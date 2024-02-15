Home Business Wire Digimarc Sets Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Wednesday, February 28
BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aiDigimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), the pioneer and global leader in digital watermarking, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.


Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck, and CLO Joel Meyer will host the call, and provide an update on strategic priorities, quarterly highlights, and financial results followed by a question-and-answer forum. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call, including a link to prepared remarks highlighting fourth quarter achievements and current strategic priorities.

For those who wish to call in via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 877-407-0832 | International Number: 201-689-8433

Conference ID: 13740292

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wimozkau/

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is the pioneer and global leader in digital watermarking technologies. For nearly 30 years, Digimarc innovations and intellectual property in digital watermarking have been deployed at massive scale for the identification and the authentication of physical and digital items. A notable example of this is our partnership with a consortium of the world’s central banks to deter counterfeiting of global currency. Digimarc is also instrumental in supporting global industry standards efforts spanning both the physical and digital worlds. In 2023, Digimarc was named to the Fortune 2023 Change the World list and honored as a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas finalist. Learn more at Digimarc.com.

Contacts

Charles Beck

Chief Financial Officer

Charles.Beck@digimarc.com

+1 503-469-4721

