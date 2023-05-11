<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
DHI Group First Quarter Revenue Increases 12% Year Over Year as Renewal and Retention Rates Remain Strong

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) (“DHI” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights(1)

  • Total revenue was $38.6 million, up 12% year over year.
  • Total bookings were $53.6 million, up 6% year over year.
  • Net income was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, a net income margin of 1%, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, a net income margin of 4%, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the quarter was $0.00, versus $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $8.1 million, up 16% year over year, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 21%, up from 20% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Cash flow from operations was $0.0 million.
  • Cash was $5.4 million and total debt was $46.0 million at quarter end.

(1) See definition of bookings and see “Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” related to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share later in this press release.

Commenting on the first quarter, Art Zeile, President and CEO of DHI Group, said:

For the first quarter, employers in the U.S. posted job openings for approximately 813,000 tech jobs, and the tech unemployment rate for April remained near all-time lows at 2.3%, with approximately two job openings for every one tech worker looking for employment. Even in this difficult macro environment, there continues to be significant demand for technologists across all industries as companies continue to invest in technology initiatives.

Our first quarter results highlight the fact that our existing customers continue to find value in our subscription offerings as they rely on our offerings to find, attract and hire the best technologists for their job openings. Our revenue renewal rates for Dice and ClearanceJobs remained strong in the mid-90s, and our retention rates remained over 100% as we continued to expand within existing customers. In fact, our average annual revenue per recruitment package customer for both Dice and ClearanceJobs increased in the first quarter, both sequentially and year over year in the first quarter.

While our new business teams are still seeing longer sales cycles as a result of the current uncertainty in the U.S. economy, we did sign on several large new customers during the first quarter, including Edward Jones, Bechtel, and the Department of Transportation, highlighting the value proposition for our offering among non-tech companies that are looking to hire tech professionals.

During the quarter, we continued to invest in our industry-leading products, as the total addressable market for our subscription-based offerings remains at over $1 billion in annual spend, and we believe we are just scratching the surface.”

Commenting on the first quarter and 2023 guidance, Kevin Bostick, CFO of DHI Group, said:

As Art mentioned, the current economic uncertainty continues to lengthen our sales cycles and impact our Dice new business. As such, for 2023, we now expect total revenue for the year to grow 5% – 6%, with second quarter revenue expected to grow 4% – 5% year over year. With the current economic environment, we are focusing on the expense side of our business and expect our Adjusted EBITDA margin to increase in the second half of the year and reach 25% as we exit the year. We also expect to reduce our debt outstanding throughout the year.”

Conference Call Information

Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call today, May 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and recent developments.

The call can be accessed by dialing 844-890-1790 (in the U.S.) or 412-380-7407 (outside the U.S.). Please ask to be placed into the DHI Group, Inc. call. A live webcast of the call will simultaneously be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://www.dhigroupinc.com, and available for replay after the call ends.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning our possible or assumed future financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, including expectations (financial or otherwise), our strategy, plans, objectives, expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, growth potential, and statements regarding our 2023 financial outlook. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute our tech-focused strategy, competition from existing and future competitors in the highly competitive markets in which we operate, failure to adapt our business model to keep pace with rapid changes in the recruiting and career services business, failure to maintain and develop our reputation and brand recognition, failure to increase or maintain the number of customers who purchase recruitment packages, cyclicality or downturns in the economy or industries we serve, uncertainty in respect to the regulation of data protection and data privacy, failure to attract qualified professionals to our websites or grow the number of qualified professionals Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings under the headings “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by the Company or its representatives herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect us. We have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by applicable federal securities laws.

Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information as additional information for its operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. In addition, the Company’s management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company and for budgeting and planning purposes. Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented. The non-GAAP measures apply to consolidated results or other measures as shown within this document. The Company has provided required reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures elsewhere in the document.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP performance measure that management believes is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of operating trends. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is computed as diluted earnings per share plus or minus the impacts of certain non-cash and other items, including impairments, costs related to reorganizing the Company, including severance and related costs, gains or losses on investments, proceeds from settlement, and discrete tax items.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to diluted earnings per share, net income, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures used by management to measure operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as performance measures for internal monitoring and planning, including preparation of annual budgets, analyzing investment decisions and evaluating profitability and performance comparisons between us and our competitors. The Company also uses these measures to calculate amounts of performance based compensation under the senior management incentive bonus program. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income plus (to the extent deducted in calculating such net income) interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and items such as non-cash stock-based compensation, losses resulting from certain dispositions outside the ordinary course of business including prior negative operating results of those divested businesses, certain write-offs in connection with indebtedness, impairment charges with respect to long-lived assets, expenses incurred in connection with an equity offering or any other offering of securities by the Company, extraordinary or non-recurring non-cash expenses or losses, losses from equity method investments, transaction costs in connection with the credit agreement, deferred revenues written off in connection with acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, write-off of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, severance and retention costs related to dispositions and reorganizations of the Company, and losses related to legal claims and fees that are unusual in nature or infrequent, minus (to the extent included in calculating such net income) non-cash income or gains, including income from equity method investments, interest income, business interruption insurance proceeds, and any income or gain resulting from certain dispositions outside the ordinary course of business, including prior positive operating results of those divested businesses, and gains related to legal claims that are unusual in nature or infrequent.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is computed as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues.

