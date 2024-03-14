Despegar.com Announces 4Q23 and FY23 Financial Results

Robust FY23 Performance with Revenue Growing 31% YoY and Adjusted EBITDA Increasing 176% YoY

4Q23 Adjusted EBITDA Increased 248% YoY to $43.6 million, with Improving Operating Efficiency and Strong Revenue Rising 40% YoY to a Record $203.7 Million

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) (“Despegar” or the “Company”), Latin America’s leading travel technology company, today announced unaudited financial results for the three-months ended December 31, 2023 (“fourth quarter 2023” or “4Q23”) and full year 2023. Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). Financial results are preliminary and subject to year-end audit and adjustments. All comparisons in this announcement are year-over-year (“YoY”), unless otherwise noted.





4Q23 Financial and Operating Highlights

Gross Bookings increased 44% YoY to $1.5 billion, a Company record high driven by strong commercial execution and a robust demand environment across the region

Revenues increased 40% YoY to a record $203.7 million, with Take Rate reaching 13.4% as the Company maintains focus on profitable growth

Adjusted EBITDA increased 248% YoY to $43.6 million, due to a combination of strong revenue growth and operational efficiencies

Continuous solid growth in B2B and White Label Gross Bookings which increased 63% and 69% YoY, respectively, and accounted for a combined 14% of total Gross Bookings, up 186 bps YoY

Higher-margin Travel Packages as a percentage of Gross Bookings reached 31.5%, up 18 bps YoY

Operating cash flow was a positive $26.1 million, compared to $(17.8) million in 4Q22

Total Cash position of 251 million, at December 31, 2023, up $5.7 million YoY

Loyalty Program members increased 90% YoY to 23.0 million

App transactions increased 920 bps YoY, reaching a record 45.3% of total transactions in the quarter

Full-Year 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights

Gross Bookings reached a record of $5.3 billion, up 31% versus 2022

Revenue increased 31% versus 2022 to $706 million, above the top end of the revised guidance range of $690 to $700 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 176% versus 2022 to $116 million, 5% above the high-end of the upwardly revised guidance range of $105 to $110 million

Damian Scokin, Despegar’s CEO, said: “ Our performance in the fourth quarter and throughout 2023 was outstanding as we achieved several strategic milestones. It marks an inflection point for Despegar and reflects our ability to effectively exploit the travel market’s strong secular tailwinds through a well-designed and executed growth strategy, backed by our deep understanding of the region’s local markets, commercial prowess, strong brand identity, and superior technology platform. These distinct strengths not only sharpen our competitive edge but also fortify our brand presence region-wide. Longer term, our technology-led B2B and White Label offerings are unlocking new growth avenues, and these will also enable us to effectively extend our reach beyond Latin America.

Innovation and reinvention remains at the heart of Despegar and drives us to continually redefine and elevate the customer experience. This is embodied in our new AI-powered travel assistant, SOFIA, which revolutionizes travel planning in the region. SOFIA rapidly, easily and seamlessly assists customers from the inspiration stage of planning a trip, to exploring thoughtful options to creating bespoke travel packages, signifying a major leap forward for the travel industry and placing Despegar at the forefront of championing travel technology.”

Amit Singh, the Company’s CFO, added: “ With 40% revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 248% year over year in the quarter, we believe our growth remains at industry leading levels globally. As we look ahead, we remain sharply focused on executing our commercial strategy to continue driving robust top line growth while increasing cost efficiencies. The combination of these factors are expected to drive industry leading growth, additional margin expansion and operating leverage in the foreseeable future, given the effectiveness of our strategies to improve revenue mix, drive organic traffic and further penetrate the sizable B2B market segments.”

2024 Financial Guidance

The Company announces 2024 annual guidance of:

Revenue: at least $820 million, representing at least 16% YoY growth

Adjusted EBITDA: at least $150 million, representing at least 28% YoY growth

Disclaimer: The 2024 financial guidance reflects management’s current assumptions regarding numerous evolving factors that are difficult to accurately predict, including those discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, specifically the 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, to the relevant forward-looking GAAP measures are not being provided, as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such guidance and reconciliations. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort.

The 2024 financial guidance constitutes forward-looking statements. For more information, see the “Forward-Looking Statements” section in this release.

