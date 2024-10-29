DHI Group, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12, 2024

Home Business Wire DHI Group, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November...
CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) (“DHI” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after the close of the market. Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Raime Leeby, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm Eastern time to discuss the results.


A press release with these results will be issued after the close of the market and prior to the call that afternoon and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.DHIGroupInc.com.

Conference Call Information

The call can be accessed on the day of the event by dialing +1-844-890-1790, or for international callers by dialing +1-412-380-7407. Please ask to join the DHI Group, Inc. call. You can pre-register for the call by clicking here: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10194110/fdd9c77270. A live webcast of the call will simultaneously be available on the Company’s website.

A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 for international callers; the replay passcode is 4482536. The replay will be available until November 19, 2024. A webcast replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

VP Engagement

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

