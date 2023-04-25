Digimarc Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 10

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consumerengagement—Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck, and CLO Joel Meyer will host the call, and provide an update on strategic priorities, quarterly highlights, and financial results followed by a question-and-answer forum. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023



Time: 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time)



Toll-Free Number: 888-645-4404 | International Number: 862-298-0702



Conference ID: 13737177



Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/paji5rrh

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a global leader in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through unique identifiers and cloud-based solutions. A trusted partner in deterring digital counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc reveals a product’s journey to provide intelligence and promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. With Digimarc, you can finally see everything. And when you see everything, you can achieve anything. For more information, visit us at digimarc.com.

Contacts

Digimarc company contact:

Charles Beck



Chief Financial Officer



Charles.Beck@digimarc.com

+1 503-469-4721