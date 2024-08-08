DHI Group Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) (“DHI” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.





Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights(1)

Total revenue was $35.8 million, down 7% year over year. ClearanceJobs revenue was $13.3 million, up 8% year over year. Dice revenue was $22.6 million, down 14% year over year.

Total bookings were $30.0 million, down 7% year over year. ClearanceJobs bookings were $11.4 million, up 9% year over year. Dice bookings were $18.6 million, down 15% year over year.

Net income was $0.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, a net income margin of 3%, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, a net loss margin of 0%, in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP earnings per share was flat compared to the prior year quarter at $0.06 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million, up 3% year over year, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 25%, up from 23% in the year-ago quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $9.1 million, up 12% from $8.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash was $3.0 million at quarter end compared to $2.7 million in the year ago quarter and total debt was $35.0 million at quarter end, down $8.0 million from the year-ago quarter.

(1) See definition of bookings and see “ Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” related to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, including the revised title and definition of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, later in this press release

Commenting on the results, Art Zeile, President and CEO of DHI Group, said:

“ Although our bookings are not where we hoped they would be, throughout the quarter, we continued to see a slow rise in new tech job postings, with May’s total of 209,000 reported by CompTIA marking the highest since June 2023. While we haven’t yet returned to the pre-pandemic average of 300,000 new job postings per month, there are signs of improvement as more employers are coming off the sidelines. AI initiatives are increasingly driving demand for tech professionals, particularly with consulting firms being the initial focus for corporations. Notably, IBM recently announced that it had already booked $1 billion in AI-related business so far this year, and McKinsey & Company said it anticipates that at least 40% of its projects this year will involve AI. We view this as an early indication of growing AI demand as companies test initiatives with consulting firms before launching broader projects. As businesses ramp up their investment in technology, we believe our subscription-based offerings, which include 8.5 million technologist profiles and our proprietary tech skills mapping and search algorithms, will be essential tools for employers looking to find the ideal candidates for their open tech job postings.”

Updating 2024 full-year guidance, Raime Leeby, CFO of DHI Group, commented:

“ While we expect our bookings performance in the second half of the year to continue to improve, many employers continue to be very budget-conscious during this uncertain economic environment. As a result we do not expect our total bookings to return to growth until next year. We expect our third quarter bookings to be down between 4% to 6% year over year, and we expect our revenue for the third quarter to be down 4% to 6% year over year, with total revenue for the full year declining in the mid single-digit percentage range. From a profitability perspective, we continue to target an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% for the full year. We remain focused on driving long-term, sustainable revenue growth and are well positioned from a customer acquisition perspective to return to growth as tech hiring returns to normal levels.”

Conference Call Information

Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Raime Leeby, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call today, August 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and recent developments.

The call can be accessed by dialing 844-890-1790 (in the U.S.) or 412-380-7407 (outside the U.S.). Please ask to be placed into the DHI Group, Inc. call. A live webcast of the call will simultaneously be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://www.dhigroupinc.com, and available for replay after the call ends.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning our possible or assumed future financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, including expectations (financial or otherwise), our strategy, plans, objectives, and intentions, growth potential, and statements regarding our 2024 financial outlook. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute our tech-focused strategy, competition from existing and future competitors in the highly competitive markets in which we operate, failure to adapt our business model to keep pace with rapid changes in the recruiting and career services business, failure to maintain and develop our reputation and brand recognition, failure to increase or maintain the number of customers who purchase recruitment packages, cyclicality or downturns in the economy or industries we serve, uncertainty in respect to the regulation of data protection and data privacy, failure to attract qualified professionals to our websites or grow the number of qualified professionals who use our websites, failure to successfully identify or integrate acquisitions, U.S. and foreign government regulation of the Internet and taxation, our ability to borrow funds under our revolving credit facility or refinance our indebtedness and restrictions on our current and future operations under such indebtedness. These factors and others are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on the Investors page of our website at www.dhigroupinc.com, including the Company’s most recently filed reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings under the headings “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by the Company or its representatives herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect us. We have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by applicable federal securities laws.

Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information as additional information for its operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP Earnings Per Share provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. In addition, the Company’s management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company and for budgeting and planning purposes. Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented. The non-GAAP measures apply to consolidated results or other measures as shown within this document. The Company has provided required reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures elsewhere in the document.

