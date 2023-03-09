Job adverts written by ChatGPT are 40% more biased than those written by humans.

It’s particularly biased against neurodivergent people, people with physical disabilities and people from disadvantaged ethnic groups.

COPENHAGEN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New research suggests we should use ChatGPT with caution, especially when creating job adverts.

Inclusive communication platform Develop Diverse randomly selected 7000+ publicly available human-written job adverts across 15 industries, and prompted ChatGPT to create an ad for each position, based on job titles.

The analysis revealed that ChatGPT generates job adverts that are on average 40% more biased than human-written ones.

ChatGPT-generated job ads were particularly biased against disadvantaged ethnicity (42%), physical disabilities (41%), and neurodiversity (41%).

ChatGPT was also 9% likely to show bias against males, compared to 41% against females.

Category bias Inclusivity score*: Human written ads Inclusivity score*: ChatGPT written ads GPT increase in bias – relative to human written ads Total 65 39 40% Men 92 84 9% Women 66 39 41% Non-conforming*** 68 42 38% Advantaged ethnicity 77 57 26% Disadvantaged ethnicity** 65 38 42% Young 76 54 29% Old 67 42 37% Abled 76 54 29% Disabled 63 37 41% Neurotypical 76 54 29% Neurodivergent **** 63 37 41%

*Inclusivity score: How inclusive a text is, ranging from 0-100. 0 indicates non-inclusive, 100 indicates inclusive. Job ads scoring above 90 are considered inclusive.

** Disadvantaged ethnicity: Non-privileged, marginalized, or socially under-represented ethnic groups.

***Non-conforming: People not conforming to gender norms. Example: Non-binary people.

****Neurodivergent: People with brains that work differently from average (neurotypical) people. Examples: ADHD, OCD, dyslexia.

Jenifer Clausell-Tormos, CEO and founder of Develop Diverse says: “The emergence of ChatGPT can negatively influence companies to undo the work we’ve accomplished around inclusion and diversity in recent years. ChatGPT has its place in the working world but needs a trained human eye. Used alone, it reinforces the biases and stereotypes we are trying hard to remove.”

