<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Devexperts Announces Partnership with DriveWealth to Expand its Platform Offerings
Business Wire

Devexperts Announces Partnership with DriveWealth to Expand its Platform Offerings

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Devexperts (devexperts.com), a software solutions provider for brokers and financial institutions, announces today that DriveWealth, a rapidly-growing investment products provider, is now fully integrated into its DXtrade platform.


This partnership extends Devexperts’ DXtrade platform support of fractional trading, which allows users to trade and hold positions of less than one full share. In addition, DriveWealth brings to the table its extensive list of securities for fractional trading and enables investing with as little as $1. This technology is particularly beneficial to brokers seeking to attract younger and low-income investors, who may not have an excess of investable cash but still want to take an active role in growing their savings via investing.

“As trading continues to become more global, providing U.S. market access to brokers in all parts of the world remains a priority for Devexperts,” said Michael Sprachman, Devexperts Director of Exchange Traded Solutions. “DriveWealth – with its focus on microshares and fractional liquidity – is an ideal partner with our goal of providing brokers with the necessary technology for them to transform the retail trading experience and ensure access to investing services for users at all ages and levels of financial expertise.”

This partnership is the latest improvement to Devexperts’ DXtrade platform and enables seamless order routing by providing unique market access to investors in the U.S., LATAM, EMEA, and APAC.

About Devexperts

Devexperts is a product IT company developing software for the capital markets since 2002. The company’s core expertise are trading platforms, namely DXtrade XT for listed securities and DXtrade CFD for over the counter asset classes, DXmatch for exchange solutions, and dxFeed for market data delivery. Devexperts’ development team consists of 700+ engineers, distributed across the offices in the USA, Germany, Bulgaria, Singapore, Portugal, Turkey, Georgia, Ireland, and Lithuania.

Contacts

Larissa Padden

larissa.padden@cognitomedia.com

Articoli correlati

Renesas Included in “MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index” for the First Time

Business Wire Business Wire -
Selected by All Six ESG Indices Adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund in JapanTOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Automotive--Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723),...
Continua a leggere

LICT Corporation Update on Strategic Initiatives

Business Wire Business Wire -
RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LICT Corporation (“LICT” or the “Company”; OTC Pink®: LICT) is announcing that the Board of Directors continues...
Continua a leggere

Valmont to Acquire HR Products, Australian Leader in Irrigation Parts

Business Wire Business Wire -
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
parità di gnere adobe stock

L’AdID è la prima PA a ricevere la certificazione per la parità di genere

Sostenibilità