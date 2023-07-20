<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Digimarc Sets Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Wednesday, August 2

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consumerengagementDigimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.


Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck, and CLO Joel Meyer will host the call, and provide an update on strategic priorities, quarterly highlights and financial results followed by a question-and-answer forum. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 877-407-0832 | International Number: 201-689-8433

Conference ID: 13737194

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/meghmix3

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a global leader in product digitization. A pioneer in digital watermarks, Digimarc connects every physical and digital item to a digital twin that captures product data, records events and interactions, and enables powerful new automations. Trusted to deter counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc is also recognized for ensuring product authenticity, improving plastics recycling, and more, with a commitment to promoting a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. See more at Digimarc.com.

Contacts

Digimarc company contact:

Charles Beck

Chief Financial Officer

Charles.Beck@digimarc.com

+1 503-469-4721

