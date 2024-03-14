Despegar.com Announces 4Q23 and FY23 Financial Results

Robust FY23 Performance with Revenue Growing 31% YoY and Adjusted EBITDA Increasing 176% YoY
4Q23 Adjusted EBITDA Increased 248% YoY to $43.6 million, with Improving Operating Efficiency and Strong Revenue Rising 40% YoY to a Record $203.7 Million
BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) (“Despegar” or the “Company”), Latin America’s leading travel technology company, today announced unaudited financial results for the three-months ended December 31, 2023 (“fourth quarter 2023” or “4Q23”) and full year 2023. Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). Financial results are preliminary and subject to year-end audit and adjustments. All comparisons in this announcement are year-over-year (“YoY”), unless otherwise noted.
4Q23 Financial and Operating Highlights
(for definitions, see page 13)
- Gross Bookings increased 44% YoY to $1.5 billion, a Company record high driven by strong commercial execution and a robust demand environment across the region
- Revenues increased 40% YoY to a record $203.7 million, with Take Rate reaching 13.4% as the Company maintains focus on profitable growth
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 248% YoY to $43.6 million, due to a combination of strong revenue growth and operational efficiencies
- Continuous solid growth in B2B and White Label Gross Bookings which increased 63% and 69% YoY, respectively, and accounted for a combined 14% of total Gross Bookings, up 186 bps YoY
- Higher-margin Travel Packages as a percentage of Gross Bookings reached 31.5%, up 18 bps YoY
- Operating cash flow was a positive $26.1 million, compared to $(17.8) million in 4Q22
- Total Cash position of 251 million, at December 31, 2023, up $5.7 million YoY
- Loyalty Program members increased 90% YoY to 23.0 million
- App transactions increased 920 bps YoY, reaching a record 45.3% of total transactions in the quarter
Full-Year 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights
- Gross Bookings reached a record of $5.3 billion, up 31% versus 2022
- Revenue increased 31% versus 2022 to $706 million, above the top end of the revised guidance range of $690 to $700 million
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 176% versus 2022 to $116 million, 5% above the high-end of the upwardly revised guidance range of $105 to $110 million
Damian Scokin, Despegar’s CEO, said: “Our performance in the fourth quarter and throughout 2023 was outstanding as we achieved several strategic milestones. It marks an inflection point for Despegar and reflects our ability to effectively exploit the travel market’s strong secular tailwinds through a well-designed and executed growth strategy, backed by our deep understanding of the region’s local markets, commercial prowess, strong brand identity, and superior technology platform. These distinct strengths not only sharpen our competitive edge but also fortify our brand presence region-wide. Longer term, our technology-led B2B and White Label offerings are unlocking new growth avenues, and these will also enable us to effectively extend our reach beyond Latin America.
Innovation and reinvention remains at the heart of Despegar and drives us to continually redefine and elevate the customer experience. This is embodied in our new AI-powered travel assistant, SOFIA, which revolutionizes travel planning in the region. SOFIA rapidly, easily and seamlessly assists customers from the inspiration stage of planning a trip, to exploring thoughtful options to creating bespoke travel packages, signifying a major leap forward for the travel industry and placing Despegar at the forefront of championing travel technology.”
Amit Singh, the Company’s CFO, added: “With 40% revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 248% year over year in the quarter, we believe our growth remains at industry leading levels globally. As we look ahead, we remain sharply focused on executing our commercial strategy to continue driving robust top line growth while increasing cost efficiencies. The combination of these factors are expected to drive industry leading growth, additional margin expansion and operating leverage in the foreseeable future, given the effectiveness of our strategies to improve revenue mix, drive organic traffic and further penetrate the sizable B2B market segments.”
2024 Financial Guidance
The Company announces 2024 annual guidance of:
- Revenue: at least $820 million, representing at least 16% YoY growth
- Adjusted EBITDA: at least $150 million, representing at least 28% YoY growth
See our Investor Relations website at investor.despegar.com.
Disclaimer: The 2024 financial guidance reflects management’s current assumptions regarding numerous evolving factors that are difficult to accurately predict, including those discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).
Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, specifically the 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, to the relevant forward-looking GAAP measures are not being provided, as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such guidance and reconciliations. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort.
The 2024 financial guidance constitutes forward-looking statements. For more information, see the “Forward-Looking Statements” section in this release.
Key Operating and Financial Metrics
The following table presents key operating metrics of Despegar’s travel and financial services businesses as well as key financial metrics on a consolidated basis, post-intersegment eliminations between these businesses.
