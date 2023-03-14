Digi International Expands the Digi XBee 3 Family with Two New Global Cellular LTE Smart Modems

Compact and programmable module solutions deliver secure and pre-certified cellular connectivity for IoT devices and gateways, dramatically reducing costs, risks, and development timelines

HOPKINS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, today expanded its Digi XBee® 3 Global Cellular family of solutions with the unveiling of Digi XBee® 3 Cellular LTE Cat 1 and Digi XBee® 3 Cellular LTE-M/NB-IoT smart modems for global deployment. These new modules deliver the power and flexibility of the renowned Digi XBee ecosystem — pre-certified for global cellular deployments to accelerate development times and eliminate the costs associated with carrier certification processes.





The newest additions to the Digi XBee Global Cellular family are dependable, compact solutions with BLE and end-device carrier certifications that can be used worldwide and are equipped with Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) positioning. They deliver simplified and future-proof solutions for developers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) looking to add reliable cellular IoT connectivity to their devices or IoT gateways. With pre-integrated certifications, the XBee 3 Global family supports LTE Cat 1, LTE-M and NB-IoT networks, with 2G/3G fallback — for applications that require reliable cellular connectivity, anywhere in the world. These solutions support low-power applications such as meters, smart sensors and other fixed assets that send small portions of data.

Digi XBee Global Cellular family smart modems are designed to be provisioned, managed and monitored by Digi Remote Manager® (Digi RM). Additionally, they support MicroPython programming, Bluetooth, GNSS positioning for geolocation and Digi TrustFence® security.

“Our Digi XBee 3 Global Cellular family expands the XBee ecosystem of RF modules, gateways, adapters and software — giving OEMs access to the smallest, pre-certified modems for cellular networks that will save thousands in development time and money,” said Steve Ericson, Vice President and General Manager of Digi’s OEM Solutions division. “Pre-certification, along with the integration of advanced software and security, and a full ecosystem of tools supports rapid time-to-market.”

Digi XBee 3 Global Cellular Cat 1

Designed for applications that require higher throughput, the XBee 3 Cat 1 smart modem gives customers a single SKU for deployment of cellular products anywhere in the world. It includes 2G/3G fallback for use in regions and countries where Cat 1 isn’t available.

Digi XBee 3 Global Cellular LTE-M/NB-IoT

Offering low-power cellular connectivity, Digi XBee 3 LTE-M/NB-IoT modules are designed for applications that require data collection from edge devices — supporting higher data rates, lower latency and cell tower handoff, making it ideal for mobile applications and asset tracking.

Delivering the lowest power consumption and data transfer rates available, NB-IoT is ideal for battery-powered and passive devices, which transmit small amounts of data at intermittent times.

All smart modems within the XBee Cellular family solution include MicroPython programming resources to enable direct custom scripting, 2G/3G fallback to ensure connectivity, GNSS for accurate location services, OTA firmware updates and access to Digi Remote Manager for over-the-air software updates and monitoring. With built-in Digi TrustFence® security, identity and data privacy features, customers can tap into more than 175 controls to protect against new and evolving cyber threats. The Digi XBee Mobile App and Digi XBee Studio® tool suite simplify setup, configuration and testing. Digi XBee Data Plans are also available for a wide variety of cellular connectivity requirements.

Digi XBee 3 Global Cellular Family solutions are available now. For more information, visit: https://www.digi.com/products/embedded-systems/digi-xbee/cellular-modems.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