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (Previously titled Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share)

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP performance measure that management believes is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of operating trends. Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share is computed as diluted earnings per share plus or minus the impacts of certain non-cash and other items, including non-cash stock-based compensation, impairments, costs related to reorganizing the Company, including severance and related costs, gains or losses on investments, restructuring charges, and discrete tax items.

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to diluted earnings per share, net income, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our profitability.

The Company revised its definition of non-GAAP Earnings Per Share beginning with the first quarter of 2024 to exclude the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation in an effort to provide a more transparent and comparable view of its financial performance. Accordingly, all prior periods presented have been recast to reflect the current definition.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures used by management to measure operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as performance measures for internal monitoring and planning, including preparation of annual budgets, analyzing investment decisions and evaluating profitability and performance comparisons between us and our competitors. The Company also uses these measures to calculate amounts of performance-based compensation under the senior management incentive bonus program. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income plus (to the extent deducted in calculating such net income) interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and items such as non-cash stock-based compensation, certain write-offs in connection with indebtedness, impairment charges with respect to long-lived assets, expenses incurred in connection with an equity offering or any other offering of securities by the Company, extraordinary or non-recurring non-cash expenses or losses, losses from equity method investments, transaction costs in connection with the credit agreement, deferred revenue written off in connection with acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, write-off of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, severance and retention costs related to dispositions and reorganizations of the Company, impairment of investment, restructuring charges and losses related to legal claims and fees that are unusual in nature or infrequent, minus (to the extent included in calculating such net income) non-cash income or gains, including income from equity method investments, interest income, business interruption insurance proceeds, and gains related to legal claims that are unusual in nature or infrequent.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is computed as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

We also consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as defined above, to be important indicators to investors because they provide information related to our ability to provide cash flows to meet future debt service, capital expenditures, working capital requirements, and to fund future growth. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as supplemental performance measures because we believe that these measures provide our board of directors, management and investors with additional information to measure our performance, provide comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense) and tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses), and to estimate our value.

We understand that although Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our liquidity or results as reported under GAAP. Some limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management evaluates our liquidity by considering the economic effect of excluded expense items independently, as well as in connection with its analysis of cash flows from operations and through the use of other financial measures, such as capital expenditure budget variances, investment spending levels and return on capital analysis.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue, operating income, net income, net income margin, cash provided by operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our profitability or liquidity.

DHI GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 35,833 $ 38,538 $ 71,858 $ 77,158 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 5,200 4,956 10,077 9,868 Product development 4,729 4,158 9,527 8,852 Sales and marketing 12,019 14,723 24,717 30,783 General and administrative 7,296 8,453 14,523 16,661 Depreciation 4,586 4,162 9,042 8,335 Restructuring — 2,115 — 2,115 Total operating expenses 33,830 38,567 67,886 76,614 Operating income (loss) 2,003 (29 ) 3,972 544 Income from equity method investment 168 104 302 275 Impairment of investment — — (400 ) — Interest expense and other (845 ) (879 ) (1,791 ) (1,677 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,326 (804 ) 2,083 (858 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 383 (677 ) 2,652 (1,191 ) Net income (loss) $ 943 $ (127 ) $ (569 ) $ 333 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ — $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ — $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 44,569 43,460 44,386 43,672 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 45,037 43,460 44,386 44,682

DHI GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 943 $ (127 ) $ (569 ) $ 333 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 4,586 4,162 9,042 8,335 Deferred income taxes (930 ) (1,227 ) 50 (2,075 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 36 36 72 72 Stock-based compensation 2,160 2,667 4,304 5,554 Income from equity method investment (168 ) (104 ) (302 ) (275 ) Impairment of investment — — 400 — Change in accrual for unrecognized tax benefits 32 243 113 303 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,490 5,990 (45 ) 1,837 Prepaid expenses and other assets (640 ) 50 581 329 Capitalized contract costs 219 1,642 (714 ) 2,325 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,216 ) 1,825 (4,248 ) (9,557 ) Income taxes receivable/payable (1,424 ) (1,478 ) (139 ) (1,231 ) Deferred revenue (3,447 ) (5,411 ) 2,297 2,570 Other, net 422 (202 ) 308 (443 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 9,063 8,066 11,150 8,077 Cash flows used in investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (3,471 ) (4,388 ) (7,913 ) (9,221 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (3,471 ) (4,388 ) (7,913 ) (9,221 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Payments on long-term debt (7,000 ) (9,000 ) (16,000 ) (12,000 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 1,000 6,000 13,000 25,000 Payments under stock repurchase plan — (3,375 ) — (6,896 ) Purchase of treasury stock related to vested restricted and performance stock units (22 ) (95 ) (1,633 ) (5,390 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock through ESPP 145 148 145 148 Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (5,877 ) (6,322 ) (4,488 ) 862 Net change in cash for the period (285 ) (2,644 ) (1,251 ) (282 ) Cash, beginning of period 3,240 5,368 4,206 3,006 Cash, end of period $ 2,955 $ 2,724 $ 2,955 $ 2,724