Key Operating and Financial Metrics

The following table presents key operating metrics of Despegar’s travel and financial services businesses as well as key financial metrics on a consolidated basis, post-intersegment eliminations between these businesses.

(in millions, except as noted)

4Q23 4Q22 Δ % FY23 FY’22 Δ % Operating metrics Number of transactions 2.409 1.996 21 % 9.059 8.352 8 % Gross bookings $ 1,514.3 $ 1,053.9 44 % $ 5,332.6 $ 4,071.1 31 % TPV Financial Services (1) $ 24.8 $ 15.1 64 % $ 78.0 $ 75.7 3 % Average selling price (ASP) (in $) $ 629 $ 529 19 % $ 590 $ 490 20 % Number of transactions by Segment & Total Air 1.2 1.0 17 % 4.4 4.3 2 % Packages, Hotels & Other Travel Products 1.2 0.9 32 % 4.7 4.0 19 % Financial Services 0.0 0.0 35 % 0.0 0.0 (61 )% Total Number of Transactions 2.4 2.0 21 % 9.1 8.4 8 % Financial metrics Total Revenue $ 203.7 $ 145.5 40 % $ 706.0 $ 538.0 31 % Total Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 43.6 $ 12.5 248 % $ 115.5 $ 41.9 176 % Net Income / (loss) $ 2.0 $ (15.2 ) n.m. $ 29.0 $ (68.5 ) n.m. Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted (3) 77,325 76,773 1 % 77,170 76,823 — % EPS Basic (4) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.30 ) (74 )% $ (0.03 ) $ (1.28 ) n.m. EPS Diluted (4) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.30 ) (74 )% $ (0.03 ) $ (1.28 ) n.m.

(1) Presented on a pre-intersegment elimination basis. Intersegment TPV amounted to $23 million in 4Q23 and $ 12.7 million in 4Q22. (2) Financial services segment reported a Total Adjusted EBITDA of positive $3.0 million compared to negative $4.0 million in 4Q22, as the company improved the spread between Take Rate and projected losses (3) In thousands (4) Round numbers.

Revenue Breakdown

The following table reconciles the intersegment revenues of the Company’s three business segments for the quarters and full year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

(in millions, except as noted)

4Q23 4Q22 Δ % FY’23 FY’22 Δ % $ % of



total $ % of



total $ % of



total $ % of



total Revenue by business segment Travel Business Air Segment $ 74.6 37 % $ 59.5 41 % 25 % $ 257.6 36 % $ 215.8 40 % 19 % Packages, Hotels & Other Travel Products Segment $ 125.6 62 % $ 84.3 58 % 49 % $ 437.0 62 % $ 317.7 59 % 38 % Total Travel Business $ 200.2 98 % $ 143.8 99 % 39 % $ 694.6 98 % $ 533.5 99 % 30 % Financial Business Financial Services Segment $ 13.5 7 % $ 4.4 3 % 208 % $ 40.9 6 % $ 12.2 2 % 234 % Total Financial Business $ 13.5 7 % $ 4.4 3 % 208 % $ 40.9 6 % $ 12.2 2 % 234 % Intersegment Eliminations $ (10.1 ) (5 )% $ (2.7 ) (2 )% 274 % $ (29.5 ) (4 )% $ (7.8 ) (1 )% 278 % Total Revenue $ 203.7 100 % $ 145.5 100 % 40 % $ 706.0 100 % $ 538.0 100 % 31 % Total Revenue margin 13.4 % 13.8 % (36) bps 13.2 % 13.2 % 7 bps

— Financial Tables Follow —

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three-month periods and full year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as noted)

