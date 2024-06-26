DeVry University Partners with 1871 to Accelerate AI Innovation and Entrepreneurship

DeVry is fulfilling its mission to prepare learners to thrive in a tech-driven workforce

LISLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—DeVry University announced an impactful partnership with 1871 aimed at advancing and fostering AI innovation and entrepreneurship. Known for being a catalyst in Chicago’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, 1871 is a collective of trailblazing founders, visionary leaders and resilient innovators.









“We are thrilled to partner with 1871 to expand opportunities for our students, corporate partners, and communities,” said Shantanu Bose, Ph.D., DeVry University’s provost and chief academic officer. “DeVry’s unique legacy is rooted in innovation. Our forward-thinking founders envisioned the kind of technology-focused, hands-on education that DeVry still stands for today. This innovative partnership reaffirms our commitment to help prepare the next generation of AI, technology and business leaders.”

As part of this ongoing partnership, DeVry will also participate in 1871’s annual AI Innovation Summit on June 27, in conjunction with Chicago AI Week. The event will convene for a full day of programming centered around AI innovation and critical industry topics. It brings together 250+ startups, investors, corporate partners and industry experts. The Summit capstones its immersive Innovation Lab experience for startups and innovators.

“At 1871 and DeVry University, we are united by a shared vision of driving technological advancement and nurturing entrepreneurial talent,” added Betsy Ziegler, CEO of 1871 and DeVry Board of Trustees member. “Our partnership is a powerful synergy of DeVry’s innovative educational programs and 1871’s thriving network of startups and industry leaders. Together, we are poised to accelerate AI innovation, create impactful opportunities for our communities, and lead the charge in developing the future tech workforce.”

DeVry University has been leading the way in using AI learning technologies to improve its learner and classroom experiences and prepare students to thrive in a tech-driven workplace. Since 2018, DeVry has used an adaptive learning platform powered by AI to improve math course outcomes. In 2020, DeVry introduced its first AI and machine learning (ML) course, and since then, several AI, ML, and data analytics courses have been embedded in its degree programs and certificates. Most recently, the university launched an AI Lab that creates a more supportive and engaging learning environment for its learners.

About 1871

1871, a nonprofit global innovation hub, exists to inspire, equip, and support early-stage, growth-stage, late-stage, and corporate innovators in building extraordinary businesses. 1871 is home to ~500 early-stage startups, ~250 growth and late-stage companies, and ~60 corporates, and is supported by an entire community focused on accelerating their growth and creating jobs in the Chicagoland area. The member experience includes virtual and in-person access to workshops, events, mentorship, and more. The nonprofit organization has 350 mentors available to its members, alongside access to more than 200 partner corporations, universities, education programs, accelerators, venture funds, and others. Since its inception in 2012, more than 1,050+ alum companies are still active, have created over 14,700 jobs, and have raised more than $3.7 billion in follow-on capital.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap and address emerging talent needs by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online in Business, Healthcare and Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu.

