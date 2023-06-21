Devron Awarded 2023 “Best Machine Learning Company”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Devron, the leader in AI and machine learning for distributed and private data, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Machine Learning Company” award in the sixth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program, which received more than 3,200 nominations from over 20 countries. The award program, conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization, recognizes today’s top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

Devron’s federated data science and machine learning platform enables companies to accelerate their AI and machine learning journeys, realize greater insight faster, and reduce the risk and overhead of data movement—a significant headwind to data science efficacy. Instead of bringing mountains of data to the analytics, Devron brings the analytics to the data—training algorithms where the data resides, including across multiple clouds and systems.

Analyst firm Gartner forecasts that by 2025, 75% of enterprise data will be created and processed outside a traditional centralized data center or cloud. In addition, by 2024, data privacy laws will cover 75% of the global population. These forecasts represent a growing need for companies to access more data in source jurisdictions and systems while safeguarding data privacy.

Devron streamlines the data science process by bypassing traditional, lengthy requirements to centralize data before developing advanced analytics, including models for generative AI. By putting data owners and providers in control of their data’s privacy, Devron allows business units, regional teams, customers, and partners to share data securely and privately. Devron’s proprietary algorithms, as well as privacy technologies and controls, overcome many jurisdictional, data sovereignty, regulatory, and general data-sharing issues.

The Devron platform addresses numerous growing challenges for customers—most falling into three scenarios: accessing private/immovable data, analyzing distributed datasets, and monetizing or sharing data between companies without exposing the raw information.

“Devron’s federated approach is vital to accelerating AI development and innovation and represents the future of data science and AI. Since data is spread across systems, clouds, data lakes, departments, companies, jurisdictions, and privacy tiers, it is becoming more and more challenging to analyze,” said James Johnson, managing director of AI Breakthrough. “Devron is our pick for ‘Best Machine Learning Company’ as they radically alter the foundational approach for AI development, unlocking access to more data sources and alleviating one of the largest limiters to maximizing insight—data centralization.”

“With our solution, data science teams no longer need to expend significant time, effort, or money moving or gaining access to data. We’ve established a new AI and data science paradigm to help companies better realize the full potential of their data while setting a new standard for data privacy,” said David Murray, Chief Business Officer of Devron. “Devron enables organizations to accelerate their data science efforts and realize better business outcomes with their data.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more.

About Devron



Devron is an advanced data science and machine learning technology company that unlocks trapped value and exposes hidden business insights without compromising data privacy. Its innovative federated machine learning platform enables data scientists to keep their datasets where they reside without duplicating and centralizing data. Backed by a consortium of institutional investors led by Tiger Global and including FinTech Collective, Afore Capital, and Essence Venture Capital, Devron is headquartered in New York City, NY, and is accelerating time to insight for private and public sector customers. www.devron.ai and LinkedIn.

About AI Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies, and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision, and more. For more information, visit: AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

