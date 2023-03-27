DG Media Network Offers New Ad Solutions for Meta Platforms

First to Market to Offer Closed-Loop Measurement of In-Store Sales

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dollar General’s media network, DGMN, has completed testing of a new partnership with Meta. DG is the first retailer to offer this solution, allowing advertisers to reach the hard-to-reach consumer and close the loop with in-store sales. The new partnership enables advertisers to reach DG’s more than 90 million unique customer profiles across the Meta ecosystem via an array of placements including Facebook and Instagram News Feeds, Stories and Reels.

“ We are thrilled to debut this market first initiative, allowing our advertisers to reach Dollar General customers via Meta placements while utilizing our opted-in first-party data,” said Charlene Charles, head of DG Media Network Operations. “ Our team provides full end-to-end campaign support and creative services while measuring closed-loop, attributable store sales. We look forward to extending the reach of DGMN through the world’s largest social platform to deliver even more effective media for our advertisers.”

Meta’s Advanced Analytics enables SQL-based custom measurement and analysis in a secure environment. Using this measurement and analysis, DGMN is able to evaluate the business impact of Meta marketing investments to a particular brand, uncovering new insights, inclusive of quantifiable metrics such as return on ad spend, as compared to more traditional and directional metrics such as intent to buy.

“ We are excited to partner with Dollar General as they expand their product offering and deliver more solutions that help meet the consumer in desirable environments,” said Jen Bryce, Head of U.S. Retail Media at Unilever, a DGMN advertising partner. “ The first to market, closed loop measurement on Meta is exciting as we gain more valuable insights and data on our campaign performance.”

Early results demonstrate the power of DGMN’s ability to reach customers across 1,400 derived attributes. DG Media Network aims to create more meaningful experiences for advertisers that resonate with consumers in their shopping journey and deliver measurable outcomes.

To learn more about the DG Media Network visit dgmedianetwork.com.