(in millions, except as noted)
|
|
|
4Q23
|
|
|
4Q22
|
|
Δ %
|
FY23
|
FY’22
|
Δ %
|
Operating metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of transactions
|
|
2.409
|
|
|
1.996
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
9.059
|
|
|
8.352
|
|
8
|
%
|
Gross bookings
|
$
|
1,514.3
|
|
$
|
1,053.9
|
|
44
|
%
|
$
|
5,332.6
|
|
$
|
4,071.1
|
|
31
|
%
|
TPV Financial Services (1)
|
$
|
24.8
|
|
$
|
15.1
|
|
64
|
%
|
$
|
78.0
|
|
$
|
75.7
|
|
3
|
%
|
Average selling price (ASP) (in $)
|
$
|
629
|
|
$
|
529
|
|
19
|
%
|
$
|
590
|
|
$
|
490
|
|
20
|
%
|
Number of transactions by Segment & Total
|
Air
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
2
|
%
|
Packages, Hotels & Other Travel Products
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
19
|
%
|
Financial Services
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
(61
|
)%
|
Total Number of Transactions
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
8
|
%
|
Financial metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
203.7
|
|
$
|
145.5
|
|
40
|
%
|
$
|
706.0
|
|
$
|
538.0
|
|
31
|
%
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
$
|
43.6
|
|
$
|
12.5
|
|
248
|
%
|
$
|
115.5
|
|
$
|
41.9
|
|
176
|
%
|
Net Income / (loss)
|
$
|
2.0
|
|
$
|
(15.2
|
)
|
n.m.
|
$
|
29.0
|
|
$
|
(68.5
|
)
|
n.m.
|
Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted (3)
|
|
77,325
|
|
|
76,773
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
77,170
|
|
|
76,823
|
|
—
|
%
|
EPS Basic (4)
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
$
|
(0.30
|
)
|
(74
|
)%
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
$
|
(1.28
|
)
|
n.m.
|
EPS Diluted (4)
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
$
|
(0.30
|
)
|
(74
|
)%
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
$
|
(1.28
|
)
|
n.m.
|
(1)
|
Presented on a pre-intersegment elimination basis. Intersegment TPV amounted to $23 million in 4Q23 and $ 12.7 million in 4Q22.
|
(2)
|
Financial services segment reported a Total Adjusted EBITDA of positive $3.0 million compared to negative $4.0 million in 4Q22, as the company improved the spread between Take Rate and projected losses
|
(3)
|
In thousands
|
(4)
|
Round numbers.
Revenue Breakdown
The following table reconciles the intersegment revenues of the Company’s three business segments for the quarters and full year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:
(in millions, except as noted)
|
|
4Q23
|
4Q22
|
Δ %
|
FY’23
|
FY’22
|
Δ %
|
$
|
% of
|
$
|
% of
|
$
|
% of
|
$
|
% of
|
Revenue by business segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Travel Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Air Segment
|
$
|
74.6
|
|
37
|
%
|
$
|
59.5
|
|
41
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
$
|
257.6
|
|
36
|
%
|
$
|
215.8
|
|
40
|
%
|
19
|
%
|
Packages, Hotels & Other Travel Products Segment
|
$
|
125.6
|
|
62
|
%
|
$
|
84.3
|
|
58
|
%
|
49
|
%
|
$
|
437.0
|
|
62
|
%
|
$
|
317.7
|
|
59
|
%
|
38
|
%
|
Total Travel Business
|
$
|
200.2
|
|
98
|
%
|
$
|
143.8
|
|
99
|
%
|
39
|
%
|
$
|
694.6
|
|
98
|
%
|
$
|
533.5
|
|
99
|
%
|
30
|
%
|
Financial Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services Segment
|
$
|
13.5
|
|
7
|
%
|
$
|
4.4
|
|
3
|
%
|
208
|
%
|
$
|
40.9
|
|
6
|
%
|
$
|
12.2
|
|
2
|
%
|
234
|
%
|
Total Financial Business
|
$
|
13.5
|
|
7
|
%
|
$
|
4.4
|
|
3
|
%
|
208
|
%
|
$
|
40.9
|
|
6
|
%
|
$
|
12.2
|
|
2
|
%
|
234
|
%
|
Intersegment Eliminations
|
$
|
(10.1
|
)
|
(5
|
)%
|
$
|
(2.7
|
)
|
(2
|
)%
|
274
|
%
|
$
|
(29.5
|
)
|
(4
|
)%
|
$
|
(7.8
|
)
|
(1
|
)%
|
278
|
%
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
203.7
|
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
145.5
|
|
100
|
%
|
40
|
%
|
$
|
706.0
|
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
538.0
|
|
100
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue margin
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
(36) bps
|
|
13.2
|
%
|
|
|
13.2
|
%
|
|
7 bps
— Financial Tables Follow —
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three-month periods and full year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as noted)
|
|
|
4Q23
|
|
|
4Q22
|
|
Δ %
|
FY’23
|
FY’22
|
Δ %
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
203,660
|
|
$
|
145,542
|
|
40
|
%
|
$
|
706,040
|
|
$
|
537,972
|
|
31
|
%
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
(60,312
|
)
|
$
|
(44,897
|
)
|
34
|
%
|
$
|
(228,938
|
)
|
$
|
(182,898
|
)
|
25
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
143,348
|
|
$
|
100,645
|
|
42
|
%
|
$
|
477,102
|
|
$
|
355,074
|
|
34
|
%
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and marketing
|
$
|
(60,245
|
)
|
$
|
(46,245
|
)
|
30
|
%
|
$
|
(220,361
|
)
|
$
|
(165,150
|
)
|
33
|
%
|
General and administrative
|
$
|
(25,316
|
)
|
$
|
(26,092
|
)
|
(3
|
)%
|
$
|
(77,766
|
)
|
$
|
(101,521
|
)
|
(23
|
)%
|
Technology and product development
|
$
|
(30,271
|
)
|
$
|
(25,015
|
)
|
21
|
%
|
$
|
(109,130
|
)
|
$
|
(89,992
|
)
|
21
|
%
|
Total operating expenses
|
$
|
(115,832
|
)
|
$
|
(97,352
|
)
|
19
|
%
|
$
|
(407,257
|
)
|
$
|
(356,663
|
)
|
14
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income / (loss) from equity investments
|
$
|
60
|
|
$
|
(192
|
)
|
n.m.
|
$
|
(1,060
|
)
|
$
|
(164
|
)
|
n.m.
|
Operating income
|
$
|
27,576
|
|
$
|
3,101
|
|
789
|
%
|
$
|
68,785
|
|
$
|
(1,753
|
)
|
n.m.
|
Financial results, net
|
$
|
(16,875
|
)
|
$
|
(12,543
|
)
|
35
|
%
|
$
|
(36,633
|
)
|
$
|
(45,459
|
)
|
(19
|
)%
|
Net income / (loss) before income taxes
|
$
|
10,701
|
|
$
|
(9,442
|
)
|
n.m.
|
$
|
32,152
|
|
$
|
(47,212
|
)
|
n.m.
|
Income tax expenses
|
$
|
(8,656
|
)
|
$
|
(5,717
|
)
|
51
|
%
|
$
|
(3,116
|
)
|
$
|
(21,309
|
)
|
(85
|
)%
|
Net Income / (loss)
|
$
|
2,045
|
|
$
|
(15,159
|
)
|
n.m.
|
$
|
29,036
|
|
$
|
(68,521
|
)
|
n.m.
|
Net Income / (loss) attributable to Despegar.com, Corp
|
$
|
2,045
|
|
$
|
(15,159
|
)
|
n.m.
|
$
|
29,036
|
|
$
|
(68,521
|
)
|
n.m.
