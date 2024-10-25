Despegar Licenses its AI Technology to Karisma Hotels & Resorts

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) (“Despegar” or the “Company”), Latin America’s leading travel technology company, announces its first Software as a Service (SaaS) partnership with Karisma Hotels & Resorts. Through this innovative collaboration, Despegar will license its cutting-edge AI Travel Assistant, Sofia, to enhance the existing chatbot functionalities of Karisma Group, setting a new standard for digital engagement in the hospitality industry.





This partnership marks a key milestone in the relationship of both companies as it will allow Karisma’s customers to interact with a digital travel assistant powered by Sofia, benefiting from a range of distinct advantages designed to improve their travel planning and booking experience. By integrating Despegar’s leading AI technology, Karisma Hotels & Resorts aims to offer seamless, personalized assistance to guests, setting itself apart as a forward-thinking hospitality brand.

“Our partnership with Karisma is an exciting step forward for both companies. By integrating our AI Travel Assistant, Sofia, we will not only deepen our collaboration with a valued partner but also position Karisma at the forefront of technological innovation in the hospitality industry. As we move forward, we’re eager to explore new ways to enhance Karisma’s travel assistant, expanding its capabilities to offer even more value to travelers,” commented Damian Scokin, CEO of Despegar.

“We are thrilled to partner with Despegar and integrate their innovative AI Travel Assistant, Sofia, into our services. This collaboration is a true testament to our commitment to leading the hospitality industry in technological advancement. With Sofia, we aim to provide personalized, seamless, and comprehensive assistance, making travel planning as enjoyable as the journey. Together, we are setting a new standard for digital engagement in hospitality,” said Miguel Ortiz, Chief Strategic Officer for Karisma Hotels & Resorts.

This collaboration marks the first step in Despegar’s broader strategy to expand its SaaS offerings, setting the company apart from other travel technology firms. Despegar’s focus on licensing AI-powered travel solutions like Sofia positions it as a leader in delivering personalized, seamless customer experiences. This differentiation enables Despegar to deepen B2B partnerships and tap into new revenue streams while enhancing customer engagement for its partners. By introducing this innovative service to Karisma’s customers, Despegar strengthens its position in the market and solidifies its reputation for technological leadership in the travel industry globally.

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading travel technology company in Latin America. For over two decades, it has revolutionized the tourism industry in the region through technology. Despegar operates in 19 countries in the region, accompanying Latin Americans from the moment they dream of traveling until they share their memories. With the purpose of improving people’s lives and transforming the shopping experience, Despegar has developed alternative payment and financing methods, democratizing the access to consumption and bringing Latin Americans closer to their next travel experience. Despegar’s common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, visit Despegar’s Investor Relations website https://investor.despegar.com/.

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an industry innovator and award-winning luxury hotel collection renowned for its premier guest experiences. Boasting an impressive portfolio of properties, including Margaritaville Island Reserve® by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, Karisma Hotels & Resorts continues to lead the industry with groundbreaking hospitality experiences that include the revolutionary Gourmet Inclusive® philosophy and cutting-edge seasonal programming. Karisma’s unwavering commitment to remain an industry innovator has earned the hotel collection a host of top accolades, including Travel Weekly’s Best Boutique Hotel Chain, Travvy Award Gold for Best Hotel Chain Overall, Conde Nast Traveler’s Top 100 Hotels in the World, and AAA’s Five Diamond Award.

Contacts

IR Contact



Luca Pfeifer, Investor Relations



Phone: (+1) 305 481 1785



luca.pfeifer@despegar.com

Media Contact



Malaika Hollis, Alliance Connection



malaika@allianceconnection.com