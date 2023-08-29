Dialpad Awarded 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Productivity and Collaboration

A Google Cloud partner for more than a decade, Dialpad works with Google Cloud to enable customer engagement, sales enablement, and cross-collaboration to advance AI globally

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad, Inc., the industry-leading Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform, today announced it has received a 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award in the Productivity and Collaboration category. Revealed at Google Cloud’s Next ’23 event, Dialpad was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers across every segment and department – from sales, customer service, recruiting and marketing – leverage AI to adapt and thrive in the AI-Era.





Built from the ground up on Google Cloud over a decade ago, Dialpad is an Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform that closely partners across multiple Google business sectors, including Google Cloud, Google Workspace, Google Chrome, Google Fiber and Android. Dialpad has since expanded its relationship with Google Cloud, transforming how customers prepare for enterprise AI readiness and adoption. This includes Dialpad’s recent announcement to leverage Google Cloud’s Vertex AI to power 12 next-generation Ai features, in addition to its proprietary Ai technology, throughout 2023 and 2024.

Partnering with Google Cloud enables Dialpad to deliver unparalleled enterprise security, data privacy, and fortify all generative AI data, thus offering unyielding protection of customer intellectual property at every stage, eliminating the risk of unintentional AI data loss.

“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re delighted to recognize Dialpad as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers.”

“Our partnership with Google Cloud opens up opportunities for us to bring our mutual global customers more flexibility to meet their industry and business needs during this rapid pace of technology acceleration,” said Ally Murtlow, Area Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Dialpad. “Dialpad and Google Cloud share a common approach to innovation, design, productivity and collaboration, and we’re honored to be recognized by one of our most valued global partners for our efforts to democratize AI across both the enterprise and small and medium-sized businesses.”

Spinning out of Google Cloud in 2011, Dialpad disrupted the customer engagement and sales intelligence market over half a decade ago by developing and releasing the first real-time speech recognition (ASR) engine, natural language processing (NLP) models, and semantic search capabilities for enterprise conversations. Since then, the company has extended its Ai capabilities by delivering industry-first features such as real-time assist, virtual agents and Ai CSAT. Over the coming year, Dialpad will deepen its integration to its Customer Intelligence Platform with Google Cloud, offering new features that provide sellers and service professionals with more context-dependent customer insights across every mode of collaboration and communications in real-time and deliver powerful, pre-built AI models that can be deployed quickly throughout any size organization.

AI has been at the forefront of Dialpad’s strategy for more than five years. Amassing over 5 billion minutes of native and proprietary transcription, customer voice, video meetings, and social messaging data, the company captures, analyzes, and understands conversational data for all businesses, across any channel, in real-time with industry-leading accuracy and privacy top of mind. Dialpad continues to contribute to the development of cutting-edge features, including a $50M investment in the research and development of Ai and participation in academic research. In this past year alone, nine papers written by Dialpad’s Ai Engineers, focusing on NLP, were accepted at leading academic conferences.

To learn more about Dialpad’s partnership with Google Cloud and how its advanced Ai capabilities can support your business needs, visit https://www.dialpad.com/dialpad-for-google/.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the leading Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform that is completely transforming how the world works together. We’ve designed one, beautiful workspace that seamlessly combines the most advanced Ai Contact Center, Ai Sales Center, Ai Voice, and Ai Meetings with Ai Messaging. More than 30,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to unlock productivity, collaboration, and customer satisfaction with real-time Ai insights. Visit dialpad.com to learn more.

Contacts

Collette White | collette.white@dialpad.com