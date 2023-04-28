Despegar.com Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call and Webcast

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that it will report its First Quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 18, before the market open.
Earnings Release
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Time: Before Market Open
Conference Call
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Quiet Period
Thursday, April 27, through Thursday, May 18, 2023
Executives
Mr. Damián Scokin, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Luca Pfeifer, Vice President of Investor Relations
To participate, please dial
+1 404 975 4839 (U.S. domestic)
+1 833 470 1428 (International)
Access code: 601540
Pre-Register for the conference call
Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator.
You may pre-register at any time: click here
Webcast: click here | Replay: click here
About Despegar.com
Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. For over two decades, it has revolutionized the tourism industry through technology. Despegar today is a consolidated group that, in addition to the Despegar and Decolar brands, also includes Best Day, Viajes Falabella, Koin, the Company’s fintech business, Viajanet and Stays. With its continuous commitment to the development of the sector, Despegar has become one of the most relevant companies in the region able to offer a tailor-made experience for more than 29 million customers.
Despegar operates in 20 countries in the region, accompanying Latin Americans from the moment they dream of traveling until they share their memories. With the purpose of improving people’s lives and transforming the shopping experience, it has developed alternative payment methods and financing, democratizing access to consumption and bringing Latin Americans closer to their next travel experience. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.
Contacts
IR Contact
Luca Pfeifer
Investor Relations
Phone: +57 315382-4802
E-mail: luca.pfeifer@despegar.com