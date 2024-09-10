DIC Acquires the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification’s ISCC PLUS Certification

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ISCC—DIC Corporation (TOKYO:4631) announced today that last month it acquired certification under ISCC PLUS,* an international certification scheme for sustainable products, for a product manufactured by subsidiary DIC Epoxy (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.





ISCC PLUS–certified product

Certified company/site Product Product name DIC Epoxy (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Epoxy resin EPICLON™

ISCC PLUS is a voluntary scheme that attests to the proper management of recycled and biomass-derived raw materials across the supply chain, including in production processes. This certification facilitates the use of raw materials to which the mass balance approach† has been applied. Additionally, the use of mass balance bio-allocated raw materials is expected to reduce the DIC Group’s largest product carbon footprint by 19.4％,‡ compared with conventional products that use fossil-derived raw materials.

The DIC Group has identified contribution to the realization of carbon neutrality, creation of a circular economy and building a sustainable supply chain as issues of material importance that it must address. Going forward, in tandem with its Group companies that operate in more than 60 countries and territories, DIC will continue working to help drive sustainable development, in line with its goal of contributing to sustainability for the global environment and for society.

* ISCC PLUS, operated by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC), is a globally applicable certification system that certifies products for which recycled and biomass-derived raw materials are properly managed across the supply chain.

† In the manufacture of products, raw materials of different origins—i.e. biomass-derived and petroleum-derived materials—are often mixed. The mass balance approach is a methodology for attributing the characteristics of a sustainable raw material to the end product based on its input amount.

‡ To calculate a product’s carbon footprint (the CO 2 emissions it adds to the atmosphere), DIC uses primary emissions data for mass balance bio-allocated raw materials and secondary data (from the Inventory Database for Environmental Analysis(Ecoinvent v3.10)) for fossil-derived raw materials. The scope of data collected is cradle to gate, that is, from the extraction of raw materials through to departure from a DIC production facility, from which it subtracts biogenic emissions (CO₂ absorbed by biomass during growth) to yield a value, in accordance with the International Organization for Standardization’s ISO 14067 standard.

Reference

Other DIC Group products that have acquired or are expected to acquire ISCC PLUS certification

Certified company/site Product Product name Date of certification DIC Corporation Polystyrene DICSTYRENE™ HYBRANCH™ October 2023 DIC Corporation Coextruded multilayer film DIFAREN™ 2025 (estimate)

About DIC Epoxy (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

Location: Plot 408, Jalan Pekeliling, 81700 Pasir Gudang, Johor, Malaysia



Representative: Kunihiro Morinaga



Year of establishment: 1997



Principal operations: Manufacture and sale of epoxy resins

About DIC Corporation

DIC Corporation is one of the world’s leading fine chemicals companies and the core of the DIC Group, a multinational organization comprising about 180 companies, including Sun Chemical Corporation, in more than 60 countries and territories. The DIC Group is recognized as a global leader in the markets for a variety of products essential to modern lifestyles, including packaging materials, display materials such as those used in television and computer displays, and high-performance materials for smartphones and other digital devices, as well as for automobiles. With annual consolidated net sales exceeding ¥1 trillion and 22,000-plus employees worldwide, we pledge to continue working in close cooperation with our customers wherever they are.



Website: https://www.dic-global.com/en/

