Despegar.com Announces 4Q23 and FY23 Financial Results

Robust FY23 Performance with Revenue Growing 31% YoY and Adjusted EBITDA Increasing 176% YoY

4Q23 Adjusted EBITDA Increased 248% YoY to $43.6 million, with Improving Operating Efficiency and Strong Revenue Rising 40% YoY to a Record $203.7 Million

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) (“Despegar” or the “Company”), Latin America’s leading travel technology company, today announced unaudited financial results for the three-months ended December 31, 2023 (“fourth quarter 2023” or “4Q23”) and full year 2023. Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). Financial results are preliminary and subject to year-end audit and adjustments. All comparisons in this announcement are year-over-year (“YoY”), unless otherwise noted.


4Q23 Financial and Operating Highlights
(for definitions, see page 13)

  • Gross Bookings increased 44% YoY to $1.5 billion, a Company record high driven by strong commercial execution and a robust demand environment across the region
  • Revenues increased 40% YoY to a record $203.7 million, with Take Rate reaching 13.4% as the Company maintains focus on profitable growth
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 248% YoY to $43.6 million, due to a combination of strong revenue growth and operational efficiencies
  • Continuous solid growth in B2B and White Label Gross Bookings which increased 63% and 69% YoY, respectively, and accounted for a combined 14% of total Gross Bookings, up 186 bps YoY
  • Higher-margin Travel Packages as a percentage of Gross Bookings reached 31.5%, up 18 bps YoY
  • Operating cash flow was a positive $26.1 million, compared to $(17.8) million in 4Q22
  • Total Cash position of 251 million, at December 31, 2023, up $5.7 million YoY
  • Loyalty Program members increased 90% YoY to 23.0 million
  • App transactions increased 920 bps YoY, reaching a record 45.3% of total transactions in the quarter

Full-Year 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Gross Bookings reached a record of $5.3 billion, up 31% versus 2022
  • Revenue increased 31% versus 2022 to $706 million, above the top end of the revised guidance range of $690 to $700 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 176% versus 2022 to $116 million, 5% above the high-end of the upwardly revised guidance range of $105 to $110 million

Damian Scokin, Despegar’s CEO, said: “Our performance in the fourth quarter and throughout 2023 was outstanding as we achieved several strategic milestones. It marks an inflection point for Despegar and reflects our ability to effectively exploit the travel market’s strong secular tailwinds through a well-designed and executed growth strategy, backed by our deep understanding of the region’s local markets, commercial prowess, strong brand identity, and superior technology platform. These distinct strengths not only sharpen our competitive edge but also fortify our brand presence region-wide. Longer term, our technology-led B2B and White Label offerings are unlocking new growth avenues, and these will also enable us to effectively extend our reach beyond Latin America.

Innovation and reinvention remains at the heart of Despegar and drives us to continually redefine and elevate the customer experience. This is embodied in our new AI-powered travel assistant, SOFIA, which revolutionizes travel planning in the region. SOFIA rapidly, easily and seamlessly assists customers from the inspiration stage of planning a trip, to exploring thoughtful options to creating bespoke travel packages, signifying a major leap forward for the travel industry and placing Despegar at the forefront of championing travel technology.”

Amit Singh, the Company’s CFO, added: “With 40% revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 248% year over year in the quarter, we believe our growth remains at industry leading levels globally. As we look ahead, we remain sharply focused on executing our commercial strategy to continue driving robust top line growth while increasing cost efficiencies. The combination of these factors are expected to drive industry leading growth, additional margin expansion and operating leverage in the foreseeable future, given the effectiveness of our strategies to improve revenue mix, drive organic traffic and further penetrate the sizable B2B market segments.”

2024 Financial Guidance

The Company announces 2024 annual guidance of:

  • Revenue: at least $820 million, representing at least 16% YoY growth
  • Adjusted EBITDA: at least $150 million, representing at least 28% YoY growth

Disclaimer: The 2024 financial guidance reflects management’s current assumptions regarding numerous evolving factors that are difficult to accurately predict, including those discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, specifically the 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, to the relevant forward-looking GAAP measures are not being provided, as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such guidance and reconciliations. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort.

The 2024 financial guidance constitutes forward-looking statements. For more information, see the “Forward-Looking Statements” section in this release.

Key Operating and Financial Metrics

The following table presents key operating metrics of Despegar’s travel and financial services businesses as well as key financial metrics on a consolidated basis, post-intersegment eliminations between these businesses.

(in millions, except as noted)

 

 

4Q23

 

 

4Q22

 

Δ %

FY23

FY’22

Δ %

Operating metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of transactions

 

2.409

 

 

1.996

 

21

%

 

9.059

 

 

8.352

 

8

%

Gross bookings

$

1,514.3

 

$

1,053.9

 

44

%

$

5,332.6

 

$

4,071.1

 

31

%

TPV Financial Services (1)

$

24.8

 

$

15.1

 

64

%

$

78.0

 

$

75.7

 

3

%

Average selling price (ASP) (in $)

$

629

 

$

529

 

19

%

$

590

 

$

490

 

20

%

Number of transactions by Segment & Total

Air

 

1.2

 

 

1.0

 

17

%

 

4.4

 

 

4.3

 

2

%

Packages, Hotels & Other Travel Products

 

1.2

 

 

0.9

 

32

%

 

4.7

 

 

4.0

 

19

%

Financial Services

 

0.0

 

 

0.0

 

35

%

 

0.0

 

 

0.0

 

(61

)%

Total Number of Transactions

 

2.4

 

 

2.0

 

21

%

 

9.1

 

 

8.4

 

8

%

Financial metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue

$

203.7

 

$

145.5

 

40

%

$

706.0

 

$

538.0

 

31

%

Total Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

43.6

 

$

12.5

 

248

%

$

115.5

 

$

41.9

 

176

%

Net Income / (loss)

$

2.0

 

$

(15.2

)

n.m.

