and storage devices for government and military agencies, small and medium-sized businesses, the entertainment industry, corporate IT departments, data centers, and digital forensic investigators. Its other brands include CRU removable storage devices, ioSafe fireproof and waterproof data storage devices, and WiebeTech digital investigation devices.

