Digibee Appoints Nithin Bose as Chief Customer Officer

Following a $60 million series B round and CRO hire, Digibee further expands its C-suite with an industry veteran who will be a critical touch point for Digibee customers, investors and teams

WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digibee, an integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) company that helps organizations build flexible, highly scalable integration architecture with low code, today announced the appointment of Nithin Bose as chief customer officer.









With over 20 years of experience in building and deploying enterprise data products, Bose is a seasoned leader in customer success, sales engineering, professional services and support. He has a proven track record of scaling product and customer success organizations, driving revenue growth and enhancing product-market fit. He will report to CEO Rodrigo Bernardinelli and serve as a member of the leadership team, unifying customer success, customer support, professional services and solution architecture functions under one umbrella to drive optimal outcomes for the company’s global customers.

“Following a successful series B funding round, it is critical that Digibee have the right leaders in place to scale the company through the next stage of growth and beyond. Nithin’s passion, dedication, and impressive work in customer success will help advance our leadership position in digital transformation and customer service, experience and success,” said Bernardinelli.

“I joined Digibee because I was drawn to the company’s strong platform, passionate customer-focused team and disruptive approach to integration in a fast-growing market. There is a massive opportunity to bring Digibee’s cloud-native, low-code and high-productivity approach to more enterprise integration customers and complex use cases. The timing is right for Digibee’s success as a leading integration platform to be advanced globally,” said Bose.

Bose previously served as vice president of product and customer success at Very Good Security, a data security platform which secures the storage and exchange of the world’s payment data while maximizing its utility. There, he was the executive responsible for the post-sale customer journey including adoption, expansion and renewals for hundreds of customers. He improved net retention to more than 130% while growing the overall business by over 500%. He established customer engagement programs driving the Net Promoter Score (NPS) to 60 and built a global team from the ground up to drive sales engineering, customer success, professional services and customer support. He also launched multiple new product offerings to better serve customers and rebuilt product management, product marketing and design functions to drive innovation. He also held customer success leadership roles at Splunk, Deloitte, ServiceSource and other B2B IT product organizations.

Bose holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer science from the R.V. College of Engineering, Bangalore, India, and a Master of Science degree in computer engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. He is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

