DHI Group Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) (“DHI” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.


Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights(1)

  • Total revenue was $35.8 million, down 7% year over year.
    • ClearanceJobs revenue was $13.3 million, up 8% year over year.
    • Dice revenue was $22.6 million, down 14% year over year.
  • Total bookings were $30.0 million, down 7% year over year.
    • ClearanceJobs bookings were $11.4 million, up 9% year over year.
    • Dice bookings were $18.6 million, down 15% year over year.
  • Net income was $0.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, a net income margin of 3%, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, a net loss margin of 0%, in the year-ago quarter.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share was flat compared to the prior year quarter at $0.06 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million, up 3% year over year, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 25%, up from 23% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Cash flow from operations was $9.1 million, up 12% from $8.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • Cash was $3.0 million at quarter end compared to $2.7 million in the year ago quarter and total debt was $35.0 million at quarter end, down $8.0 million from the year-ago quarter.

(1) See definition of bookings and see “Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” related to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, including the revised title and definition of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, later in this press release

Commenting on the results, Art Zeile, President and CEO of DHI Group, said:

Although our bookings are not where we hoped they would be, throughout the quarter, we continued to see a slow rise in new tech job postings, with May’s total of 209,000 reported by CompTIA marking the highest since June 2023. While we haven’t yet returned to the pre-pandemic average of 300,000 new job postings per month, there are signs of improvement as more employers are coming off the sidelines. AI initiatives are increasingly driving demand for tech professionals, particularly with consulting firms being the initial focus for corporations. Notably, IBM recently announced that it had already booked $1 billion in AI-related business so far this year, and McKinsey & Company said it anticipates that at least 40% of its projects this year will involve AI. We view this as an early indication of growing AI demand as companies test initiatives with consulting firms before launching broader projects. As businesses ramp up their investment in technology, we believe our subscription-based offerings, which include 8.5 million technologist profiles and our proprietary tech skills mapping and search algorithms, will be essential tools for employers looking to find the ideal candidates for their open tech job postings.”

Updating 2024 full-year guidance, Raime Leeby, CFO of DHI Group, commented:

While we expect our bookings performance in the second half of the year to continue to improve, many employers continue to be very budget-conscious during this uncertain economic environment. As a result we do not expect our total bookings to return to growth until next year. We expect our third quarter bookings to be down between 4% to 6% year over year, and we expect our revenue for the third quarter to be down 4% to 6% year over year, with total revenue for the full year declining in the mid single-digit percentage range. From a profitability perspective, we continue to target an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% for the full year. We remain focused on driving long-term, sustainable revenue growth and are well positioned from a customer acquisition perspective to return to growth as tech hiring returns to normal levels.”

Conference Call Information

Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Raime Leeby, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call today, August 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and recent developments.

The call can be accessed by dialing 844-890-1790 (in the U.S.) or 412-380-7407 (outside the U.S.). Please ask to be placed into the DHI Group, Inc. call. A live webcast of the call will simultaneously be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://www.dhigroupinc.com, and available for replay after the call ends.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning our possible or assumed future financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, including expectations (financial or otherwise), our strategy, plans, objectives, and intentions, growth potential, and statements regarding our 2024 financial outlook. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute our tech-focused strategy, competition from existing and future competitors in the highly competitive markets in which we operate, failure to adapt our business model to keep pace with rapid changes in the recruiting and career services business, failure to maintain and develop our reputation and brand recognition, failure to increase or maintain the number of customers who purchase recruitment packages, cyclicality or downturns in the economy or industries we serve, uncertainty in respect to the regulation of data protection and data privacy, failure to attract qualified professionals to our websites or grow the number of qualified professionals who use our websites, failure to successfully identify or integrate acquisitions, U.S. and foreign government regulation of the Internet and taxation, our ability to borrow funds under our revolving credit facility or refinance our indebtedness and restrictions on our current and future operations under such indebtedness. These factors and others are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on the Investors page of our website at www.dhigroupinc.com, including the Company’s most recently filed reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings under the headings “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by the Company or its representatives herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect us. We have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by applicable federal securities laws.

Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information as additional information for its operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP Earnings Per Share provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. In addition, the Company’s management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company and for budgeting and planning purposes. Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented. The non-GAAP measures apply to consolidated results or other measures as shown within this document. The Company has provided required reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures elsewhere in the document.

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (Previously titled Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share)

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP performance measure that management believes is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of operating trends. Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share is computed as diluted earnings per share plus or minus the impacts of certain non-cash and other items, including non-cash stock-based compensation, impairments, costs related to reorganizing the Company, including severance and related costs, gains or losses on investments, restructuring charges, and discrete tax items.

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to diluted earnings per share, net income, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our profitability.

The Company revised its definition of non-GAAP Earnings Per Share beginning with the first quarter of 2024 to exclude the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation in an effort to provide a more transparent and comparable view of its financial performance. Accordingly, all prior periods presented have been recast to reflect the current definition.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures used by management to measure operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as performance measures for internal monitoring and planning, including preparation of annual budgets, analyzing investment decisions and evaluating profitability and performance comparisons between us and our competitors. The Company also uses these measures to calculate amounts of performance-based compensation under the senior management incentive bonus program. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income plus (to the extent deducted in calculating such net income) interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and items such as non-cash stock-based compensation, certain write-offs in connection with indebtedness, impairment charges with respect to long-lived assets, expenses incurred in connection with an equity offering or any other offering of securities by the Company, extraordinary or non-recurring non-cash expenses or losses, losses from equity method investments, transaction costs in connection with the credit agreement, deferred revenue written off in connection with acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, write-off of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, severance and retention costs related to dispositions and reorganizations of the Company, impairment of investment, restructuring charges and losses related to legal claims and fees that are unusual in nature or infrequent, minus (to the extent included in calculating such net income) non-cash income or gains, including income from equity method investments, interest income, business interruption insurance proceeds, and gains related to legal claims that are unusual in nature or infrequent.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is computed as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

We also consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as defined above, to be important indicators to investors because they provide information related to our ability to provide cash flows to meet future debt service, capital expenditures, working capital requirements, and to fund future growth. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as supplemental performance measures because we believe that these measures provide our board of directors, management and investors with additional information to measure our performance, provide comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense) and tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses), and to estimate our value.

We understand that although Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our liquidity or results as reported under GAAP. Some limitations are:

  • Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;
  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
  • Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management evaluates our liquidity by considering the economic effect of excluded expense items independently, as well as in connection with its analysis of cash flows from operations and through the use of other financial measures, such as capital expenditure budget variances, investment spending levels and return on capital analysis.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue, operating income, net income, net income margin, cash provided by operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our profitability or liquidity.

DHI GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended June 30,

 

For the six months ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

35,833

 

 

$

38,538

 

 

$

71,858

 

 

$

77,158

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

5,200

 

 

 

4,956

 

 

 

10,077

 

 

 

9,868

 

Product development

 

4,729

 

 

 

4,158

 

 

 

9,527

 

 

 

8,852

 

Sales and marketing

 

12,019

 

 

 

14,723

 

 

 

24,717

 

 

 

30,783

 

General and administrative

 

7,296

 

 

 

8,453

 

 

 

14,523

 

 

 

16,661

 

Depreciation

 

4,586

 

 

 

4,162

 

 

 

9,042

 

 

 

8,335

 

Restructuring

 

 

 

 

2,115

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,115

 

Total operating expenses

 

33,830

 

 

 

38,567

 

 

 

67,886

 

 

 

76,614

 

Operating income (loss)

 

2,003

 

 

 

(29

)

 

 

3,972

 

 

 

544

 

Income from equity method investment

 

168

 

 

 

104

 

 

 

302

 

 

 

275

 

