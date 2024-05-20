Dialpad Names 2023 Partner Program Award Winners, Honoring Their Contributions to Accelerating Company Growth

T-Mobile for Business, Google Cloud , AVANT Communications, In8 Solutions, Softcat and Kordia earn recognition in the third annual Dialpad Partner Program Awards.

For the second year in a row, T-Mobile for Business and Google Cloud are recognized as Dialpad Partner Awards champions.

Dialpad Channel Programs experienced an increase greater than 50% in channel bookings YoY.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad, the industry-leading AI-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform, proudly announces the recipients of the third annual Dialpad Partner Program Awards. This prestigious recognition celebrates the crucial contributions of partners to Dialpad’s impressive growth trajectory and supports the company’s vision of empowering customers with instant and accurate AI insights. The awards highlight outstanding achievements in the following categories:





Wireless Provider Partner of the Year: T-Mobile for Business

Technology Partner of the Year: Google Cloud

Technology Solutions Distributor (TSD) of the Year: AVANT Communications

Top Partner of the Year, North America: In8 Solutions

Top Partner of the Year, EMEA: Softcat

Top Partner of the Year, ANZ: Kordia

Dialpad’s thriving partner ecosystem not only broadens its market reach but also solidifies Dialpad’s status as one of the most innovative companies in the industry. In recognition of this, Dialpad attributes part of its year-over-year growth to the contributions made by partners. Highlights of Dialpad’s channel achievements over the last fiscal year include:

Overall Growth: Dialpad saw an increase greater than 50% in new logo channel bookings YoY.

Dialpad saw an increase greater than 50% in new logo channel bookings YoY. Program Expansion: Dialpad YoY growth increased in both North America and EMEA. Specifically, North America saw growth greater than 50% and EMEA saw growth greater than 100%.

Dialpad YoY growth increased in both North America and EMEA. Specifically, North America saw growth greater than 50% and EMEA saw growth greater than 100%. Award Wins: In 2023, Dialpad’s channel program continued to receive industry accolades with a total of four channel awards. Notably, Mike Kane, SVP Global Partner Sales, was named a CRN Channel Chief for the third consecutive year and Dialpad was named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for its dedication to productivity and collaboration . Additionally, Dialpad Area Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Ally Murtlow, was named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List, and Jamsey Collins, Regional Partner Manager, was honored as the Unified Communications Channel Leader of the Year.

“The 2023 Dialpad Partner Awards honor the outstanding contributions of our partners who have contributed greatly to Dialpad’s success this past year,” said Mike Kane, SVP of Global Partner Sales at Dialpad. “As we continue to revolutionize the customer intelligence space, we are grateful for our strategic partners who help extend Dialpad’s momentum and work alongside us to transform the ways we work and collaborate.”

Wireless Provider Partner of the Year

This year’s Wireless Provider Partner of the Year winner, T-Mobile for Business, celebrates the continued collaboration between the two companies for the second year in a row. The award honors T-Mobile’s commitment to excellence in reliability and speed of service and its dedication to furthering Ai-powered communications.

“Since the early days of our strategic partnership with Dialpad, we’ve had a shared goal of creating solutions that enable the future of work. The recent release of cutting-edge AI-enabled solutions, like Ai Recaps, is the latest benefit we have launched together,” said Mishka Dehghan, SVP of Strategy, Product, and Solutions Engineering at T-Mobile Business Group. “We are grateful for this recognition from Dialpad and look forward to bringing cutting-edge innovative AI-enabled communications to business customers.”

Technology Partner of the Year Award

The Technology Partner of the Year Award recognizes partnership growth by delivering a heightened Dialpad customer experience through a new or redefined Dialpad integration. For the second year in a row, Google Cloud is recognized for its efforts in fueling innovation through seamless platform integrations and cultivating deeper collaboration for Dialpad customers.

“The fast-paced technology landscape of the past year has brought tremendous opportunities for growth in our partnership with Dialpad,” said Rodrigo Rocha, Director of Global ISV Partnerships, Google Cloud. “We are honored to be named Dialpad’s Technology Partner of the Year and look forward to continuing to jointly innovate on behalf of customers.”

Technology Solutions Distributor (TSD) of the Year

Technology Solutions Distributor (TSD) of the Year is determined by total annual bookings. This year’s winner, AVANT Communications, is recognized for its partnership in providing Dialpad product solutions to its customers, furthering Dialpad’s momentous growth efforts.

“The adoption of UCaaS and CCaaS is on the rise. By Q2’24, 77% of phones across all industries are expected to be cloud-based compared to 47% before the pandemic, with CCaaS adoption expected to reach 78% in the next 12 months compared to 51% before the pandemic, according to the AVANT 2024 State of Disruption Report,” said Shane McNamara, EVP of Engineering for AVANT. “Dialpad is arguably one of the industry’s leading innovators, having leveraged AI from the beginning to elevate the user experience and enhance the customer’s ability to stay ahead of their competition, which is also reflected in AVANT’s own DNA. We are honored to be named Dialpad’s TSD of the Year and look forward to continuing to collaborate with their team to deliver best-in-class AI-driven UCaaS and CCaaS solutions to our Trusted Advisors and their customers.”

Regional Partners of the Year

Regional Partner of the Year is awarded to partners who go above and beyond, dedicating themselves to Dialpad and joint go-to-market efforts by building strong relationships with their customers and Dialpad. This year, Dialpad recognizes the Top Partner of the Year in the following regions: In8 Solutions in North America, Softcat in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Kordia in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) for their significant contributions towards Dialpad’s overall growth.

In tandem with the success of its partner program, 2023 was a milestone year for Dialpad, earning industry recognition as #25 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list and being named on Inc.’s 2023 Best in Business for contributions in Ai & Data. To further its investments in Ai innovation and collaboration, Dialpad dedicated $50M to Dialpad Ai Labs, which led to the release of 12 Months of Ai products such as Ai CSAT, Ai Scorecards, Ai Playbooks, Ai Coaching Hub and PII Redaction.

For more information about Dialpad’s partner community and the benefits of a Dialpad partnership, check out Dialpad’s Partner Portal to learn more about how your organization can partner with Dialpad. Visit dialpad.com, the blog, and follow along on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Dialpad

Dialpad connects people, simplifies workflows, and helps businesses grow with the world’s first Ai-powered, real-time customer intelligence platform. DialpadGPT, our proprietary large language model (LLM), enables businesses of all sizes to instantly unlock the power of Ai. Over 70,000 customers worldwide use our portfolio of products, including Ai Communication, Ai Contact Center, and Ai Sales Center. Visit dialpad.com to learn more.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Collette White | collette.white@dialpad.com