DeVry University Expands Education in the Caribbean

DeVry is fulfilling its commitment to expanding access to education

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Caribbean--DeVry University announced today the expansion of the Bridge to Brilliance Initiative to help transform higher education access to 16 countries in the Caribbean. This program will provide scholarships to support qualifying DeVry learners, expand access and provide a more affordable, high-quality education.

“Education has the power to transform lives,” said Agnam Memeti, DeVry University’s chief enrollment and student support officer. “Innovation at DeVry isn’t just about technology – it’s also about breaking down barriers to education. As educators we recognize that access to quality online education is a critical step to help prepare learners for thriving careers in a global economy. We are thrilled to expand our academic offerings in the Caribbean.”

The expansion encompasses learners from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos Islands.

According to Open Doors 2024 report on International Educational Exchange, during the 2023-24 academic year, more than 1 million international students from over 210 places studied at U.S. higher education institutions – a nearly 7% increase from the previous academic year.

The Bridge to Brilliance program features flexible online learning options, allowing students to tailor their educational journey to their personal circumstances. It also emphasizes career readiness, providing pathways in high-demand fields such as STEM, healthcare and business. Moreover, access and affordability are a top priority at DeVry. Scholarships like the International Student Scholarship and the American Pathway for International Scholars Scholarship may help reduce costs for qualifying students.

“Flexibility, especially for our online learners, is key,” added Memeti. “DeVry's culture of CARE is embedded in everything we do to provide tailored support services, as well as a student-focused experience, to all learners no matter what stage of their journey they are in.”

As of the January 2025 academic session, DeVry's international student body comprises hundreds of students from over 55 countries, including India, Jordan, Mongolia, Nigeria, Armenia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh, the Bahamas, Colombia and more.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap and address emerging talent needs by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online in Business, Healthcare and Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu

