Digi International Launches Digi SAFE at 2022 IACP Conference Taking Public Safety to Next Generation of Secure Connectivity

HOPKINS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced the launch of its Digi SAFE™ all-in-one connectivity solution for public safety and transportation agencies. The Digi SAFE connectivity solution, which will be showcased at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Expo, is purpose-built, secure, and suited for widespread deployment by emergency services organizations of all sizes and budgets.

At its core, Digi SAFE features Digi Remote Manager as the command center of an intelligent public-safety network that enables IT support teams to remotely monitor, manage, and update field devices. It facilitates rapid deployment, provides location data visibility, and ensures the devices have the latest software & security updates.

Digi provides several router options for emergency professionals, including the new Digi TX40 5G. Encased in a hardened enclosure, the Digi TX40 5G is designed from the ground up to achieve next-generation 5G performance for public safety. Rugged and rated for extended operating temperatures, Digi TX40 5G incorporates Ethernet, Wi-Fi, serial, USB, dual SIMs, and other features to enable a complete Vehicle Access Network (VAN). The Digi TX40 will be available in the Spring 2023.

Secure Mobility Powered by Radio IP

With its Digi TX40 5G router, the Digi SAFE security solution is empowered by Radio IP, a leading CJIS compliant Mobile VPN provider and enables IT administrators from multiple agencies to securely share one system within a single operating platform. The highly resilient application and session persistence helps ensure constant connectivity enabling greater support for first responders in the field with mobile encryption and reliable data access, keeping officers and citizens safer, while minimizing response times.

In addition to the benefits of Radio IP’s Mobile VPN, Digi TX40 5G meets the U.S. government cybersecurity FIPS 140-2 standard and leverages Digi TrustFence® to ensure security compliance throughout the network.

Options for Police and Emergency-Service Operations

“With a commitment to delivering the most advanced connectivity solutions for public safety, emergency services, and transportation, we are proud to unveil Digi SAFE at this prestigious law-enforcement event,” said Kinana Hussain, Digi’s Vice President of Product Management. “In response to the tremendous challenges faced by field officers in keeping individuals and communities safe, Digi focuses on advanced, secure, and always-on solutions to help agencies realize the benefits of their digital transformation initiatives. Our software-centric solutions with reliable purpose-built devices are why customers continue to trust Digi.”

Along with radios for voice communication, public safety vehicles are equipped with dash cameras, body cameras, license-plate readers, eTicket systems, and mobile data computers that create a profusion of data streams from the field. These streams, particularly real-time video, provide critical situational awareness for dispatchers, command staff, and officers at the scene of a public-safety incident. The volume and complexity of data flowing to and from public-safety vehicles is constantly growing and requires relentless, always-on connectivity.

Emergency-Service Communications

Several wireless carriers offer networks for public safety agencies. These networks ensure critical voice, text, and data communications so that every first responder vehicle can communicate with dispatchers, hospitals, and one another without interruption or delay. Digi TX cellular routers for public safety are certified for emergency services use with all major U.S. carriers. Digi SAFE solutions are available in both 4G LTE models and 5G models with 5G/4G LTE dual connectivity. In 5G cellular routers with 5G/4G LTE dual connectivity, the device seamlessly switches between 5G and 4G LTE connections without interruption and without loss of data.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

About Radio IP Software

A global leader in mobile communications, Radio IP Software offers a portfolio of innovative Mobile Virtual Private Network and mobile security solutions. Its award-winning services helps overcome the performance, security, connectivity, and roaming challenges associated with wireless networks to achieve faster response times. For more information, visit www.radio-ip.com.