DHI GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) ASSETS June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets Cash $ 2,955 $ 4,206 Accounts receivable, net 22,269 22,225 Income taxes receivable 360 221 Prepaid and other current assets 3,746 4,237 Total current assets 29,330 30,889 Fixed assets, net 23,168 25,272 Capitalized contract costs 7,078 6,364 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,098 4,759 Investments 1,873 1,918 Acquired intangible assets 23,800 23,800 Goodwill 128,100 128,100 Other assets 3,938 4,100 Total assets $ 224,385 $ 225,202 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 12,205 $ 17,408 Deferred revenue 51,709 49,463 Operating lease liabilities 1,715 2,006 Total current liabilities 65,629 68,877 Deferred revenue 559 508 Operating lease liabilities 9,533 6,543 Long-term debt, net 35,000 38,000 Deferred income taxes 2,264 2,214 Accrual for unrecognized tax benefits 1,145 1,032 Other long-term liabilities 432 486 Total liabilities 114,562 117,660 Total stockholders’ equity 109,823 107,542 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 224,385 $ 225,202

Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Reconciliations

On the pages that follow, we have provided certain supplemental information that we believe will assist the reader in assessing our business operations and performance, including certain non-GAAP financial information and required reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. A statement of operations and statement of cash flows for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and balance sheets as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 are provided elsewhere in this press release.

DHI GROUP, INC. NON-GAAP & SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share and customer data) Revenue Q2 2024 Q2 2023 $ Change % Change ClearanceJobs $ 13,277 $ 12,266 $ 1,011 8 % Dice1 22,556 26,272 (3,716 ) (14 )% Total Revenue $ 35,833 $ 38,538 $ (2,705 ) (7 )% Net income (loss)2 $ 943 $ (127 ) $ 1,070 (843 )% Net income (loss) margin3 3 % — % n.m. n.m. Diluted earnings (loss) per share2 $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.02 — % Non-GAAP earnings per share5 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ — — % Adjusted EBITDA5 $ 8,972 $ 8,745 $ 227 3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin5 25 % 23 % n.m. n.m. Revenue YTD 2024 YTD 2023 $ Change % Change ClearanceJobs $ 26,123 $ 23,976 $ 2,147 9 % Dice1 45,735 53,182 (7,447 ) (14 )% Total Revenue $ 71,858 $ 77,158 $ (5,300 ) (7 )% Net income (loss)4 $ (569 ) $ 333 $ (902 ) (271 )% Net income (loss) margin3 (1 )% — % n.m. n.m. Diluted earnings (loss) per share4 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ — (200 )% Non-GAAP earnings per share5 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ — — % Adjusted EBITDA5 $ 17,541 $ 16,799 $ 742 4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin5 24 % 22 % n.m. n.m.

(1) Includes Dice and Career Events (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net income and diluted earnings per share includes the negative impact of non cash stock-based compensation, net of tax, of $1.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net loss and diluted loss per share includes the net negative impact of non cash stock-based compensation and restructuring, all net of tax, and discrete tax items of $3.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share. (3) Net income (loss) margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are calculated by dividing the respective measure by that period’s revenue. (4) For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net loss and diluted loss per share includes the net negative impact of non cash stock-based compensation and impairment, all net of tax, and discrete tax items of $5.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income and diluted earnings per share includes the net negative impact of non cash stock-based compensation, severance and related costs, and restructuring, all net of tax, and discrete tax items of $4.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share (5) See “ Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” elsewhere in this press release.

