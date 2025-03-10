Dialpad Appoints 20-Year Genesys Veteran David Sudbey as Chief Customer Officer, Accelerates Growth with Strategic Executive Appointments

Appointments Advance Dialpad’s Leadership in Ai-Enhanced Customer Communications

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad, the leading Ai-powered communications intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of David Sudbey, a 20-year Genesys veteran, as Chief Customer Officer to advance its vision of human-first, Ai-enhanced customer experiences. The company has also expanded its global leadership with Kevin Williams as Associate Vice President of Sales, Philippines, Ross Jack joining as Director of Channel, EMEA, and Raymund Catli as Country Manager and Director of Customer Success, Philippines, strengthening Dialpad's international customer operations and support capabilities.

Enterprise Experience Driving Customer Success

David Sudbey brings decades of expertise in transforming customer experiences through technology innovation. Prior to Dialpad, Sudbey played a pivotal role as the Chief Customer Officer at Genesys, where he was instrumental in scaling the enterprise business from $10 million to $1.5 billion in revenue. Most recently, he has been at the forefront of Ai-powered customer experience, leading customer success initiatives at innovative startups including Cogito where he served as Chief Customer Officer and President.

As CCO, Sudbey will focus on accelerating enterprise Ai adoption and ensuring customer success across Dialpad’s growing global footprint. His extensive background in communications, customer experience, and Ai uniquely positions him to champion Dialpad's Ai-powered communications intelligence suite.

"The greatest value comes from focusing on real customer pain points to drive measurable business outcomes," said Sudbey. "At Dialpad, we recognize this and work every day to enhance customer interactions with practical Ai. Voice isn't dead – it's likely to grow rapidly as the most natural way to communicate. Companies need an application layer like Dialpad that provides real-time Ai coaching to sellers and support agents as well as Ai business insights to improve customer experience."

24/7 Global Support & International Growth

To enhance its worldwide customer operations, Dialpad has appointed Kevin Williams as Associate Vice President of Sales, Philippines, to establish the Philippines as a strategic hub. Williams brings over 12 years of experience from RingCentral, where he progressed from the first frontline sales manager in the U.S. to Vice President of SMB and ultimately General Manager of the Philippines office. During his tenure, he successfully scaled global operations, growing the Philippines workforce from 1,500 to over 2,500 employees by 2022, while helping transform RingCentral into a billion-dollar organization.

"APAC presents significant growth potential for Dialpad, and my goal is to establish a strong foundation for long-term success," said Williams. "Having previously served as GM of the Philippines for another cloud based business communications company, I'm excited to reunite with Raymund and the team to advance our shared vision for employee and customer success in the region. We're focused on building a trusted brand in APAC and ensuring long-term customer success, with our Philippines team committed to delivering excellent customer care to customers in the region and beyond."

Supporting Williams in this expansion is Raymund Catli, appointed as Director of Customer Onboarding and Professional Services & Country Manager for Philippines. Drawing from his experience leading global teams and delivering successful collaboration and contact center solutions at RingCentral, Catli will leverage the region's deep talent pool across customer support, project delivery, and specialized technical functions to build multifunctional teams that strengthen Dialpad's 24/7 global support model while providing round-the-clock business continuity.

In EMEA, Ross Jack will spearhead Dialpad's channel expansion with a focus on launching new wholesale offerings that empower partners to create tailored, high-value solutions. His appointment comes at a crucial time as European businesses increasingly seek Ai-driven solutions that meet strict security and compliance requirements while enabling seamless remote and hybrid work models.

"These strategic appointments reinforce Dialpad's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our growing global customer base," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad. "David, Kevin, Raymund, and Ross bring broad expertise that will help us scale our operations, strengthen our partner ecosystem, and ensure customer success across all regions. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our global presence and meet increasing Ai demand."

This expansion of Dialpad's leadership team follows recent company growth milestones with over $300 million in annual recurring revenue, in line with growing product demand marked by Dialpad Ai approaching 400 million Ai Recaps–or over one billion minutes of calls summarized. These additions to the team underscore Dialpad's focus on building a robust global organization capable of serving enterprises across all major markets while delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the leading Ai-powered communications intelligence platform creating human-first, Ai-enhanced solutions that will drive the next wave of how businesses communicate with and serve their customers. Enterprise customers such as Randstad, RE/MAX, Nasdaq, Express Scripts, T-Mobile, Johns Hopkins, Motorola Solutions, Tractor Supply, and Netflix, use Dialpad and its Ai capabilities to deliver amazing customer experiences. Supported by notable investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, GV, ICONIQ Capital, and OMERS, Dialpad is a dynamic force in Ai technology with a rapidly expanding presence. Visit dialpad.com to learn more.

press@dialpad.com