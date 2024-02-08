Digimarc Joins New NIST AI Safety Institute Consortium Dedicated to AI Safety

Digital Watermarking Pioneer to Contribute Expertise to Advance the Development and Deployment of Safe, Trustworthy AI Under New U.S. Government Safety Institute

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the pioneer and global leader in digital watermarking, today announced it has joined more than 200 of the nation’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) stakeholders to participate in a Department of Commerce initiative to support the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI. Established by the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) will bring together AI creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations to meet this mission.





“Digimarc commends NIST on the formation of the Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium, and we look forward to collaborating with a prestigious group of technology experts to promote the development of trustworthy AI and its responsible use,” said Digimarc Chief Technology Officer Tony Rodriguez. “The new consortium’s charter aligns closely with our commitment to ensure the tools and technology to protect content creators and consumers are readily available.”

“The U.S. government has a significant role to play in setting the standards and developing the tools we need to mitigate the risks and harness the immense potential of artificial intelligence. President Biden directed us to pull every lever to accomplish two key goals: set safety standards and protect our innovation ecosystem. That’s precisely what the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium is set up to help us do,” said Secretary Raimondo. “Through President Biden’s landmark Executive Order, we will ensure America is at the front of the pack – and by working with this group of leaders from industry, civil society, and academia, together we can confront these challenges to develop the measurements and standards we need to maintain America’s competitive edge and develop AI responsibly.”

The new consortium’s priorities align with those outlined in the October 2023 Executive Order (EO) for the safe, secure, and trustworthy development and use of AI. Digimarc supports the bold directive in the EO, including its guidance on the role of tools like digital watermarking in this critical effort and the need to balance protecting the rights of the public and private sectors while seizing the innovative potential of AI.

Consortium member companies and organizations include leaders on the frontlines of developing and using AI systems, as well as civil society and academic teams that are building the foundational understanding of how AI can and will transform our society.

The full list of consortium participants is available here.

“Digimarc is committed to contributing solutions and facilitating collaboration across industries and sectors to safeguard the development and deployment of AI,” said Rodriguez.

Most recently, Digimarc co-hosted the AI Summit with the Center for Security in Politics at the University of California, Berkeley. Digimarc has also shared its knowledge and expertise as a participant in the bipartisan Senate Forum on AI in Washington, D.C. To learn more about how Digimarc is protecting content creators and consumers with robust digital watermarks, visit https://www.digimarc.com/products/digital-content-authentication. We also invite you to contact us directly at product@digimarc.com.