n.m.: Not Meaningful
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as noted)
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
ASSETS
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
214,576
|
|
|
$
|
221,681
|
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
25,947
|
|
|
$
|
33,160
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
|
$
|
183,393
|
|
|
$
|
199,724
|
|
Loan receivables, net of allowances
|
$
|
21,385
|
|
|
$
|
16,023
|
|
Related party receivable
|
$
|
19,212
|
|
|
$
|
13,736
|
|
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
|
$
|
52,287
|
|
|
$
|
49,374
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
$
|
26,288
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Total current assets
|
$
|
543,088
|
|
|
$
|
533,698
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
Other assets and prepaid expenses
|
$
|
78,885
|
|
|
$
|
75,549
|
|
Loan receivables, net of allowances
|
$
|
1,741
|
|
|
$
|
1,072
|
|
Restricted cash
|
$
|
932
|
|
|
$
|
866
|
|
Lease right-of-use assets
|
$
|
21,950
|
|
|
$
|
18,317
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
$
|
16,400
|
|
|
$
|
16,176
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
$
|
90,421
|
|
|
$
|
97,361
|
|
Goodwill
|
$
|
149,464
|
|
|
$
|
150,632
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
$
|
359,793
|
|
|
$
|
359,973
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
902,881
|
|
|
$
|
893,671
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
51,932
|
|
|
$
|
86,638
|
|
Travel accounts payable
|
$
|
355,387
|
|
|
$
|
370,218
|
|
Related party payable
|
$
|
88,248
|
|
|
$
|
51,824
|
|
Short-term debt and other financial liabilities
|
$
|
28,529
|
|
|
$
|
28,280
|
|
Deferred Revenue
|
$
|
31,804
|
|
|
$
|
30,684
|
|
Other liabilities
|
$
|
94,695
|
|
|
$
|
83,802
|
|
Contingent liabilities
|
$
|
6,080
|
|
|
$
|
7,630
|
|
Lease Liabilities
|
$
|
6,036
|
|
|
$
|
4,402
|
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
$
|
8,369
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
$
|
671,080
|
|
|
$
|
663,478
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
$
|
12,631
|
|
|
$
|
14,078
|
|
Contingent liabilities
|
$
|
14,738
|
|
|
$
|
15,500
|
|
Long term debt and other financial liabilities
|
$
|
2,262
|
|
|
$
|
2,403
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
$
|
16,970
|
|
|
$
|
14,608
|
|
Related party liability
|
$
|
125,000
|
|
|
$
|
125,000
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
$
|
171,601
|
|
|
$
|
171,589
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
$
|
842,682
|
|
|
$
|
835,067
|
|
Series A non-convertible preferred shares
|
$
|
134,773
|
|
|
$
|
127,300
|
|
Series B convertible preferred shares
|
$
|
46,700
|
|
|
$
|
46,700
|
|
Mezzanine Equity
|
$
|
181,473
|
|
|
$
|
174,000
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
$
|
292,226
|
|
|
$
|
288,240
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
$
|
291,440
|
|
|
$
|
303,359
|
|
Other reserves
|
$
|
(728
|
)
|
|
$
|
(728
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(11,659
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11,669
|
)
|
Accumulated losses
|
$
|
(614,286
|
)
|
|
$
|
(616,331
|
)
|
Treasury Stock
|
$
|
(78,267
|
)
|
|
$
|
(78,267
|
)
|
Total Shareholders’ Deficit Attributable to Despegar.com Corp
|
$
|
(121,274
|
)
|
|
$
|
(115,396
|
)
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
|
$
|
902,881
|
|
|
$
|
893,671
|
Note: Cash & Cash Equivalents including restricted cash as of end of period Q4 2023 is $ 250,790 out of which $ 9.3 million is classified as held for sale
Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as noted)
|
|
3 months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net income / (loss)
|
$
|
2,045
|
|
|
$
|
(15,159
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Unrealized foreign currency loss
|
$
|
17,645
|
|
|
$
|
1,536
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
$
|
2,193
|
|
|
$
|
1,504
|
|
Amortization expense
|
$
|
7,004
|
|
|
$
|
8,593
|
|
Changes in fair value of earnout liability
|
$
|
1,211
|
|
|
$
|
(290
|
)
|
Changes in seller indemnification
|
$
|
(1,211
|
)
|
|
$
|
290
|
|
(Gain) / Loss from equity investments
|
$
|
(60
|
)
|
|
$
|
192
|
|
Stock based compensation expense / (income)
|
$
|
17
|
|
|
$
|
(673
|
)
|
Amortization of lease right-of-use assets
|
$
|
3,961
|
|
|
$
|
919
|
|
Interest and penalties
|
$
|
1,074
|
|
|
$
|
884
|
|
Income tax expense
|
$
|
1,177
|
|
|
$
|
1,969
|
|
Allowance for credit expected losses
|
$
|
2,674
|
|
|
$
|
3,510
|
|
Provision for contingencies
|
$
|
4,049
|
|
|
$
|
10,827
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities net of non-cash transactions:
|
|
|
|
Increase in trade accounts receivable, net of credit expected loss
|
$
|
(5,190
|
)
|
|
$
|
(28,889
|
)
|
Increase in loans receivable, net of allowance
|
$
|
(6,849
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,131
|
)
|
(Increase) / Decrease in related party receivables
|
$
|
(5,471
|
)
|
|
$
|
5,934
|
|
Increase in other assets and prepaid expenses
|
$
|
(34,001
|
)
|
|
$
