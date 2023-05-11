Digimarc Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consumerengagement—Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Subscription revenue for the first quarter of 2023 increased 2% to $3.9 million compared to $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting $1.0 million of higher subscription revenue from new commercial contracts, partially offset by $0.6 million of lower subscription revenue as a result of sunsetting our Piracy Intelligence product in 2022.

Service revenue for the first quarter of 2023 increased 9% to $4.0 million compared to $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting the impact of a larger annual budget from the Central Banks for project work in 2023 than 2022, which includes both higher billing rates and project hours.

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 increased 6% to $7.8 million compared to $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 increased $0.9 million, or 27%, to $4.2 million compared to $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting $0.5 million of higher service gross profit contribution due to higher service revenue and lower professional services costs and $0.3 million of higher subscription gross profit contribution due to higher subscription revenue, a favorable mix of subscription revenue, and lower platform costs.

Gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2023 increased to 54%, compared to 45% in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding amortization expense on acquired intangible assets, subscription gross margins improved from 73% to 80% and service gross margins improved from 49% to 57% from the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 increased $0.8 million, or 17%, to $5.7 million compared to $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2023 increased to 73%, compared to 66% in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $2.3 million, or 11%, to $19.0 million compared to $21.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting $1.3 million of lower compensation costs due to lower headcount partially offset by annual compensation adjustments, $0.8 million of lower legal, accounting, and tax costs, the impact of the $0.6 million impairment charge on lease right of use assets last year, $0.6 million of lower travel and conference costs, $0.6 million of lower consulting costs, and $0.4 million of lower recruiting costs, partially offset by $2.1 million of one-time severance costs incurred for organizational changes made in February 2023.

Non-GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $1.6 million, or 9%, to $15.5 million compared to $17.0 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $14.0 million or $(0.70) loss per common share compared to $17.8 million or $(1.03) loss per common share in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $9.0 million or $(0.45) loss per common share compared to $11.9 million or $(0.69) loss per common share in the first quarter of 2022.

At March 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities totaled $43.0 million compared to $52.5 million at December 31, 2022.

Conference call

Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Wednesday, May 10, 2023) to discuss these results and provide an update on market conditions and its execution of strategy. CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck and CLO Joel Meyer will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management’s presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company’s website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company’s website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone to ask a question, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 888-645-4404



International Number: 862-298-0702



Conference ID: 13737177

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a global leader in product digitization. A pioneer in digital watermarks, Digimarc connects every physical and digital item to a digital twin that enables products to inform, instruct, and act. Trusted to deter counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc is also recognized for ensuring product authenticity, improving plastics recycling, and more with a commitment to promoting a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. See more at digimarc.com.

Forward-looking statements

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as “will,” “should,” “expects,” “estimates,” “predicts” and “continue” or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management’s opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross profit margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net loss, and Non-GAAP loss per common share (diluted). See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP financial measures are an important measure of our operating performance because they allow management, investors and analysts to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing non-cash and non-recurring activities that affect comparability. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.

Digimarc believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps management and investors make comparisons between us and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measures and the corresponding GAAP measures provided by each company under applicable SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of its consolidated historical operating results, investors should examine Digimarc’s non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with its historical GAAP financial information, and investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Income Statement Information (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Subscription $ 3,885 $ 3,791 Service 3,958 3,620 Total revenue 7,843 7,411 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 795 1,042 Service (1) 1,715 1,831 Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets 1,089 1,194 Total cost of revenue 3,599 4,067 Gross profit Subscription (1) 3,090 2,749 Service (1) 2,243 1,789 Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets (1,089 ) (1,194 ) Total gross profit 4,244 3,344 Gross profit margin: Subscription (1) 80 % 73 % Service (1) 57 % 49 % Total 54 % 45 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 6,298 7,945 Research, development and engineering 7,826 6,091 General and administrative 4,627 6,408 Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets 260 342 Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements — 574 Total operating expenses 19,011 21,360 Operating loss (14,767 ) (18,016 ) Other income (loss), net 745 (4 ) Loss before income taxes (14,022 ) (18,020 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (18 ) 239 Net loss $ (14,040 ) $ (17,781 ) Loss per common share: Loss per common share — basic $ (0.70 ) $ (1.03 ) Loss per common share — diluted $ (0.70 ) $ (1.03 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 20,093 17,344 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 20,093 17,344 ________ (1) Cost of revenue, Gross profit and Gross profit margin for Subscription and Service excludes amortization expense on acquired intangible assets.

Digimarc Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 4,244 $ 3,344 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,089 1,194 Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets 144 141 Stock-based compensation 238 201 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 5,715 $ 4,880 Non-GAAP gross profit margin 73 % 66 % GAAP operating expenses $ 19,011 $ 21,360 Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment (428 ) (390 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (260 ) (342 ) Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets (39 ) (30 ) Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases (166 ) (271 ) Stock-based compensation (2,638 ) (2,267 ) Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements — (574 ) Acquisition-related expenses — (444 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 15,480 $ 17,042 GAAP net loss $ (14,040 ) $ (17,781 ) Total adjustments to gross profit 1,471 1,536 Total adjustments to operating expenses 3,531 4,318 Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,038 ) $ (11,927 ) GAAP loss per common share (diluted) $ (0.70 ) $ (1.03 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,038 ) $ (11,927 ) Non-GAAP loss per common share (diluted) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.69 )

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 32,301 $ 33,598 Marketable securities (1) 10,724 18,944 Trade accounts receivable, net 4,826 5,427 Other current assets 4,457 6,172 Total current assets 52,308 64,141 Property and equipment, net 2,024 2,390 Intangibles, net 32,396 33,170 Goodwill 8,435 8,229 Lease right of use assets 4,554 4,720 Other assets 1,309 1,127 Total assets $ 101,026 $ 113,777 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 5,059 $ 5,989 Deferred revenue 3,264 4,145 Total current liabilities 8,323 10,134 Long-term lease liabilities 5,901 5,977 Other long-term liabilities 143 76 Total liabilities 14,367 16,187 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock 50 50 Common stock 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 369,925 367,692 Accumulated deficit (279,849 ) (265,809 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,487 ) (4,363 ) Total shareholders’ equity 86,659 97,590 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 101,026 $ 113,777 ________ (1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was $43,025 and $52,542 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Cash Flow Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (14,040 ) $ (17,781 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment 428 390 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,349 1,536 Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets 183 171 Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases 166 271 Amortization of net premiums on marketable securities — 26 Stock-based compensation 2,876 2,468 Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements — 574 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 631 1,731 Other current assets 1,766 (17 ) Other assets (191 ) (601 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (910 ) 219 Deferred revenue (925 ) (423 ) Lease liability and other long-term liabilities (77 ) (420 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,744 ) (11,856 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Net cash paid for acquisition — (3,512 ) Purchase of property and equipment (51 ) (414 ) Capitalized patent costs (112 ) (119 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 10,247 5,937 Purchases of marketable securities (1,975 ) — Net cash provided by investing activities 8,109 1,892 Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of common stock (656 ) (583 ) Repayment of loans (26 ) (15 ) Net cash used in financing activities (682 ) (598 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash 20 1 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2) $ (1,297 ) $ (10,561 ) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period 52,542 41,618 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period 43,025 24,895 (2) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ (9,517 ) $ (16,723 )

Contacts

Charles Beck



Chief Financial Officer



Charles.Beck@digimarc.com

+1 503-469-4721