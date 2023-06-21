Dexcom G6 Strengthens Its Position as World’s Most Connected CGM System

The world’s most connected continuous glucose monitoring system,† Dexcom G6, is now the first and only CGM to connect with the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System in the United Kingdom.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, today announced the Dexcom G6 Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (rt-CGM) is the first and only CGM to connect to the Omnipod® 5 AID System, helping users to protect against high and low glucose levels1,2.

“For over a decade, Dexcom has been the sensor of choice for the development of AID systems. Dexcom has supported more than 50 studies around the world ranging from early academic projects to increasingly sophisticated trials in collaboration with industry partners, safely powering AID systems for over 1 million patient-years of cumulative use. Our CGM systems were the first to enable industry-leading connectivity and we now link with over 60 connected partners worldwide,” said Teri Lawver, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer at Dexcom.

By adding another AID product to its CGM ecosystem, Dexcom has both strengthened its position as the world’s most connected CGM, with the Dexcom G6, and offered yet another AID choice to those living with type 1 diabetes in the U.K.

“At Dexcom we believe that diabetes technology should be built to celebrate and support the diabetes community. This launch gives Dexcom users in the U.K. another choice in automated insulin delivery systems, adding to the company’s existing insulin delivery collaborations with Tandem, Ypsomed and CamDiab. We are delighted to see years of close collaboration with industry partners result in giving people with diabetes unparalleled choice, peace of mind and better clinical outcomes,” said Ben Byrne, Country Director for the U.K. and Ireland at Dexcom.

Emphasising Dexcom’s position as a leader in integrating connected systems, Dexcom G6 was exclusively used in the clinical trials that led to the regulatory approval of Omnipod 5® in Europe and the United States.1,2 As a result, the clinically meaningful health outcomes resulting from the use of Omnipod 5® are only proven when the system is connected to Dexcom CGM. In a study published in Diabetes Care,1 Dexcom G6 with Omnipod 5® significantly improved time in range and reduced HbA1c and time in hypoglycaemia (<70 mg/dL) in very young children (aged 2 – 5.9 years) with Type 1 diabetes.

As the world’s most connected CGM†, Dexcom is committed to providing users with choice and flexibility when it comes to how they view their glucose data and deliver insulin 2-8. Dexcom CGM is also integrated with the Tandem t:slim X2 and YpsoMed mylife YpsoPump insulin pumps; digital health apps including Glooko, nudg, Happy Bob and Sugarmate, and most recently, lifestyle devices from Garmin.

To learn more about how Dexcom G6 offers the widest range of AID solutions for users and HCPs, visit Dexcom.com.

About Dexcom G6

Dexcom G6 uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a smart device* or receiver, giving patients real-time glucose data without the need to scan or prick their finger.‡ The system has customisable and predictive alerts and alarms to help avoid potentially dangerous low and high blood sugar events and a function that allows patients to share their glucose data in real time with up to 10 followers. § Dexcom G6 also offers industry-leading connectivity through integrations with leading insulin delivery systems and digital health apps.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

*Smart devices sold separately. For a list of compatible devices, visit dexcom.com/en-GB/compatibility and omnipod.com/compatibility. † Data on file 2022. ‡ Fingersticks required for diabetes treatment decisions if symptoms or expectations do not match readings. §Separate Follow app and internet connection required. Users should always confirm readings on the Dexcom G6 app or receiver before making treatment decisions.

1 Sherr J, et al. Diabetes Care 2022;45(8):1907–1910. 2 Brown, S, et al. Diabetes Care. 2021;44(7):1630–1640. 3 Peacock S, et al. Diabetes Ther. 2023;14(5):839-855. 4 Boughton CK, et al. Lancet Healthy Longevity. 2022(3):E135–42. 5 Ware J, et al. N Engl J Med. 2022;386:209–19. 6 Sheng T, et al. American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) Emerging Science Poster, 2019. 7 Sheng T, et al. Diabetes 2020;69(Supplement_1):861–P. 8. Ringenberger K, et al. J Endocrine Soc. 2021;5(Supp 1):A32.

Dexcom, Dexcom CGM, Dexcom G6 and any related logos and design marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. ©2023 Dexcom, Inc. All rights reserved.