We also consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as defined above, to be important indicators to investors because they provide information related to our ability to provide cash flows to meet future debt service, capital expenditures, working capital requirements, and to fund future growth. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as supplemental performance measures because we believe that these measures provide our board of directors, management and investors with additional information to measure our performance, provide comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense) and tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses), and to estimate our value.

We understand that although Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our liquidity or results as reported under GAAP. Some limitations are:

  • Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;
  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
  • Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management evaluates our liquidity by considering the economic effect of excluded expense items independently, as well as in connection with its analysis of cash flows from operations and through the use of other financial measures, such as capital expenditure budget variances, investment spending levels and return on capital analysis.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue, operating income, net income, net income margin, cash provided by operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our profitability or liquidity.

DHI GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 

 

  

For the three months ended

March 31,

 

  

2023

 

2022

 

Revenues

  

$

38,620

 

 

$

34,334

 

 

Operating expenses:

  

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

  

 

4,912

 

 

 

4,099

 

Product development

  

 

4,694

 

 

 

3,942

 

Sales and marketing

  

 

16,060

 

 

 

13,941

 

General and administrative

  

 

8,208

 

 

 

7,766

 

Depreciation

  

 

4,173

 

 

 

3,958

 

Total operating expenses

  

 

38,047

 

 

 

33,706

 

Operating income

  

 

573

 

 

 

628

 

Income from equity method investment

  

 

171

 

 

 

155

 

Interest expense and other

  

 

(798

)

 

 

(245

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

  

 

(54

)

 

 

538

 

Income tax benefit

  

 

(514

)

 

 

(763

)

Net income

  

$

460

 

 

$

1,301

 

 

Basic earnings per share

  

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.03

 

Diluted earnings per share

  

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

Weighted-average basic shares outstanding

  

 

43,886

 

 

 

44,702

 

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

  

 

45,240

 

 

 

47,170

 

DHI GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)
 

 

  

Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

  

2023

 

2022

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

  

 

 

 

Net income

  

$

460

 

 

$

1,301

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

  

 

 

 

Depreciation

  

 

4,173

 

 

 

3,958

 

Deferred income taxes

  

 

(848

)

 

 

(1,823

)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

  

 

36

 

 

 

37

 

Stock-based compensation

  

 

2,887

 

 

 

2,235

 

Income from equity method investment

  

 

(171

)

 

 

(155

)

Change in accrual for unrecognized tax benefits

  

 

60

 

 

 

93

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

  

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

  

 

(4,153

)

 

 

(3,820

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

  

 

279

 

 

 

386

 

Capitalized contract costs

  

 

683

 

 

 

(483

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

  

 

(11,382

)

 

 

(3,941

)

Income taxes receivable/payable

  

 

247

 

 

 

954

 

Deferred revenue

  

 

7,981

 

 

 

10,640

 

Other, net

  

 

(241

)

 

 

(164

)

Net cash flows from operating activities

  

 

11

 

 

 

9,218

 

Cash flows from used in investing activities:

  

 

 

 

Purchases of fixed assets

  

 

(4,833

)

 

 

(4,091

)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

  

 

(4,833

)

 

 

(4,091

)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:

  

 

 

 

Payments on long-term debt

  

 

(3,000

)

 

 

(4,000

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

  

 

19,000

 

 

 

14,000

 

Payments under stock repurchase plan

  

 

(3,521

)

 

 

(7,499

)

Purchase of treasury stock related to vested restricted and performance stock units

  

 

(5,295

)

 

 

(4,202

)

Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities

  

 

7,184

 

 

 

(1,701

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents for the period

  

 

2,362

 

 

 

3,426

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

  

 

3,006

 

 

 

1,540

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

  

$

5,368

 

 

$

4,966

 

DHI GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)
 

ASSETS

  

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Current assets

  

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$

5,368

 

$

3,006

Accounts receivable, net

  

 

24,980

 

 

20,494

Prepaid and other current assets

  

 

3,815

 

 

4,294

Total current assets

  

 

34,163

 

 

27,794

Fixed assets, net

  

 

21,879

 

 

21,252

Capitalized contract costs

  

 

8,994

 

 

9,677

Operating lease right-of-use assets

  

 

6,088

 

 

6,581

Investments

  

 

5,968

 

 

5,646

Acquired intangible assets

  

 

23,800

 

 

23,800

Goodwill

  

 

128,100

 

 

128,100

Other assets

  

 

4,017

 

 

3,854

Total assets

  

$

233,009

 

$

226,704

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

  

 

 

 

Current liabilities

  

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

  

$

12,403

 

$

23,818

Deferred revenue

  

 

58,079

 

 

50,121

Income taxes payable

  

 

280

 

 

34

Operating lease liabilities

  

 

 

 

105

Total current liabilities

  

 

70,762

 

 

74,078

Deferred revenue

  

