Digimarc’s Dom Guinard Receives AIM Global’s Clive Hohberger Technology Award

Recognized for Driving Innovation and Industry Standards in Product Digitization and the IoT

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#award—Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), the leader in product digitization and pioneer in digital watermarking, announced today that the Association for Automatic Identification and Mobility (AIM Global) has recognized Dominique (Dom) Guinard, Vice President of Innovation, with the Clive Hohberger Technology Award.





Created in 2018 to honor the lifetime contribution of prolific inventor Dr. Clive Hohberger, the award recognizes outstanding scientists, engineers, software developers, and systems integrators for significant contributions that have advanced the growth of new technological developments in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) industry. AIDC technologies include digital watermarks, 1D and 2D barcodes, QR codes, RFID, NFC, optical character recognition, smart cards, biometrics, and more.

Digimarc’s Dom Guinard is a part of the innovation labs leadership team, creating new technologies and contributing to global standards that address the world’s biggest challenges including, protecting content creators and owners in an era of generative AI, the fight to end plastic pollution, deterring counterfeiting, and more. Relevant to the recent Executive Order for the safe, secure, and trustworthy use of artificial intelligence, Digimarc is promoting standards and contributing tools including digital watermarks that can create an enduring tether between a digital asset’s correct and unaltered manifest or metadata – critical to protecting content creators and consumers.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Dom as a recipient of AIM Global’s prestigious Clive Hohberger Technology award,” said Tony Rodriguez, Digimarc’s Chief Technology Officer. “We are at an exciting inflection point in the industry where Dom’s pioneering work in IoT and global standards and Digimarc’s leadership in product digitization and digital watermarking technology are helping to promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world.”

Dom began his work on the Internet of Things (IoT) with Sun Microsystems and SAP Research working with RFID applications and continued this work through his doctorate at the AutoID labs of ETH Zurich and MIT, leading to the development of the first Web of Things architecture. Dom is ranked among the 10 most influential IoT experts and holds several patents in IoT and tagging technologies. In 2011, Dom co-founded EVRYTHNG to connect every physical thing to the web with a digital identity, giving the world’s consumer goods companies a way to apply real-time product data to inform business strategies while connecting directly with consumers through digitized products. EVRYTHNG was acquired by Digimarc in January 2022. Dom firmly believes in the power of standards: his research helped launch the Web of Things at W3C, he co-chaired development of the GS1 Digital Link standard, and he led development of the EPCIS 2.0 standard Web API. Currently, Dom is contributing to work on Digital Product Passports with the GS1 Circularity Working Group and Content Credentials with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA).

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a global leader in product digitization. A pioneer in digital watermarks, Digimarc connects every physical and digital item to a digital twin that enables the capture of product data, records events and interactions, and supports powerful new automations. Trusted to deter counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc is also recognized for ensuring product authenticity, improving plastics recycling, and more, with a commitment to promoting a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. In 2023, Digimarc was named to the Fortune 2023 Change the World list and honored as a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas finalist. See more at Digimarc.com.

Contacts

Susan Baldwin



Digimarc Corporation



509-939-1137



PR@digimarc.com

Nikki Habibi



The Hoffman Agency



971-226-4375



Digimarc@hoffman.com