4Q23 4Q22 Δ % FY’23 FY’22 Δ % Total Revenue $ 203,660 $ 145,542 40 % $ 706,040 $ 537,972 31 % Cost of revenue $ (60,312 ) $ (44,897 ) 34 % $ (228,938 ) $ (182,898 ) 25 % Gross profit $ 143,348 $ 100,645 42 % $ 477,102 $ 355,074 34 % Operating expenses Selling and marketing $ (60,245 ) $ (46,245 ) 30 % $ (220,361 ) $ (165,150 ) 33 % General and administrative $ (25,316 ) $ (26,092 ) (3 )% $ (77,766 ) $ (101,521 ) (23 )% Technology and product development $ (30,271 ) $ (25,015 ) 21 % $ (109,130 ) $ (89,992 ) 21 % Total operating expenses $ (115,832 ) $ (97,352 ) 19 % $ (407,257 ) $ (356,663 ) 14 % Income / (loss) from equity investments $ 60 $ (192 ) n.m. $ (1,060 ) $ (164 ) n.m. Operating income $ 27,576 $ 3,101 789 % $ 68,785 $ (1,753 ) n.m. Financial results, net $ (16,875 ) $ (12,543 ) 35 % $ (36,633 ) $ (45,459 ) (19 )% Net income / (loss) before income taxes $ 10,701 $ (9,442 ) n.m. $ 32,152 $ (47,212 ) n.m. Income tax expenses $ (8,656 ) $ (5,717 ) 51 % $ (3,116 ) $ (21,309 ) (85 )% Net Income / (loss) $ 2,045 $ (15,159 ) n.m. $ 29,036 $ (68,521 ) n.m. Net Income / (loss) attributable to Despegar.com, Corp $ 2,045 $ (15,159 ) n.m. $ 29,036 $ (68,521 ) n.m.

n.m.: Not Meaningful

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as noted)

As of



December 31,



2023 As of



September 30,



2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 214,576 $ 221,681 Restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 25,947 $ 33,160 Accounts receivable, net of allowances $ 183,393 $ 199,724 Loan receivables, net of allowances $ 21,385 $ 16,023 Related party receivable $ 19,212 $ 13,736 Other current assets and prepaid expenses $ 52,287 $ 49,374 Assets held for sale $ 26,288 $ — Total current assets $ 543,088 $ 533,698 Non-current assets Other assets and prepaid expenses $ 78,885 $ 75,549 Loan receivables, net of allowances $ 1,741 $ 1,072 Restricted cash $ 932 $ 866 Lease right-of-use assets $ 21,950 $ 18,317 Property and equipment, net $ 16,400 $ 16,176 Intangible assets, net $ 90,421 $ 97,361 Goodwill $ 149,464 $ 150,632 Total non-current assets $ 359,793 $ 359,973 TOTAL ASSETS $ 902,881 $ 893,671 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 51,932 $ 86,638 Travel accounts payable $ 355,387 $ 370,218 Related party payable $ 88,248 $ 51,824 Short-term debt and other financial liabilities $ 28,529 $ 28,280 Deferred Revenue $ 31,804 $ 30,684 Other liabilities $ 94,695 $ 83,802 Contingent liabilities $ 6,080 $ 7,630 Lease Liabilities $ 6,036 $ 4,402 Liabilities held for sale $ 8,369 $ — Total current liabilities $ 671,080 $ 663,478 Non-current liabilities Other liabilities $ 12,631 $ 14,078 Contingent liabilities $ 14,738 $ 15,500 Long term debt and other financial liabilities $ 2,262 $ 2,403 Lease liabilities $ 16,970 $ 14,608 Related party liability $ 125,000 $ 125,000 Total non-current liabilities $ 171,601 $ 171,589 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 842,682 $ 835,067 Series A non-convertible preferred shares $ 134,773 $ 127,300 Series B convertible preferred shares $ 46,700 $ 46,700 Mezzanine Equity $ 181,473 $ 174,000 SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Common stock $ 292,226 $ 288,240 Additional paid-in capital $ 291,440 $ 303,359 Other reserves $ (728 ) $ (728 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (11,659 ) $ (11,669 ) Accumulated losses $ (614,286 ) $ (616,331 ) Treasury Stock $ (78,267 ) $ (78,267 ) Total Shareholders’ Deficit Attributable to Despegar.com Corp $ (121,274 ) $ (115,396 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 902,881 $ 893,671

Note: Cash & Cash Equivalents including restricted cash as of end of period Q4 2023 is $ 250,790 out of which $ 9.3 million is classified as held for sale

Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as noted)