|
(122
|
)
|
(Decrease) / Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
(9,573
|
)
|
|
$
|
5,144
|
|
Increase / (Decrease) in travel accounts payable
|
$
|
9,655
|
|
|
$
|
(25
|
)
|
Increase in other liabilities, net
|
$
|
24,480
|
|
|
$
|
4,380
|
|
Decrease in contingent liabilities
|
$
|
(5,846
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,611
|
)
|
Increase / (Decrease) in related party payable
|
$
|
17,032
|
|
|
$
|
(4,040
|
)
|
Decrease in lease liabilities
|
$
|
(4,067
|
)
|
|
$
|
(481
|
)
|
Increase in deferred revenue
|
$
|
4,186
|
|
|
$
|
1,987
|
|
Net cash flows provided by / (used in) operating activities
|
$
|
26,135
|
|
|
$
|
(17,752
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Origination of loans receivable, net of allowance
|
$
|
(3,166
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,195
|
)
|
Loans receivables
|
$
|
1,388
|
|
|
$
|
2,082
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
$
|
(3,723
|
)
|
|
$
|
(534
|
)
|
Capital expenditures, including internal-use software and website development
|
$
|
(7,451
|
)
|
|
$
|
(8,266
|
)
|
Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
$
|
(12,952
|
)
|
|
$
|
(8,913
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Net decrease of short term debt
|
$
|
(50
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,082
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt
|
$
|
11,030
|
|
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
Payment of short-term debt
|
$
|
(5,836
|
)
|
|
$
|
555
|
|
Payment of long-term debt
|
$
|
(339
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Payment of dividends to stockholders
|
$
|
(504
|
)
|
|
$
|
(504
|
)
|
Payment of promissory notes of Best Day acquisition
|
$
|
(16,648
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Exercise of stock-based awards
|
$
|
4
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Collected from debenture issuance by securitization program
|
$
|
252
|
|
|
$
|
4,016
|
|
Payments of debenture issuance by securitization program
|
$
|
(383
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Net cash flow (used in) / provided by financing activities
|
$
|
(12,474
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,984
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
(5,626
|
)
|
|
$
|
6,648
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
(4,917
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,033
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of beginning of the period
|
$
|
255,707
|
|
|
$
|
263,079
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of end of period (1)
|
$
|
250,790
|
|
|
$
|
245,046
|
(1) Cash & Cash Equivalents as of end of period Q4 2023 includes $ 9.3 million of Cash & Cash Equivalents related to a business classified as held for sale.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(in Thousands, except as noted)
|
|
|
4Q23
|
|
4Q22
|
|
Δ %
|
Net Income / (loss)
|
$
|
2,045
|
$
|
(15,159
|
)
|
n.m.
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
Financial results, net
|
$
|
16,875
|
$
|
12,543
|
|
35
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
$
|
8,656
|
$
|
5,717
|
|
51
|
%
|
Depreciation expense
|
$
|
2,193
|
$
|
1,504
|
|
46
|
%
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
$
|
7,004
|
$
|
8,593
|
|
(18
|
)%
|
Share-based compensation expense / (income)
|
$
|
17
|
$
|
(673
|
)
|
n.m.
|
Restructuring charges
|
$
|
6,798
|
$
|
—
|
|
n.m.
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
43,588
|
$
|
12,525
|
|
248
|
%
n.m.: Not Meaningful
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
(in Thousands, except as noted)
|
|
|
4Q23
|
|
|
4Q22
|
|
Δ %
|
Net income / (loss)
|
$
|
2,045
|
|
$
|
(15,159
|
)
|
n.m.
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
(a) Foreign exchange impact
|
$
|
7,362
|
|
$
|
9,808
|
|
(25
|
)%
|
(b) Acquisitions related expenses
|
$
|
1,467
|
|
$
|
2,445
|
|
(40
|
)%
|
(c) Share-based compensation expense / (income)
|
$
|
17
|
|
$
|
(673
|
)
|
n.m.
|
(d) Impairment of long-lived assets
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
(e) Restructuring and related reorganization charges
|
$
|
6,798
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
n.m.
|
(f) Discontinued operations
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
(g) Amortization expense of intangible assets
|
$
|
5,626
|
|
$
|
6,479
|
|
(13
|
)%
|
(h) Items included in legal reserves related to transactional taxes
|
$
|
979
|
|
$
|
665
|
|
47
|
%
|
(i) Other atypical impacts not related to the normal course of business
|
$
|
(14,119
|
)
|
$
|
—
|
|
n.m.
|
(j) Non-controlling interest impact of the aforementioned adjustments
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
(k) Tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments and changes in tax estimates
|
$
|
10,900
|
|
$
|
(878
|
)
|
n.m.
|
Total Adjusted Net Income
|
$
|
21,075
|
|
$
|
2,687
|
|
684
|
%
Note: Preferred Dividends are not included in adjusted Net Income calculation as they do not impact Net Income
n.m.: Not Meaningful
(a) Foreign exchange gains or losses.
