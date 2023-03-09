<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Develop Diverse: Job Adverts Written by ChatGPT Nearly Twice as Biased Than Those From Humans

di Business Wire
  • Job adverts written by ChatGPT are 40% more biased than those written by humans.
  • It’s particularly biased against neurodivergent people, people with physical disabilities and people from disadvantaged ethnic groups.

COPENHAGEN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New research suggests we should use ChatGPT with caution, especially when creating job adverts.

Inclusive communication platform Develop Diverse randomly selected 7000+ publicly available human-written job adverts across 15 industries, and prompted ChatGPT to create an ad for each position, based on job titles.

The analysis revealed that ChatGPT generates job adverts that are on average 40% more biased than human-written ones.

ChatGPT-generated job ads were particularly biased against disadvantaged ethnicity (42%), physical disabilities (41%), and neurodiversity (41%).

ChatGPT was also 9% likely to show bias against males, compared to 41% against females.

Category bias

 

Inclusivity score*:

Human written ads

 

 

Inclusivity score*: ChatGPT written ads

 

GPT increase in bias – relative to human written ads

Total

65

39

40%

Men

92

84

9%

Women

66

39

41%

Non-conforming***

68

42

38%

Advantaged ethnicity

77

57

26%

Disadvantaged ethnicity**

65

38

42%

Young

76

54

29%

Old

67

42

37%

Abled

76

54

29%

Disabled

63

37

41%

Neurotypical

76

54

29%

Neurodivergent ****

63

37

41%

*Inclusivity score: How inclusive a text is, ranging from 0-100. 0 indicates non-inclusive, 100 indicates inclusive. Job ads scoring above 90 are considered inclusive.

** Disadvantaged ethnicity: Non-privileged, marginalized, or socially under-represented ethnic groups.

***Non-conforming: People not conforming to gender norms. Example: Non-binary people.

****Neurodivergent: People with brains that work differently from average (neurotypical) people. Examples: ADHD, OCD, dyslexia.

Jenifer Clausell-Tormos, CEO and founder of Develop Diverse says: “The emergence of ChatGPT can negatively influence companies to undo the work we’ve accomplished around inclusion and diversity in recent years. ChatGPT has its place in the working world but needs a trained human eye. Used alone, it reinforces the biases and stereotypes we are trying hard to remove.”

Contacts

Media contact:
Søren Low

Head of Marketing

Develop Diverse

M: +45 26 81 37 41

E: sl@developdiverse.com

