Digi International to Release Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Fiscal 2024 Earnings Results and Host a Conference Call on November 13, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International® Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) will release its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal 2024 on Wednesday, November 13, after market close, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. Ron Konezny, CEO, and Jamie Loch, CFO, will host a conference call the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET, to briefly discuss the results and will take questions and provide answers.





Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. All participants are asked to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Digi’s website, https://digi.gcs-web.com/ or the hosting website here.

A replay will be available within approximately two hours after the completion of the call. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Digi’s website. The webcast will be available for replay for approximately one year.

About Digi International

Delivering Scalable Solutions for What’s Next

Since 1985, Digi International Inc. (Digi) has been a pioneer in wireless communication, forging the future for connected devices and responding to the needs of the people and enterprises that use them.

Before the Internet of Things was a thing, we built M2M and IoT devices, adapted to evolving network standards, and optimized data communications around the most advanced protocols and emerging technologies. From radio frequency modems to gateways, cellular routers, networking devices, embedded system-on-modules (SOM) and single-board computers (SBCs), Digi’s solutions have continually grown to serve an extensive breadth of applications across the IoT landscape.

Today, our IoT offering includes sensor-based solutions, a sophisticated platform for remotely monitoring device deployments of any size, anywhere, as well as professional design, implementation and certification teams to help you carry out your vision, no matter how large or small.

For more information, visit Digi’s website at www.digi.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:



Digi International



Rob Bennett



Director, Investor Relations



(952) 912-3444



Rob.Bennett@digi.com