DHI Group, Inc. to Present in the Sidoti & Company Small-Cap Virtual Conference on March 14, 2024

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it will be participating in the Sidoti & Company Small-Cap Virtual Conference. Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, and Raime Leeby, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on March 14th at 1:45PM ET.





A webcast of the presentation will be available on the DHI Group investor relations website at https://dhigroupinc.com/investors.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact either your Sidoti representative or MKR Investor Relations, DHI’s investor relations firm, at ir@dhigroupinc.com.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers



MKR Investor Relations, Inc.



212-448-4181



ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli



VP of Engagement



212-448-8288



media@dhigroupinc.com