 

765

 

 

743

Operating lease liabilities

  

 

8,007

 

 

8,428

Long-term debt, net

  

 

46,000

 

 

30,000

Deferred income taxes

  

 

4,667

 

 

5,515

Accrual for unrecognized tax benefits

  

 

829

 

 

769

Other long-term liabilities

  

 

727

 

 

932

Total liabilities

  

 

131,757

 

 

120,465

Total stockholders’ equity

  

 

101,252

 

 

106,239

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

  

$

233,009

 

$

226,704

Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Reconciliations

On the pages that follow, the Company has provided certain supplemental information that we believe will assist the reader in assessing our business operations and performance, including certain non-GAAP financial information and required reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure. A statement of operations and statement of cash flows for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and balance sheets as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are provided elsewhere in this press release.

DHI GROUP, INC.

NON-GAAP & SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share and customer data)

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

Q1 2023

 

Q1 2022

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Dice1

 

$

        26,910

 

 

$

        24,634

 

 

$

              2,276

 

9

%

ClearanceJobs

 

 

          11,710

 

 

 

            9,700

 

 

 

               2,010

 

21

%

Total Revenues

 

$

        38,620

 

 

$

        34,334

 

 

$

              4,286

 

12

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income2

 

$

             460

 

 

$

          1,301

 

 

 

 

 

Net income margin3

 

 

1

%

 

 

4

%

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share2

 

$

            0.01

 

 

$

            0.03

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share4

 

$

               —

 

 

$

            0.01

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA4

 

$

          8,054

 

 

$

          6,930

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin3 4

 

 

21

%

 

 

20

%

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes Dice and Career Events

(2) Net income and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 includes the net positive impact of income from investments and severance and related costs, all net of tax, and discrete tax items of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded income from investments, severance and related costs, all net of tax, and discrete tax items that positively impacted net income by $0.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

(3) Net income margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are calculated by dividing the respective measure by that period’s revenues.

(4)  See “Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” elsewhere in this press release.

 

  

Bookings1

 

  

Q1 2023

 

Q1 2022

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Dice

  

$

             37,618

 

$

             36,819

 

$

                  799

 

2

%

ClearanceJobs

  

 

               15,948

 

 

               13,865

 

 

                 2,083

 

15

%

Total Bookings

  

$

             53,566

 

$

             50,684

 

$

               2,882

 

6

%

(1) Bookings represent the value of all contractually committed services in which the contract start date is during the period and will be recognized as revenue within 12 months of the contract start date. For contracts that extend beyond 12 months, the value of those contracts beyond 12 months is recognized as bookings on each annual anniversary of each contract start date valued as the amount of revenue that will be recognized within 12 months of the respective anniversary date.

 

  

Average Annual Revenue per Recruitment Package Customer1

 

  

Q1 2023

 

Q1 2022

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Dice

  

$

           15,672

 

$

           14,112

 

$

              1,560

 

11

%

ClearanceJobs

  

$

           20,520

 

$

           18,408

 

$

              2,112

 

11

%

(1) Calculated by dividing recruitment package customer revenue by the daily average count of recruitment package customers during each month, adjusted to reflect a 30-day month. The simple average of each month is used to derive the amount for each period and then annualized to reflect 12 months.

 

  

Renewal Rates

Renewal Rate on Revenue:

  

Q1 2023

 

Q1 2022

Dice

  

92

%

 

104

%

ClearanceJobs

  

95

%

 

104

%

 

  

 

 

 

Renewal Rate on Count:

  

 

 

 

Dice

  

82

%

 

86

%

ClearanceJobs

  

83

%

 

87

%
   

 

  

Retention Rates1

 

  

Q1 2023

 

Q1 2022

Dice

  

105

%

 

114

%

ClearanceJobs

  

109

%

 

115

%

(1) For customers that renewed their annual recruitment packages during the period, the retention rate represents the total contract value renewed, relative to the previous total contract value.
   

Recruitment Package Customers

 

  

March 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2022

 

Change

 

% Change

Dice

  

6,171

 

6,249

 

(78

)

 

(1

)%

ClearanceJobs

  

2,078

 

1,928

 

150

 

 

8

%

 

  

Deferred Revenue and Backlog1

 

  

 

 

Comparison to Prior Year End

 

Comparison Year Over Year

 

  

March 31,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

 

$
Change

 

%

Change

 

March 31,

2022

 

$

Change

 

%

Change

Deferred Revenue

  

$

58,844

 

$

50,864

 

$

7,980

 

 

16

%

 

$

56,786

 

$

2,058

 

4

%

Contractual commitments not invoiced

  

 

65,389

 

 

66,391

 

 

(1,002

)

 

(2

) %

 

 

49,262

 

 

16,127

 

33

%

Backlog

  

$

124,233

 

$

117,255

 

$

6,978

 

 

6

%

 

$

106,048

 

$

18,185

 

17

%

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Backlog consists of deferred revenue plus customer contractual commitments not invoiced representing the value of future services to be rendered under committed contracts.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact
Rachel Ceccarelli

VP of Engagement

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

Read full story here

