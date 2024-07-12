Home Business Wire Digi International to Release Third Fiscal Quarter 2024 Earnings Results and Host...
Business Wire

Digi International to Release Third Fiscal Quarter 2024 Earnings Results and Host a Conference Call on August 7, 2024

di Business Wire

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International® Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) will release its financial results for the third fiscal quarter 2024 on Wednesday, August 7, after market close, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. Ron Konezny, CEO, and Jamie Loch, CFO, will host a conference call later the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET, to briefly discuss the results and will take questions and provide answers. This is a change from the prior quarter when the conference call occurred the morning following the earnings release the day before.


Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. All participants are asked to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Digi’s website, https://digi.gcs-web.com/ or the hosting website here.

A replay will be available within approximately two hours after the completion of the call. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Digi’s website. The webcast will be available for replay for approximately one year.

About Digi International

Delivering Scalable Solutions for What’s Next

Since 1985, Digi International Inc. (Digi) has been a pioneer in wireless communication, forging the future for connected devices and responding to the needs of the people and enterprises that use them.

Before the Internet of Things was a thing, we built M2M and IoT devices, adapted to evolving network standards, and optimized data communications around the most advanced protocols and emerging technologies. From radio frequency modems to gateways, cellular routers, networking devices, embedded system-on-modules (SOM) and single-board computers (SBCs), Digi’s solutions have continually grown to serve an extensive breadth of applications across the IoT landscape.

Today, our IoT offering includes sensor-based solutions, a sophisticated platform for remotely monitoring device deployments of any size, anywhere, as well as professional design, implementation and certification teams to help you carry out your vision, no matter how large or small.

For more information, visit Digi’s website at www.digi.com.

Contacts

Digi International

Rob Bennett

Director, Investor Relations

(952) 912-3524

Rob.Bennett@digi.com

Articoli correlati

BLS International Holding Anonim Şirketi (Turkey) Successfully Completes Acquisition of 100% Stake in iDATA

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BLS #BLSInternational--BLS International Services Limited, a leading global tech-enabled service partner for governments and citizens, announced the...
Continua a leggere

TEGNA and Seattle Kraken Partner with Gray Media in Alaska

Business Wire Business Wire -
Gray Media stations in Anchorage and Juneau will broadcast all locally available Seattle Kraken games, free over-the-air beginning with...
Continua a leggere

Avangrid Earns Security Award for State Fusion Cell Partnership

Business Wire Business Wire -
CSO Award from Foundry’s CSO honors organizations with outstanding security projects and initiativesORANGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CleanEnergy--Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php