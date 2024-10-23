DeVry University Launches Cutting-Edge Cyber Range Platform to Bridge Cyber Skills Gap

DeVry continues to fulfill its commitment to prepare learners for a workforce shaped by continuous technological change

LISLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberRange—DeVry University announced today the launch of its cutting-edge cyber range platform. Powered by Cloud Range, DeVry’s cyber range offers realistic, immersive simulations that mimic real-world cyber threats. Learners can practice and master a wide range of cybersecurity techniques, from analytics and investigation to repulsion and remediation.









“We are thrilled to offer this incredible training platform to learners and organizations to elevate their cybersecurity capabilities,” said Shantanu Bose, Ph.D., DeVry University’s provost and chief academic officer. “DeVry’s 93 years of experience in offering learns a hands-on education, equips them with 21st century skills for the workforce of today and tomorrow. Cybersecurity attacks continue to accelerate, and our students need the necessary skills to fight back.”

The frequency of cyber attacks on governments, businesses, consumers and devices is expected to rise over the next eight years, occurring approximately every two seconds by 2031, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. In 2023, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received a record number of complaints: 880,418 complaints with potential losses exceeding $12.5 billion, which is nearly a 10% increase in complaints and a 22% increase in losses compared to 2022.

“Partnering with DeVry University to bring Cloud Range’s cyber range platform into their curriculum is a significant step in preparing students for the evolving cybersecurity landscape,” noted Debbie Gordon, CEO of Cloud Range. “By providing hands-on, live-fire experience, DeVry students will obtain real-world skills that align with what employers need today. This experiential learning not only helps bridge the cyber skills gap but also ensures that these future professionals are ready to defend against the increasing complexity of cyber threats.”

“DeVry’s cyber range platform works to train the next generation of cybersecurity leaders,” added DeVry University’s Dean of Colleges and Curriculum, William Phillips, Ph.D. “Learners will be better equipped to identify and address vulnerabilities, respond effectively to cyber threats and build a stronger security culture for the future.”

As a workforce solution training platform, cyber range offers a unique opportunity to present the anatomy of cyber-attacks by dissecting real-world cyber incidents. Cyber missions and explorations conducted on the range offer a more technical focus that challenges users with a variety of cybersecurity scenarios. By leveraging industry experience and academic knowledge, DeVry’s cyber range offers an extensive solution for organizations of all sizes to improve their cybersecurity posture and protect against emerging threats.

About Cloud Range

Cloud Range is a pioneer in cybersecurity simulation training, providing the first-ever full-service, customizable cyber attack simulation training solution in the world. Used by enterprise SOC and incident response teams, managed security service providers (MSSPs), governments, higher education institutions, utilities, critical infrastructure, and many other industries, Cloud Range enables organizations to accelerate the cyber defense skills of their cybersecurity professionals using its proprietary simulation training and assessment platform. Customers can train security teams, assess candidates, onboard new hires, and improve cybersecurity team skills, significantly reducing cyber risk. Cloud Range won the CISO Choice Award for security education and training, the Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Cutting Edge Cyber Defense Training, the Fortress Cyber Security Award for Best Cybersecurity Training, and the ASTORS Homeland Security Award for Best Cyber Defense Team Training. Learn more at cloudrangecyber.com.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap and address emerging talent needs by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online in Business, Healthcare and Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu

