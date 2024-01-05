Digimarc to Present at 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Leadership—Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), the leader in product digitization and pioneer in digital watermarking, will be featured as a presenting company at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on January 18, 2024. Digimarc President and CEO Riley McCormack and CFO Charles Beck are scheduled to present.





Presentation Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024



Time: 3:45 p.m. Eastern time (12:45 p.m. Pacific time)



Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham134/dmrc/2235068

A replay of the presentation will be made available here.

Digimarc’s management team will also be hosting meetings with institutional investors on Thursday, January 18, during the conference.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a global leader in product digitization. A pioneer in digital watermarks, Digimarc connects every physical and digital item to a digital twin that enables the capture of product data, records events and interactions, and supports powerful new automations. Trusted to deter counterfeiting of global currency for 25 years, Digimarc is also recognized for ensuring product authenticity, improving plastics recycling, and more, with a commitment to promoting a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. In 2023, Digimarc was named to the Fortune 2023 Change the World list and honored as a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas finalist. See more at Digimarc.com.

Contacts

Charles Beck



Chief Financial Officer



Charles.Beck@digimarc.com



+1 503-469-4721