Impairment of investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(400

)

 

 

 

Interest expense and other

 

(845

)

 

 

(879

)

 

 

(1,791

)

 

 

(1,677

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

1,326

 

 

 

(804

)

 

 

2,083

 

 

 

(858

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

383

 

 

 

(677

)

 

 

2,652

 

 

 

(1,191

)

Net income (loss)

$

943

 

 

$

(127

)

 

$

(569

)

 

$

333

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per share

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.01

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average basic shares outstanding

 

 

44,569

 

 

 

43,460

 

 

 

44,386

 

 

 

43,672

 

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

 

 

45,037

 

 

 

43,460

 

 

 

44,386

 

 

 

44,682

 

DHI GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

943

 

 

$

(127

)

 

$

(569

)

 

$

333

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

4,586

 

 

 

4,162

 

 

 

9,042

 

 

 

8,335

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(930

)

 

 

(1,227

)

 

 

50

 

 

 

(2,075

)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

36

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

72

 

 

 

72

 

Stock-based compensation

 

2,160

 

 

 

2,667

 

 

 

4,304

 

 

 

5,554

 

Income from equity method investment

 

(168

)

 

 

(104

)

 

 

(302

)

 

 

(275

)

Impairment of investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

400

 

 

 

 

Change in accrual for unrecognized tax benefits

 

32

 

 

 

243

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

303

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

9,490

 

 

 

5,990

 

 

 

(45

)

 

 

1,837

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(640

)

 

 

50

 

 

 

581

 

 

 

329

 

Capitalized contract costs

 

219

 

 

 

1,642

 

 

 

(714

)

 

 

2,325

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(2,216

)

 

 

1,825

 

 

 

(4,248

)

 

 

(9,557

)

Income taxes receivable/payable

 

(1,424

)

 

 

(1,478

)

 

 

(139

)

 

 

(1,231

)

Deferred revenue

 

(3,447

)

 

 

(5,411

)

 

 

2,297

 

 

 

2,570

 

Other, net

 

422

 

 

 

(202

)

 

 

308

 

 

 

(443

)

Net cash flows from operating activities

 

9,063

 

 

 

8,066

 

 

 

11,150

 

 

 

8,077

 

Cash flows used in investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of fixed assets

 

(3,471

)

 

 

(4,388

)

 

 

(7,913

)

 

 

(9,221

)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

 

(3,471

)

 

 

(4,388

)

 

 

(7,913

)

 

 

(9,221

)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on long-term debt

 

(7,000

)

 

 

(9,000

)

 

 

(16,000

)

 

 

(12,000

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

1,000

 

 

 

6,000

 

 

 

13,000

 

 

 

25,000

 

Payments under stock repurchase plan

 

 

 

 

(3,375

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6,896

)

Purchase of treasury stock related to vested restricted and performance stock units

 

(22

)

 

 

(95

)

 

 

(1,633

)

 

 

(5,390

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock through ESPP

 

145

 

 

 

148

 

 

 

145

 

 

 

148

 

Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities

 

(5,877

)

 

 

(6,322

)

 

 

(4,488

)

 

 

862

 

Net change in cash for the period

 

(285

)

 

 

(2,644

)

 

 

(1,251

)

 

 

(282

)

Cash, beginning of period

 

3,240

 

 

 

5,368

 

 

 

4,206

 

 

 

3,006

 

Cash, end of period

$

2,955

 

 

$

2,724

 

 

$

2,955

 

 

$

2,724

 

DHI GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

June 30, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash

$

2,955

 

$

4,206

Accounts receivable, net

 

22,269

 

 

22,225

Income taxes receivable

 

360

 

 

221

Prepaid and other current assets

 

3,746

 

 

4,237

Total current assets

 

29,330

 

 

30,889

Fixed assets, net

 

23,168

 

 

25,272

Capitalized contract costs

 

7,078

 

 

6,364

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

7,098

 

 

4,759

Investments

 

