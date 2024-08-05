Developers and AI Luminaries to Gather at JFrog’s swampUP to Chart the Next Frontier for the Software Supply Chain

Docker, GitHub, BSA, JP Morgan Chase, and Thoughtworks to Join JFrog’s Speaker Lineup to Discuss Emerging Software Trends around DevOps, Security, MLOps and AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FROG #DevOps—JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced new additions to its star-studded speaker line-up for its award-winning swampUP user conference. Taking place Sept. 9-11, 2024, at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, TX, swampUP will bring together industry practitioners, luminaries, and innovators to redefine the future of software development.









“Software has been at the heart of reshaping businesses and advancing competitive advantage for decades, but the development landscape has grown increasingly complex, requiring a new set of skills and tools to properly harness its power,” said Micheline Nijmeh, CMO, JFrog. “swampUP offers a forum for those responsible for architecting the applications of tomorrow to learn from the brightest minds in the industry, exchange ideas, up their skills, and collaborate on the future of digital innovation.”

IDC forecasts the enterprise applications market will surpass $600 billion by 2028, as organizations integrate AI, machine learning, and generative AI into their workflows. IDC also predicts that public cloud will become the primary deployment model for enterprise applications software and the worldwide AI software market will grow from $64 billion in 2022 to nearly $251 billion in 2027.

The list of innovators confirmed to join the already impressive line-up of swampUP 2024 speakers such as Patrick Dubois, Capital One, and GitHub includes:

Scott Johnston , CEO of Docker , will join JFrog CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim, for a fireside chat on the criticality of having an end-to-end software supply chain, from Docker Hub trusted content to JFrog Artifactory, to Docker Desktop.

, will join JFrog CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim, for a fireside chat on the criticality of having an end-to-end software supply chain, from Docker Hub trusted content to JFrog Artifactory, to Docker Desktop. Victoria A. Espinel , CEO of BSA, the Software Alliance , and a member of President Biden’s National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee, will share guidance for enterprise software companies on a range of issues including artificial intelligence, privacy, cybersecurity, and digital trade.

, and a member of President Biden’s National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee, will share guidance for enterprise software companies on a range of issues including artificial intelligence, privacy, cybersecurity, and digital trade. Gopinath Gopalsamy , Executive Director, JP Morgan Chase will offer an insider view of managing an unprecedented number of artifacts generated monthly at one of the world’s most influential financial organizations.

will offer an insider view of managing an unprecedented number of artifacts generated monthly at one of the world’s most influential financial organizations. Bryan Oliver, Principal Architect, Thoughtworks will detail new techniques for validating software components, blocking critical vulnerabilities exposures (CVEs), and delivering trusted software faster.

For more information on the myriad of breakout sessions, hands-on training, partner expo and everything swampUP 2024 has to offer visit https://swampup.jfrog.com/.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a “Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Learn more at www.jfrog.com or follow us on X @JFrog.

