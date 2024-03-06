DHI Group, Inc. to Present in the Annual ROTH Conference on March 18, 2024

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, will be hosting meetings with investors on March 18, 2024 at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference taking place March 17-19, 2024 in Laguna Niguel, California.





For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact either your ROTH representative or MKR Investor Relations, DHI’s investor relations firm, at ir@dhigroupinc.com.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers



MKR Investor Relations, Inc.



212-448-4181



ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli



VP of Engagement



212-448-8288



media@dhigroupinc.com