(b) Acquisition costs, contingent consideration arrangements and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions
(c) Share-based compensation expense related to RSUs and SOPs granted on service-based awards.
(d) Impairment of long-lived assets
(e) Restructuring and related reorganization charges intended to simplify our businesses and improve operational efficiencies.
(f) Costs associated with an exit or disposal of a discontinued operation.
(g) Amortization expense of intangibles assets, excluding those related to acquisitions
(h) Items included in legal reserves, which includes reserves for potential settlement of issues related to transactional taxes (e.g., VAT, Revenue Tax and occupancy taxes), related court decisions and final settlements, and charges incurred, if any, for monies that may be required to be paid in advance of litigation in certain transactional tax proceedings, including part of equity method investments
(i) Reflects atypical impacts that are not related to the normal course of operations. In FY2023, includes $14.4M related to income tax gains; and $0.3 M related to indirect taxes related to restructuring costs.
(j) Reflects the non-controlling interest impact of the aforementioned adjustment items; and
(k) The income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments and changes in tax estimates
Quarterly Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
(in Millions, except as noted)
|
|
|
4Q23
|
|
|
3Q23
|
|
|
2Q23
|
|
|
1Q23
|
|
|
4Q22
|
|
|
3Q22
|
|
|
2Q22
|
|
|
1Q22
|
|
Net Income (loss)
|
$
|
2.0
|
|
$
|
(0.3
|
)
|
$
|
28.0
|
|
$
|
(0.7
|
)
|
$
|
(15.2
|
)
|
$
|
(9.3
|
)
|
$
|
(13.2
|
)
|
$
|
(30.9
|
)
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange impact
|
$
|
7.4
|
|
$
|
(4.4
|
)
|
$
|
(2.2
|
)
|
$
|
7.8
|
|
$
|
9.8
|
|
$
|
12.3
|
|
$
|
8.3
|
|
$
|
4.7
|
|
Acquisitions related expenses
|
$
|
1.5
|
|
$
|
1.5
|
|
$
|
1.7
|
|
$
|
2.0
|
|
$
|
2.5
|
|
$
|
2.5
|
|
$
|
1.7
|
|
$
|
1.7
|
|
Share-based compensation expense /(income)
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
1.0
|
|
$
|
0.9
|
|
$
|
1.5
|
|
$
|
(0.7
|
)
|
$
|
1.3
|
|
$
|
3.3
|
|
$
|
3.3
|
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Restructuring and related reorganization charges
|
$
|
6.8
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Amortization expense of intangible assets
|
$
|
5.6
|
|
$
|
5.5
|
|
$
|
5.7
|
|
$
|
5.0
|
|
$
|
6.5
|
|
$
|
5.0
|
|
$
|
5.4
|
|
$
|
5.1
|
|
Items included in legal reserves related to transactional taxes
|
$
|
1.0
|
|
$
|
(1.9
|
)
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
0.7
|
|
$
|
0.4
|
|
$
|
0.9
|
|
$
|
0.8
|
|
Other atypical impacts not related to the normal course of business
|
$
|
(14.1
|
)
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
(14.3
|
)
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Non-controlling interest impact of the aforementioned adjustments
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments
|
$
|
10.9
|
|
$
|
7.4
|
|
$
|
(13.7
|
)
|
$
|
(2.3
|
)
|
$
|
(0.9
|
)
|
$
|
(4.0
|
)
|
$
|
(8.2
|
)
|
$
|
(0.1
|
)
|
Total Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
|
$
|
21.1
|
|
$
|
8.8
|
|
$
|
6.1
|
|
$
|
13.3
|
|
$
|
2.7
|
|
$
|
8.2
|
|
$
|
(1.8
|
)
|
$
|
(15.4
|
)
