Home Business Wire DHI Group, Inc. to Present in the Sidoti & Company Small-Cap Virtual...
Business Wire

DHI Group, Inc. to Present in the Sidoti & Company Small-Cap Virtual Conference on March 14, 2024

di Business Wire

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it will be participating in the Sidoti & Company Small-Cap Virtual Conference. Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, and Raime Leeby, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on March 14th at 1:45PM ET.


A webcast of the presentation will be available on the DHI Group investor relations website at https://dhigroupinc.com/investors.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact either your Sidoti representative or MKR Investor Relations, DHI’s investor relations firm, at ir@dhigroupinc.com.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact
Rachel Ceccarelli

VP of Engagement

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

Articoli correlati

98Six Redevelopment Partners, LLC Names Wylie Nelson EVP of Data Center and Digital Infrastructure Investment

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#data--98Six Redevelopment Partners (“98six”), a bold new force in reshaping American infrastructure, is pleased to announce the...
Continua a leggere

98Six Redevelopment Partners, LLC Names Wylie Nelson EVP of Data Center and Digital Infrastructure Investment

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#data--98Six Redevelopment Partners (“98six”), a bold new force in reshaping American infrastructure, is pleased to announce the...
Continua a leggere

Astra Space, Inc. to be Taken Private

Business Wire Business Wire -
Unanimously Recommended by Special Committee of the Astra Board of DirectorsALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ASTR #adastra--Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra” or the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php