3 months ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income / (loss) $ 2,045 $ (15,159 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities: Unrealized foreign currency loss $ 17,645 $ 1,536 Depreciation expense $ 2,193 $ 1,504 Amortization expense $ 7,004 $ 8,593 Changes in fair value of earnout liability $ 1,211 $ (290 ) Changes in seller indemnification $ (1,211 ) $ 290 (Gain) / Loss from equity investments $ (60 ) $ 192 Stock based compensation expense / (income) $ 17 $ (673 ) Amortization of lease right-of-use assets $ 3,961 $ 919 Interest and penalties $ 1,074 $ 884 Income tax expense $ 1,177 $ 1,969 Allowance for credit expected losses $ 2,674 $ 3,510 Provision for contingencies $ 4,049 $ 10,827 Changes in assets and liabilities net of non-cash transactions: Increase in trade accounts receivable, net of credit expected loss $ (5,190 ) $ (28,889 ) Increase in loans receivable, net of allowance $ (6,849 ) $ (2,131 ) (Increase) / Decrease in related party receivables $ (5,471 ) $ 5,934 Increase in other assets and prepaid expenses $ (34,001 ) $ (122 ) (Decrease) / Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ (9,573 ) $ 5,144 Increase / (Decrease) in travel accounts payable $ 9,655 $ (25 ) Increase in other liabilities, net $ 24,480 $ 4,380 Decrease in contingent liabilities $ (5,846 ) $ (13,611 ) Increase / (Decrease) in related party payable $ 17,032 $ (4,040 ) Decrease in lease liabilities $ (4,067 ) $ (481 ) Increase in deferred revenue $ 4,186 $ 1,987 Net cash flows provided by / (used in) operating activities $ 26,135 $ (17,752 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Origination of loans receivable, net of allowance $ (3,166 ) $ (2,195 ) Loans receivables $ 1,388 $ 2,082 Acquisition of property and equipment $ (3,723 ) $ (534 ) Capital expenditures, including internal-use software and website development $ (7,451 ) $ (8,266 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities $ (12,952 ) $ (8,913 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net decrease of short term debt $ (50 ) $ (2,082 ) Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt $ 11,030 $ (1 ) Payment of short-term debt $ (5,836 ) $ 555 Payment of long-term debt $ (339 ) $ — Payment of dividends to stockholders $ (504 ) $ (504 ) Payment of promissory notes of Best Day acquisition $ (16,648 ) $ — Exercise of stock-based awards $ 4 $ — Collected from debenture issuance by securitization program $ 252 $ 4,016 Payments of debenture issuance by securitization program $ (383 ) $ — Net cash flow (used in) / provided by financing activities $ (12,474 ) $ 1,984 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ (5,626 ) $ 6,648 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (4,917 ) $ (18,033 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of beginning of the period $ 255,707 $ 263,079 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of end of period (1) $ 250,790 $ 245,046

(1) Cash & Cash Equivalents as of end of period Q4 2023 includes $ 9.3 million of Cash & Cash Equivalents related to a business classified as held for sale.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



(in Thousands, except as noted)

4Q23 4Q22 Δ % Net Income / (loss) $ 2,045 $ (15,159 ) n.m. Add (deduct): Financial results, net $ 16,875 $ 12,543 35 % Income tax expense $ 8,656 $ 5,717 51 % Depreciation expense $ 2,193 $ 1,504 46 % Amortization of intangible assets $ 7,004 $ 8,593 (18 )% Share-based compensation expense / (income) $ 17 $ (673 ) n.m. Restructuring charges $ 6,798 $ — n.m. Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,588 $ 12,525 248 %

n.m.: Not Meaningful

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation



(in Thousands, except as noted)

4Q23 4Q22 Δ % Net income / (loss) $ 2,045 $ (15,159 ) n.m. Add (deduct): (a) Foreign exchange impact $ 7,362 $ 9,808 (25 )% (b) Acquisitions related expenses $ 1,467 $ 2,445 (40 )% (c) Share-based compensation expense / (income) $ 17 $ (673 ) n.m. (d) Impairment of long-lived assets $ — $ — (e) Restructuring and related reorganization charges $ 6,798 $ — n.m. (f) Discontinued operations $ — $ — (g) Amortization expense of intangible assets $ 5,626 $ 6,479 (13 )% (h) Items included in legal reserves related to transactional taxes $ 979 $ 665 47 % (i) Other atypical impacts not related to the normal course of business $ (14,119 ) $ — n.m. (j) Non-controlling interest impact of the aforementioned adjustments $ — $ — (k) Tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments and changes in tax estimates $ 10,900 $ (878 ) n.m. Total Adjusted Net Income $ 21,075 $ 2,687 684 %

Note: Preferred Dividends are not included in adjusted Net Income calculation as they do not impact Net Income



n.m.: Not Meaningful

(a) Foreign exchange gains or losses.



