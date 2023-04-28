<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Despegar.com Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call and Webcast
Despegar.com Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call and Webcast

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that it will report its First Quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 18, before the market open.

Earnings Release

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Time: Before Market Open

Conference Call

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Quiet Period

Thursday, April 27, through Thursday, May 18, 2023

Executives

Mr. Damián Scokin, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Luca Pfeifer, Vice President of Investor Relations

To participate, please dial

+1 404 975 4839 (U.S. domestic)

+1 833 470 1428 (International)

Access code: 601540

Pre-Register for the conference call

Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator.

You may pre-register at any time: click here

Webcast: click here | Replay: click here

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. For over two decades, it has revolutionized the tourism industry through technology. Despegar today is a consolidated group that, in addition to the Despegar and Decolar brands, also includes Best Day, Viajes Falabella, Koin, the Company’s fintech business, Viajanet and Stays. With its continuous commitment to the development of the sector, Despegar has become one of the most relevant companies in the region able to offer a tailor-made experience for more than 29 million customers.

Despegar operates in 20 countries in the region, accompanying Latin Americans from the moment they dream of traveling until they share their memories. With the purpose of improving people’s lives and transforming the shopping experience, it has developed alternative payment methods and financing, democratizing access to consumption and bringing Latin Americans closer to their next travel experience. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.

Contacts

IR Contact

Luca Pfeifer

Investor Relations

Phone: +57 315382-4802

E-mail: luca.pfeifer@despegar.com

