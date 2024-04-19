Digimarc Sets First Quarter 2024 Conference Call for Thursday, May 2

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#authenticity—Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the pioneer and global leader in digital watermarking technologies, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.





Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck, and CLO George Karamanos will host the call, and provide an update on strategic priorities, quarterly highlights, and financial results followed by a question-and-answer forum. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call, including a link to prepared remarks highlighting first quarter achievements and current strategic priorities.

For those who wish to call in via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

Date: Thursday, May 2, 2024



Time: 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time)



Toll-Free Number: 877-407-0832 | International Number: 201-689-8433



Conference ID: 13743902



Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ed43tvez

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is the pioneer and global leader in digital watermarking technologies. For nearly 30 years, Digimarc innovations and intellectual property in digital watermarking have been deployed at a massive scale for the identification and the authentication of physical and digital items. A notable example is our partnership with a consortium of the world’s central banks to deter counterfeiting of global currency. Digimarc is also instrumental in supporting global industry standards efforts spanning both the physical and digital worlds. In 2023, Digimarc was named to the Fortune 2023 Change the World list and honored as a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas finalist. Learn more at Digimarc.com.

