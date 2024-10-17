DevRev Designs SaaS 2.0 With a Conversational Interface on Its AI-Native Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DevRev, an AI-native platform for the enterprise, today announced product enhancements that will usher in a new era of enterprise SaaS, driven by advanced conversational AI experiences, to simplify the way we work.









Enterprises are excited about the potential of AI, but they’ve faced significant obstacles in the path to adoption like clunky systems that don’t integrate with each other, AI that doesn’t play well with human workflows and the lack of organized data to train AI models to be effective.

DevRev’s AI is different because it’s built on the foundation of a knowledge graph, a unifying system that brings everything together – product, customer, and operational data – into one powerful hub. AI and AI agents will only be as good as the context we provide them, and with the knowledge graph as the brainpower behind AgentOS, the platform can do the hard work behind the scenes so teams can focus on what matters most. It eliminates the status updates, messy integrations and disconnected data that came with SaaS 1.0, and because it was built from a blank canvas, the platform is designed for collaboration and makes interaction with AI organic and contextual.

DevRev is delivering on SaaS 2.0 by introducing a conversational AI interface atop the three core pillars of its AgentOS platform:

Search: Highly accurate search surfaces key information quickly and efficiently

Highly accurate search surfaces key information quickly and efficiently Workflows: Personalized automation to perform key business processes

Personalized automation to perform key business processes Analytics: Lightning-fast, real-time analytics are always available to help teams make informed decisions quickly

Search

Right now, we waste 25% of the work week finding the right information as we bounce between apps, Slack threads and dozens of documents. With the knowledge graph, DevRev’s AI helps avoid distraction by identifying the information you need. These agents search across systems of record, unstructured sources like documents, videos, logs and events and discussions, including emails, Slack and live chat. This search capability not only surfaces key information quickly so teams can find what they need instantly but also gives AI agents what they need to function across all skills.

Conversational Search, one of the new pre-built AI agents within the DevRev platform, takes enterprise search a step further and transforms raw data into valuable, actionable information for sales, support, product and engineering teams. It sifts through unstructured data like customer feedback, live chat and product updates, spotting trends and issues to streamline operations. Additionally, it can semantically understand structured data like customer records, support tickets and opportunity stages to blend multiple data sources together for coherent answers.

Workflows

DevRev’s approach to process automation combines workflows that follow rigid, predefined rules with human oversight and AI. The result is processes that balance flexibility and control. This is the key to giving teams their focus time back, rather than spending time on managing repetitive tasks. Thanks to the knowledge graph, agents can work off real-time information and go beyond conversation to actually perform jobs.

DevRev’s new Conversational Incident Management solution addresses the critical challenge SaaS companies face when systems fracture at rapid speeds and the fallout from outages creates a large blast radius. The conversational AI tackles the most expensive aspect of IT outages: lost developer productivity. With an integrated approach to customer support and incident management, DevRev not only reduces resolution time but also minimizes unnecessary disruptions by intelligently routing each incident to the right subject matter expert on the first try. As a result, businesses can reclaim valuable time and resources. The system continuously monitors for issues, providing early warnings from millions of sessions and reducing alert clutter through intelligent deduplication. When issues do arise, Incident Management empowers companies to reinforce trust, retain revenue, and showcase operational excellence while efficiently resolving the outage.

Once Incident Management illuminates issues and outages, the On-Call Agent automates the workflows needed to put out fires so teams can focus on strategic initiatives. It reduces incident resolution times by 30%, helping to improve system reliability and uptime.

Analytics

Lastly, the knowledge graph doesn’t just store data; it provides real-time insights that drive action. DevRev’s analytics provide teams with a holistic view of how system issues, customer behaviors, and product performance are interconnected. Only 7% of companies regularly monitor customer health, and 50% don’t track it at all.

DevRev’s new Conversational Customer 360 offering will change that by allowing a teammate to bring a comprehensive and accurate view of customer health proactively, addressing the gap in existing customer success tools that are stuck in an era of reactive dashboarding experiences. DevRev’s conversational AI contextually understands your Customer 360 metrics and is able to answer complex queries with information from multiple databases, providing fast data visualizations with advanced filtering but, most importantly, contextual answers.

Unlike competitors, DevRev’s Customer 360 captures all customer touchpoints, from product usage and support tickets to session data and incident reports, consolidating them into a single platform. This enables real-time insights into customer engagement, experience and potential churn risks. Companies can proactively detect customer churn risks, ensure accurate health scores and take preventive action based on a complete understanding of each customer’s experience.

A New Agentic Experience

Powered by AgentOS, DevRev provides a conversational AI experience that is more than just a tool; it is a collaborative partner that genuinely enhances productivity and gets work done. These agents have access to accurately search across structured and unstructured enterprise data, perform fast analytics and drive real-time automations through the workflow engine, effectively handling the most complex tasks.

For businesses that are looking to adapt custom agentic AI experiences without getting bogged down in complex tech, the new DevRev Conversational AI Builder lets businesses customize their own AI agents. This no-code tool lets teams design agents that fit their exact needs, creating the most proactive co-workers they’ve ever had. Also powered by DevRev’s Knowledge Graph, these custom agents achieve up to 95% accuracy in task completion across customer support and operational tasks.

The DevRev Difference

DevRev’s conversational AI doesn’t just automate – it actively collaborates with teams, designed from the ground up to enhance, not replace, human workflows. Emulating B2C platforms like Airbnb, Apple and the New York Times, DevRev built AgentOS with a human-centered design, providing a modern application interface that makes AI easy to work with. These agents integrate seamlessly into existing operations, learning and improving over time, much like a new team member. And unlike competing AI tools that are bolted onto outdated systems, AgentOS is an AI-native platform built on the foundation of a customizable data model, creating a connected knowledge graph to ensure AI can bring value to every business application.

“ DevRev has revolutionized our operations by allowing us to deflect routine tickets, eliminate duplicate efforts, and easily access information. We’ve reduced duplicate tickets from the same merchant, brought our median resolution time down from 15 days to just 4 days, and maintained nearly 100% SLA compliance,” said Chelsey Fewer, Principal Support Engineer at Bolt, one of DevRev’s early adopters. “ This has enabled our team to focus on higher-priority issues where they can provide the most value. With DevRev’s Insights Agent, these benefits will extend beyond the support team, giving all Bolt employees real-time access to the knowledge they need.”

