Difenda recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards finalist for Security MSSP of the Year

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Difenda today announced it is a Security MSSP of the Year award finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.









“It’s an honor to be recognized as a finalist for the Security MSSP of the Year. This is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation that our team brings to the forefront every day. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our team, customers, and partners for making this possible,” Manoj Arora, CEO of Difenda

At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on May 6, 2024, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 9 award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the fifth year Microsoft is recognizing partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft’s security technology.

“I’m very pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to this year’s finalists for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. These are presented each year to recognize the outstanding achievements of our Microsoft Intelligent Security Association members as they improve customers’ ability to identify and respond to security threats. Our community is made up of the most reliable and trusted security vendors worldwide. This year we received hundreds of quality submissions from partners and Microsoft stakeholders, so this year’s finalists stood out in a crowd of exceptional talent. It’s my pleasure to acknowledge and celebrate their work over the past year,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

About Difenda:

Difenda, a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, specializes in delivering managed and professional services across the Microsoft Security suite. The company’s 24/7/365 Cyber Command Centers (C3), certified by PCI, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001, form the core of its advanced security operations. Difenda’s achievements include the Microsoft Security Impact award, MXDR verified solution status, and Microsoft Specializations in Threat Protection and Cloud Security. Additionally, its involvement in the Security Copilot design partner program highlights its commitment to innovation.

