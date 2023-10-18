Digimarc Sets Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Monday, November 6

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), the leader in product digitization and pioneer in digital watermarking, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.





Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck, and CLO Joel Meyer will host the call, and provide an update on strategic priorities, quarterly highlights and financial results followed by a question-and-answer forum. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call, including a link to prepared remarks highlighting third quarter achievements and current strategic priorities.

For those who wish to call in via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023



Time: 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time)



Toll-Free Number: 877-407-0832 | International Number: 201-689-8433



Conference ID: 13737195



Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oytywpih

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is the global leader in product digitization. A pioneer in digital watermarks, Digimarc connects every physical and digital item to a digital twin that enables the capture of product data, records events and interactions, and supports powerful new automations. Trusted to deter counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc is also recognized for ensuring product authenticity, improving plastics recycling, and more, with a commitment to promoting a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. In 2023, Digimarc was named to the Fortune 2023 Change the World list and honored as a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas finalist. See more at Digimarc.com.

Contacts

Charles Beck



Chief Financial Officer



Charles.Beck@digimarc.com

+1 503-469-4721