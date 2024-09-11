Diagrid Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation

Milestone in maintaining the highest standards in security on an ongoing basis

FEDERAL WAY, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Attestation—Diagrid, provider of tools and services to build secure, reliable, and portable applications using open source Dapr, today announced the completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit.





Based on a widely recognized business security standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), this SOC 2 report confirms that Diagrid’s services meet AICPA Trust Services Criteria.

“Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is more than just a compliance report; it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and security,” said Mark Fussell, CEO, Diagrid. “As we continue to scale our operations and support a growing customer base, ensuring that our systems are secure, reliable, and resilient is paramount. Many of our customers operate in heavily regulated industries like financial services and require confidence that we have procedures in place to protect their data and maintain its integrity.”

SOC 2 compliance is part of the American Institute of CPAs’ Service Organization Control reporting platform. Its intent is to ensure the safety and privacy of customers’ data. It outlines five trust service principles of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data as a framework for safeguarding data.

Diagrid was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B and SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the U.S. and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services, which include but are not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.

“While achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a significant milestone, it is by no means the end of our journey,” said Yaron Schneider, chief technology officer, Diagrid. “Security and compliance are ongoing processes, and we are committed to continuously improving our systems and practices. Our goal is for Diagrid to remain a trusted partner for all our customers. Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritize security as we innovate and expand our offerings. Whether through enhancing our existing services or developing new products, our commitment to protecting our customers’ data remains at the forefront of everything we do.”

Dapr is a Cloud Native Computing Foundation incubating project that is maintained by Diagrid, Microsoft, Intel, Alibaba, and others. Ranked 12th largest of 163 CNCF projects, Dapr provides developers with APIs that abstract away the complexity of common challenges when building distributed applications. With Dapr taking care of the complex challenges such as service communication, pub/sub, state management, workflow, and secret management, developers can save time by avoiding the need to recreate repetitive code. Open source Dapr is used by tens of thousands of developers across thousands of organizations to develop distributed applications with 30% greater productivity, according to a recent community survey.

To learn more, read the blog on the company website.

About the American Institute of CPAs

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world’s largest member association representing the CPA profession, with more than 428,000 members in the United States and worldwide, and a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education and consulting. The AICPA sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, not-for-profit organizations, and federal, state and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, builds the pipeline of future talent and drives continuing education to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession.

About Diagrid

Diagrid’s mission is to boost developer productivity by building applications based on open source technologies such as Dapr and KEDA, particularly those focused on cloud native and microservice architectures. Diagrid provides developers with productive tools and APIs, so developers can concentrate on what matters: their business. For more information, go to diagrid.io, follow @diagridio on X (Twitter), and check out the Diagrid community or the Dapr community on Discord.

Contacts

Media Contact

Joe Eckert for Diagrid



jeckert@eckertcomms.com