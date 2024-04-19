Home Business Wire Digimarc Sets First Quarter 2024 Conference Call for Thursday, May 2
Business Wire

Digimarc Sets First Quarter 2024 Conference Call for Thursday, May 2

di Business Wire

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#authenticityDigimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the pioneer and global leader in digital watermarking technologies, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.


Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck, and CLO George Karamanos will host the call, and provide an update on strategic priorities, quarterly highlights, and financial results followed by a question-and-answer forum. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call, including a link to prepared remarks highlighting first quarter achievements and current strategic priorities.

For those who wish to call in via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

Date: Thursday, May 2, 2024

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 877-407-0832 | International Number: 201-689-8433

Conference ID: 13743902

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ed43tvez

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is the pioneer and global leader in digital watermarking technologies. For nearly 30 years, Digimarc innovations and intellectual property in digital watermarking have been deployed at a massive scale for the identification and the authentication of physical and digital items. A notable example is our partnership with a consortium of the world’s central banks to deter counterfeiting of global currency. Digimarc is also instrumental in supporting global industry standards efforts spanning both the physical and digital worlds. In 2023, Digimarc was named to the Fortune 2023 Change the World list and honored as a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas finalist. Learn more at Digimarc.com.

Contacts

Digimarc company contact:
Charles Beck

Chief Financial Officer

Charles.Beck@digimarc.com
+1 503-469-4721

Articoli correlati

Coinbase Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
REMOTE FIRST COMPANY // MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its...
Continua a leggere

MACOM to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on May 2, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (Nasdaq: MTSI) plans to announce financial results for its second quarter...
Continua a leggere

Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 2, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php