(b) Acquisition costs, contingent consideration arrangements and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions



(c) Share-based compensation expense related to RSUs and SOPs granted on service-based awards.



(d) Impairment of long-lived assets



(e) Restructuring and related reorganization charges intended to simplify our businesses and improve operational efficiencies.



(f) Costs associated with an exit or disposal of a discontinued operation.



(g) Amortization expense of intangibles assets, excluding those related to acquisitions



(h) Items included in legal reserves, which includes reserves for potential settlement of issues related to transactional taxes (e.g., VAT, Revenue Tax and occupancy taxes), related court decisions and final settlements, and charges incurred, if any, for monies that may be required to be paid in advance of litigation in certain transactional tax proceedings, including part of equity method investments



(i) Reflects atypical impacts that are not related to the normal course of operations. In FY2023, includes $14.4M related to income tax gains; and $0.3 M related to indirect taxes related to restructuring costs.



(j) Reflects the non-controlling interest impact of the aforementioned adjustment items; and



(k) The income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments and changes in tax estimates

Quarterly Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation



(in Millions, except as noted)

4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 Net Income (loss) $ 2.0 $ (0.3 ) $ 28.0 $ (0.7 ) $ (15.2 ) $ (9.3 ) $ (13.2 ) $ (30.9 ) Add (deduct): Foreign exchange impact $ 7.4 $ (4.4 ) $ (2.2 ) $ 7.8 $ 9.8 $ 12.3 $ 8.3 $ 4.7 Acquisitions related expenses $ 1.5 $ 1.5 $ 1.7 $ 2.0 $ 2.5 $ 2.5 $ 1.7 $ 1.7 Share-based compensation expense /(income) $ — $ 1.0 $ 0.9 $ 1.5 $ (0.7 ) $ 1.3 $ 3.3 $ 3.3 Impairment of long-lived assets $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Restructuring and related reorganization charges $ 6.8 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Amortization expense of intangible assets $ 5.6 $ 5.5 $ 5.7 $ 5.0 $ 6.5 $ 5.0 $ 5.4 $ 5.1 Items included in legal reserves related to transactional taxes $ 1.0 $ (1.9 ) $ — $ — $ 0.7 $ 0.4 $ 0.9 $ 0.8 Other atypical impacts not related to the normal course of business $ (14.1 ) $ — $ (14.3 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Non-controlling interest impact of the aforementioned adjustments $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments $ 10.9 $ 7.4 $ (13.7 ) $ (2.3 ) $ (0.9 ) $ (4.0 ) $ (8.2 ) $ (0.1 ) Total Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 21.1 $ 8.8 $ 6.1 $ 13.3 $ 2.7 $ 8.2 $ (1.8 ) $ (15.4 )

Note: Preferred Dividends are not included in adjusted Net Income calculation as they do not impact Net Income



n.m.: Not Meaningful

Geographic Breakdown



(in millions, except as noted)

4Q23 vs. 4Q22 – As Reported Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin



America Total 4Q23 4Q22 Δ % 4Q23 4Q22 Δ % 4Q23 4Q22 Δ % 4Q23 4Q22 Δ % Transactions (‘000) 1,084 808 34 % 419 388 8 % 906 801 13 % 2,409 1,996 21 % Gross Bookings 617 395 56 % 253 198 28 % 645 461 40 % 1,514 1,054 44 % TPV Financial Services (1) 25 15 64 % — — — % — — — % 25 15 64 % ASP ($) 570 492 16 % 604 511 18 % 712 575 24 % 629 529 19 % Revenues 204 146 40 % Gross Profit 143 101 42 % 4Q23 vs. 4Q22 – FX Neutral Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin



America Total 4Q23 4Q22 Δ % 4Q23 4Q22 Δ % 4Q23 4Q22 Δ % 4Q23 4Q22 Δ % Transactions (‘000) 1,084 808 34 % 419 388 8 % 906 801 13 % 2,409 1,996 21 % Gross Bookings 580 395 47 % 226 198 14 % 1,074 461 133 % 1,879 1,054 78 % TPV Financial Services (1) 23 15 54 % — — — % — — — % 23 15 54 % ASP ($) 535 493 9 % 539 511 6 % 1,186 575 106 % 781 530 47 % Revenues 265 146 82 % Gross Profit 188 101 87 %

