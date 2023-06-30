Dfns Announces Hire of Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Business Development and Sales

Noah Cornwell and John Conneely bring robust crypto and institutional expertise to the wallet infrastructure and security firm

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dfns, wallet infrastructure and security firm for Web3, announced the appointment of its new Chief Technology Officer, Noah Cornwell, and Vice President of Business Development and Sales, John Conneely, to guide the continued expansion of the company.





Chief Technology Officer Noah Cornwell joins Dfns following nearly seven years at cryptocurrency exchange and custodian Gemini, where he served as Vice President of Engineering. Cornwell’s financial technology expertise includes positions with MIK Fund Services and Boston Technologies Inc. As Dfns develops new wallet-as-a-service solutions for B2B and B2B2C organizations, Cornwell’s in-depth understanding of enterprise organizations’ fintech priorities will significantly aid the company’s strategic developments.

“Dfns is transforming the digital world as we know it by leveraging the potential of decentralized technologies,” said Cornwell. “I look forward to driving technology strategy, inspiring innovation, and leading a remarkable team dedicated to making it safe and simple for developers to build and launch compliance friendly wallet infrastructure products.”

John Conneely brings five years of experience steering the growth of institutional custody offerings at leading blockchain and cryptocurrency firms including Genesis and Bakkt. John will enable the successful continuation and expansion of Dfns’ partnerships as he leads new business and sales initiatives. Conneely serves as a pivotal leader for Dfns’ work to address misconceptions such as the commonly held sentiment of “not your keys, not your crypto,” and provide necessary education surrounding cryptocurrency wallet custodianship. John will be instrumental in developing partnerships for Dfns, aiming to grow our perpetually growing list of clients.

“Digital asset wallets have evolved significantly over the past 6 years, however there are still significant gaps that need to be addressed if as an industry we look to on board the next billion plus crypto users,” said Conneely. “Dfns, with its industry leading MPC technology as well as innovative and programmable APIs, are laser focused in helping banks, NFT platforms, neobanks and more, in abstracting away all the complexities of key management so that our clients can focus on what matters most, user experience.”

“We are thrilled to announce Noah as our new CTO and John as our global Vice President of Business Development and Sales,” said Clarisse Hagège, CEO of Dfns. “Noah and John have impressive careers with proven track records of strong leadership, dedicating their expertise to the growth of innovative businesses leading the blockchain industry. Bringing Noah and John to the Dfns team will allow us to continue offering new user and developer-friendly solutions without sacrificing wallet security.”

The announcement follows significant developments from the firm in recent months, including Dfns’ partnership with Cryptosat to launch the first-ever Space Wallet, and the introduction of its self-custodial wallet-as-a-service solution which leverages biometric technology for secure, user-friendly wallet management. Dfns is continuing to expand its network of integrated blockchains, clients leveraging its secure wallet-as-a-service APIs, and solutions offered in its mission to provide maximum security through seedless wallets.

About Dfns

Dfns is a cybersecurity company providing wallet infrastructure for Web3. From institutional banks to gaming studios, we enable developer teams with plug-and-play access to digital assets through our secure wallet-as-a-service (WaaS) platform. Founded in 2020 in Paris, Dfns is a SOC-certified company incubated at Techstars, Station F (awarded Future 40 in 2021) and recognized as a deep tech company by the French Ministry of Economy and Innovation.