Note: Preferred Dividends are not included in adjusted Net Income calculation as they do not impact Net Income
n.m.: Not Meaningful
Geographic Breakdown
(in millions, except as noted)
|
4Q23 vs. 4Q22 – As Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
|
Mexico
|
|
Rest of Latin
|
|
Total
|
|
4Q23
|
4Q22
|
Δ %
|
|
4Q23
|
4Q22
|
Δ %
|
|
4Q23
|
4Q22
|
Δ %
|
|
4Q23
|
4Q22
|
Δ %
|
Transactions (‘000)
|
1,084
|
808
|
34
|
%
|
|
419
|
388
|
8
|
%
|
|
906
|
801
|
13
|
%
|
|
2,409
|
1,996
|
21
|
%
|
Gross Bookings
|
617
|
395
|
56
|
%
|
|
253
|
198
|
28
|
%
|
|
645
|
461
|
40
|
%
|
|
1,514
|
1,054
|
44
|
%
|
TPV Financial Services (1)
|
25
|
15
|
64
|
%
|
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
|
25
|
15
|
64
|
%
|
ASP ($)
|
570
|
492
|
16
|
%
|
|
604
|
511
|
18
|
%
|
|
712
|
575
|
24
|
%
|
|
629
|
529
|
19
|
%
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
204
|
146
|
40
|
%
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
143
|
101
|
42
|
%
|
4Q23 vs. 4Q22 – FX Neutral
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
|
Mexico
|
|
Rest of Latin
|
|
Total
|
|
4Q23
|
4Q22
|
Δ %
|
|
4Q23
|
4Q22
|
Δ %
|
|
4Q23
|
4Q22
|
Δ %
|
|
4Q23
|
4Q22
|
Δ %
|
Transactions (‘000)
|
1,084
|
808
|
34
|
%
|
|
419
|
388
|
8
|
%
|
|
906
|
801
|
13
|
%
|
|
2,409
|
1,996
|
21
|
%
|
Gross Bookings
|
580
|
395
|
47
|
%
|
|
226
|
198
|
14
|
%
|
|
1,074
|
461
|
133
|
%
|
|
1,879
|
1,054
|
78
|
%
|
TPV Financial Services (1)
|
23
|
15
|
54
|
%
|
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
|
23
|
15
|
54
|
%
|
ASP ($)
|
535
|
493
|
9
|
%
|
|
539
|
511
|
6
|
%
|
|
1,186
|
575
|
106
|
%
|
|
781
|
530
|
47
|
%
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
265
|
146
|
82
|
%
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
188
|
101
|
87
|
%
|
(1)
|
Presented on a pre-intersegment elimination basis. Intersegment TPV amounted to $23 million in 4Q23 and $12.7 million in 4Q22
Key Financial Trended Metrics (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as noted)
|
|
|
1Q22
|
|
|
2Q22
|
|
|
3Q22
|
|
|
4Q22
|
|
|
|
1Q23
|
|
|
2Q23
|
|
|
3Q23
|
|
|
4Q23
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
112,414
|
|
$
|
134,421
|
|
$
|
145,596
|
|
$
|
145,542
|
|
|
$
|
158,707
|
|
$
|
165,524
|
|
$
|
178,149
|
|
$
|
203,660
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
(42,558
|
)
|
$
|
(45,149
|
)
|
$
|
(50,305
|
)
|
$
|
(44,897
|
)
|
|
$
|
(51,027
|
)
|
$
|
(60,000
|
)
|
$
|
(57,599
|
)
|
$
|
(60,312
|
)
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
69,856
|
|
$
|
89,272
|
|
$
|
95,291
|
|
$
|
100,645
|
|
|
$
|
107,680
|
|
$
|
105,524
|
|
$
|
120,550
|
|
$
|
143,348
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and marketing
|
$
|
(30,517
|
)
|
$
|
(42,214
|
)
|
$
|
(46,174
|
)
|
$
|
(46,245
|
)
|
|
$
|
(51,892
|
)
|
$
|
(51,695
|
)
|
$
|
(56,529
|
)
|
$
|
(60,245
|
)
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
$
|
(23,523
|
)
|
$
|
(27,037
|
)
|
$
|
(24,873
|
)
|
$
|
(26,092
|
)
|
|
$
|
(22,672
|
)
|
$
|
(8,396
|
)
|
$
|
(21,382
|
)
|
$
|
(25,316
|
)
|
|
|
Technology and product development
|
$
|
(20,735
|
)
|
$
|
(21,407
|
)
|
$
|
(22,834
|
)
|
$
|
(25,015
|
)
|
|
$
|
(25,971
|
)
|
$
|
(26,448
|
)
|
$
|
(26,440
|
)
|
$
|
(30,271
|
)
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
$
|
(74,775
|
)
|
$