(1) Presented on a pre-intersegment elimination basis. Intersegment TPV amounted to $23 million in 4Q23 and $12.7 million in 4Q22

Key Financial Trended Metrics (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as noted)

1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 FINANCIAL RESULTS Revenue $ 112,414 $ 134,421 $ 145,596 $ 145,542 $ 158,707 $ 165,524 $ 178,149 $ 203,660 Cost of revenue $ (42,558 ) $ (45,149 ) $ (50,305 ) $ (44,897 ) $ (51,027 ) $ (60,000 ) $ (57,599 ) $ (60,312 ) Gross profit $ 69,856 $ 89,272 $ 95,291 $ 100,645 $ 107,680 $ 105,524 $ 120,550 $ 143,348 Operating expenses Selling and marketing $ (30,517 ) $ (42,214 ) $ (46,174 ) $ (46,245 ) $ (51,892 ) $ (51,695 ) $ (56,529 ) $ (60,245 ) General and administrative $ (23,523 ) $ (27,037 ) $ (24,873 ) $ (26,092 ) $ (22,672 ) $ (8,396 ) $ (21,382 ) $ (25,316 ) Technology and product development $ (20,735 ) $ (21,407 ) $ (22,834 ) $ (25,015 ) $ (25,971 ) $ (26,448 ) $ (26,440 ) $ (30,271 ) Total operating expenses $ (74,775 ) $ (90,658 ) $ (93,881 ) $ (97,352 ) $ (100,535 ) $ (86,539 ) $ (104,351 ) $ (115,832 ) Gain / (loss) from equity investments $ 117 $ 16 $ (105 ) $ (192 ) $ 113 $ (285 ) $ (948 ) $ 60 Operating income / (loss) $ (4,802 ) $ (1,370 ) $ 1,305 $ 3,101 $ 7,258 $ 18,700 $ 15,251 $ 27,576 Financial results, net $ (7,023 ) $ (10,529 ) $ (15,359 ) $ (12,543 ) $ (12,595 ) $ (3,948 ) $ (3,215 ) $ (16,875 ) Net income / (loss) before income taxes $ (11,825 ) $ (11,899 ) $ (14,054 ) $ (9,442 ) $ (5,337 ) $ 14,752 $ 12,036 $ 10,701 Income tax benefit / (expense) $ (19,093 ) $ (1,266 ) $ 4,767 $ (5,717 ) $ 4,640 $ 13,251 $ (12,351 ) $ (8,656 ) Net income / (loss) $ (30,918 ) $ (13,165 ) $ (9,287 ) $ (15,159 ) $ (697 ) $ 28,003 $ (315 ) $ 2,045 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — — — — — Net income / (loss) attributable to Despegar.com, Corp $ (30,918 ) $ (13,165 ) $ (9,287 ) $ (15,159 ) $ (697 ) $ 28,003 $ (315 ) $ 2,045 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,787 $ 10,594 $ 12,015 $ 12,525 $ 17,272 $ 29,957 $ 24,730 $ 43,588 Net income / (loss) $ (30,918 ) $ (13,165 ) $ (9,287 ) $ (15,159 ) $ (697 ) $ 28,003 $ (315 ) $ 2,045 Add (deduct): Financial results, net $ 7,023 $ 10,529 $ 15,359 $ 12,543 $ 12,595 $ 3,948 $ 3,215 $ 16,875 Income tax (benefit) / expense $ 19,093 $ 1,266 $ (4,767 ) $ 5,717 $ (4,640 ) $ (13,251 ) $ 12,351 $ 8,656 Depreciation expense $ 1,672 $ 1,699 $ 2,144 $ 1,504 $ 1,716 $ 3,091 $ 1,535 $ 2,193 Amortization of intangible assets $ 6,584 $ 6,937 $ 6,871 $ 8,593 $ 6,813 $ 7,257 $ 6,902 $ 7,004 Share-based compensation expense / (income) $ 3,333 $ 3,328 $ 1,305 $ (673 ) $ 1,485 $ 910 $ 1,042 $ 17 Restructuring charges 6,798 Acquisition transaction costs — — 390 — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,787 $ 10,594 $ 12,015 $ 12,525 $ 17,272 $ 29,957 $ 24,730 $ 43,588