1,873

 

 

1,918

Acquired intangible assets

 

23,800

 

 

23,800

Goodwill

 

128,100

 

 

128,100

Other assets

 

3,938

 

 

4,100

Total assets

$

224,385

 

$

225,202

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

12,205

 

$

17,408

Deferred revenue

 

51,709

 

 

49,463

Operating lease liabilities

 

1,715

 

 

2,006

Total current liabilities

 

65,629

 

 

68,877

Deferred revenue

 

559

 

 

508

Operating lease liabilities

 

9,533

 

 

6,543

Long-term debt, net

 

35,000

 

 

38,000

Deferred income taxes

 

2,264

 

 

2,214

Accrual for unrecognized tax benefits

 

1,145

 

 

1,032

Other long-term liabilities

 

432

 

 

486

Total liabilities

 

114,562

 

 

117,660

Total stockholders’ equity

 

109,823

 

 

107,542

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

224,385

 

$

225,202

Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Reconciliations

On the pages that follow, we have provided certain supplemental information that we believe will assist the reader in assessing our business operations and performance, including certain non-GAAP financial information and required reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. A statement of operations and statement of cash flows for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and balance sheets as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 are provided elsewhere in this press release.

DHI GROUP, INC.

NON-GAAP & SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share and customer data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

Q2 2024

 

Q2 2023

 

$ Change

 

% Change

ClearanceJobs

 

$

13,277

 

 

$

12,266

 

 

$

1,011

 

 

8

%

Dice1

 

 

22,556

 

 

 

26,272

 

 

 

(3,716

)

 

(14

)%

Total Revenue

 

$

35,833

 

 

$

38,538

 

 

$

(2,705

)

 

(7

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)2

 

$

943

 

 

$

(127

)

 

$

1,070

 

 

(843

)%

Net income (loss) margin3

 

 

3

%

 

 

%

 

n.m.

 

n.m.

Diluted earnings (loss) per share2

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

%

Non-GAAP earnings per share5

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

 

 

%

Adjusted EBITDA5

 

$

8,972

 

 

$

8,745

 

 

$

227

 

 

3

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin5

 

 

25

%

 

 

23

%

 

n.m.

 

n.m.

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

YTD 2024

 

YTD 2023

 

$ Change

 

% Change

ClearanceJobs

 

$

26,123

 

 

$

23,976

 

 

$

2,147

 

 

9

%

Dice1

 

 

45,735

 

 

 

53,182

 

 

 

(7,447

)

 

(14

)%

Total Revenue

 

$

71,858

 

 

$

77,158

 

 

$

(5,300

)

 

(7

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)4

 

$

(569

)

 

$

333

 

 

$

(902

)

 

(271

)%

Net income (loss) margin3

 

 

(1

)%

 

 

%

 

n.m.

 

n.m.

Diluted earnings (loss) per share4

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

 

 

(200

)%

Non-GAAP earnings per share5

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

 

 

%

Adjusted EBITDA5

 

$

17,541

 

 

$

16,799

 

 

$

742

 

 

4

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin5

 

 

24

%

 

 

22

%

 

n.m.

 

n.m.

(1) Includes Dice and Career Events

(2) For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net income and diluted earnings per share includes the negative impact of non cash stock-based compensation, net of tax, of $1.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net loss and diluted loss per share includes the net negative impact of non cash stock-based compensation and restructuring, all net of tax, and discrete tax items of $3.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.

(3) Net income (loss) margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are calculated by dividing the respective measure by that period’s revenue.

(4) For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net loss and diluted loss per share includes the net negative impact of non cash stock-based compensation and impairment, all net of tax, and discrete tax items of $5.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income and diluted earnings per share includes the net negative impact of non cash stock-based compensation, severance and related costs, and restructuring, all net of tax, and discrete tax items of $4.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share

(5) See “Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” elsewhere in this press release.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact
Rachel Ceccarelli

VP of Engagement

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

