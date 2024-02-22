DeVry University Launches New Scholarship Programs

DeVry strives to fulfill its commitment to provide more accessible education to its learners

LISLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeVryProud—DeVry University announced today the addition of four new scholarship programs for eligible students and alumni to help them pursue or advance their education.









“DeVry University is committed to helping learners thrive at any stage in their academic journey,” said Agnam Memeti, DeVry University’s chief enrollment and student support officer. “We recognize the profound impact of financial assistance and the indispensable value of support services. These four scholarships will support and help prepare qualifying learners with the necessary skills to succeed in their careers.”

Three new scholarship programs, Advancing Accounting Scholarship, Alumni Accounting Excellence Scholarship and Project Management Scholarship, underscore DeVry’s commitment to addressing skills gaps in the accounting and project management industries. The fourth, Outside Scholarship Match, provides a pathway for students with outside scholarships to advance their education at DeVry. Students enrolling in the March or May 2024 sessions are eligible.

In addition to these four scholarships, DeVry recently announced the launch of the Student Financial Transparency Initiative as part of its steadfast commitment to accountability, student service and career readiness. The university also expanded its academic programs for aspiring and current professionals within the field of accounting, launching an Undergraduate Certificate in Accounting Program to introduce students to essential accounting principles required for entry-level accounting roles. The certificate can be earned as a standalone credential or stacked in the Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree program1.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online in Business, Healthcare and Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu.

1 At the time of application to the next credential level, an evaluation of qualifying transfer credit will occur and the most beneficial outcome will be applied. Future programmatic changes could impact the application of credits to a future program. Refer to the academic catalog for details.