|
(90,658
|
)
|
$
|
(93,881
|
)
|
$
|
(97,352
|
)
|
|
$
|
(100,535
|
)
|
$
|
(86,539
|
)
|
$
|
(104,351
|
)
|
$
|
(115,832
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain / (loss) from equity investments
|
$
|
117
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
$
|
(105
|
)
|
$
|
(192
|
)
|
|
$
|
113
|
|
$
|
(285
|
)
|
$
|
(948
|
)
|
$
|
60
|
|
|
|
Operating income / (loss)
|
$
|
(4,802
|
)
|
$
|
(1,370
|
)
|
$
|
1,305
|
|
$
|
3,101
|
|
|
$
|
7,258
|
|
$
|
18,700
|
|
$
|
15,251
|
|
$
|
27,576
|
|
|
|
Financial results, net
|
$
|
(7,023
|
)
|
$
|
(10,529
|
)
|
$
|
(15,359
|
)
|
$
|
(12,543
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,595
|
)
|
$
|
(3,948
|
)
|
$
|
(3,215
|
)
|
$
|
(16,875
|
)
|
|
|
Net income / (loss) before income taxes
|
$
|
(11,825
|
)
|
$
|
(11,899
|
)
|
$
|
(14,054
|
)
|
$
|
(9,442
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,337
|
)
|
$
|
14,752
|
|
$
|
12,036
|
|
$
|
10,701
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit / (expense)
|
$
|
(19,093
|
)
|
$
|
(1,266
|
)
|
$
|
4,767
|
|
$
|
(5,717
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,640
|
|
$
|
13,251
|
|
$
|
(12,351
|
)
|
$
|
(8,656
|
)
|
|
|
Net income / (loss)
|
$
|
(30,918
|
)
|
$
|
(13,165
|
)
|
$
|
(9,287
|
)
|
$
|
(15,159
|
)
|
|
$
|
(697
|
)
|
$
|
28,003
|
|
$
|
(315
|
)
|
$
|
2,045
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
Net income / (loss) attributable to Despegar.com, Corp
|
$
|
(30,918
|
)
|
$
|
(13,165
|
)
|
$
|
(9,287
|
)
|
$
|
(15,159
|
)
|
|
$
|
(697
|
)
|
$
|
28,003
|
|
$
|
(315
|
)
|
$
|
2,045
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
6,787
|
|
$
|
10,594
|
|
$
|
12,015
|
|
$
|
12,525
|
|
|
$
|
17,272
|
|
$
|
29,957
|
|
$
|
24,730
|
|
$
|
43,588
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income / (loss)
|
$
|
(30,918
|
)
|
$
|
(13,165
|
)
|
$
|
(9,287
|
)
|
$
|
(15,159
|
)
|
|
$
|
(697
|
)
|
$
|
28,003
|
|
$
|
(315
|
)
|
$
|
2,045
|
|
|
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial results, net
|
$
|
7,023
|
|
$
|
10,529
|
|
$
|
15,359
|
|
$
|
12,543
|
|
|
$
|
12,595
|
|
$
|
3,948
|
|
$
|
3,215
|
|
$
|
16,875
|
|
|
|
Income tax (benefit) / expense
|
$
|
19,093
|
|
$
|
1,266
|
|
$
|
(4,767
|
)
|
$
|
5,717
|
|
|
$
|
(4,640
|
)
|
$
|
(13,251
|
)
|
$
|
12,351
|
|
$
|
8,656
|
|
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
$
|
1,672
|
|
$
|
1,699
|
|
$
|
2,144
|
|
$
|
1,504
|
|
|
$
|
1,716
|
|
$
|
3,091
|
|
$
|
1,535
|
|
$
|
2,193
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
$
|
6,584
|
|
$
|
6,937
|
|
$
|
6,871
|
|
$
|
8,593
|
|
|
$
|
6,813
|
|
$
|
7,257
|
|
$
|
6,902
|
|
$
|
7,004
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense / (income)
|
$
|
3,333
|
|
$
|
3,328
|
|
$
|
1,305
|
|
$
|
(673
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,485
|
|
$
|
910
|
|
$
|
1,042
|
|
$
|
17
|
|
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,798
|
|
|
|
Acquisition transaction costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
390
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
6,787
|
|
$
|
10,594
|
|
$
|
12,015
|
|
$
|
12,525
|
|
|
$
|
17,272
|
|
$
|
29,957
|
|
$
|
24,730
|
|
$
|
43,588
|
|
|
Contacts
IR Contact
Luca Pfeifer
Investor Relations
Phone: (+1) 305 481 1785
E-mail: luca.pfeifer@despegar.com