$

29.0

 

$

(68.5

)

n.m.

Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted (3)

 

77,325

 

 

76,773

 

1

%

 

77,170

 

 

76,823

 

%

EPS Basic (4)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.30

)

(74

)%

$

(0.03

)

$

(1.28

)

n.m.

EPS Diluted (4)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.30

)

(74

)%

$

(0.03

)

$

(1.28

)

n.m.

(1)

Presented on a pre-intersegment elimination basis. Intersegment TPV amounted to $23 million in 4Q23 and $ 12.7 million in 4Q22.

(2)

Financial services segment reported a Total Adjusted EBITDA of positive $3.0 million compared to negative $4.0 million in 4Q22, as the company improved the spread between Take Rate and projected losses

(3)

In thousands

(4)

Round numbers.

Revenue Breakdown

The following table reconciles the intersegment revenues of the Company’s three business segments for the quarters and full year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

(in millions, except as noted)

 

4Q23

4Q22

Δ %

FY’23

FY’22

Δ %

$

% of

total

$

% of

total

$

% of

total

$

% of

total

Revenue by business segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Travel Business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Air Segment

$

74.6

 

37

%

$

59.5

 

41

%

25

%

$

257.6

 

36

%

$

215.8

 

40

%

19

%

Packages, Hotels & Other Travel Products Segment

$

125.6

 

62

%

$

84.3

 

58

%

49

%

$

437.0

 

62

%

$

317.7

 

59

%

38

%

Total Travel Business

$

200.2

 

98

%

$

143.8

 

99

%

39

%

$

694.6

 

98

%

$

533.5

 

99

%

30

%

Financial Business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Services Segment

$

13.5

 

7

%

$

4.4

 

3

%

208

%

$

40.9

 

6

%

$

12.2

 

2

%

234

%

Total Financial Business

$

13.5

 

7

%

$

4.4

 

3

%

208

%

$

40.9

 

6

%

$

12.2

 

2

%

234

%

Intersegment Eliminations

$

(10.1

)

(5

)%

$

(2.7

)

(2

)%

274

%

$

(29.5

)

(4

)%

$

(7.8

)

(1

)%

278

%

Total Revenue

$

203.7

 

100

%

$

145.5

 

100

%

40

%

$

706.0

 

100

%

$

538.0

 

100

%

31

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue margin

 

13.4

%

 

 

13.8

%

 

(36) bps

 

13.2

%

 

 

13.2

%

 

7 bps

— Financial Tables Follow —

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three-month periods and full year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as noted)

 

 

4Q23

 

 

4Q22

 

Δ %

FY’23

FY’22

Δ %

Total Revenue

$

203,660

 

$

145,542

 

40

%

$

706,040

 

$

537,972

 

31

%

Cost of revenue

$

(60,312

)

$

(44,897

)

34

%

$

(228,938

)

$

(182,898

)

25

%

Gross profit

$

143,348

 

$

100,645

 

42

%

$

477,102

 

$

355,074

 

34

%

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing

$

(60,245

)

$

(46,245

)

30

%

$

(220,361

)

$

(165,150

)

33

%

General and administrative

$

(25,316

)

$

(26,092

)

(3

)% 

$

(77,766

)

$

(101,521

)

(23

)%

Technology and product development

$

(30,271

)

$

(25,015

)

21

%

$

(109,130

)

$

(89,992

)

21

%

Total operating expenses

$

(115,832

)

$

(97,352

)

19

%

$

(407,257

)

$

(356,663

)

14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income / (loss) from equity investments

$

60

 

$

(192

)

n.m.

$

(1,060

)

$

(164

)

n.m.

Operating income

$

27,576

 

$

3,101

 

789

%

$

68,785

 

$

(1,753

)

n.m.

Financial results, net

$

(16,875

)

$

(12,543

)

35

%

$

(36,633

)

$

(45,459

)

(19

)%

Net income / (loss) before income taxes

$

10,701

 

$

(9,442

)

n.m.

$

32,152

 

$

(47,212

)

n.m.

Income tax expenses

$

(8,656

)

$

(5,717

)

51

%

$

(3,116

)

$

(21,309

)

(85

)%

Net Income / (loss)

$

2,045

 

$

(15,159

)

n.m.

$

29,036

 

$

(68,521

)

n.m.

Net Income / (loss) attributable to Despegar.com, Corp

$

2,045

 

$

(15,159

)

n.m.

$

29,036

 

$

(68,521

)

n.m.

n.m.: Not Meaningful

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as noted)

 

As of

December 31,

2023

 

As of

September 30,

2023

ASSETS

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

214,576

 

 

$

221,681

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

$

25,947

 

 

$

33,160

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

$

183,393

 

 

$

199,724

 

Loan receivables, net of allowances

$

21,385

 

 

$

16,023

 

Related party receivable

$

19,212

 

 

$

13,736

 

Other current assets and prepaid expenses

$

52,287

 

 

$

49,374

 

Assets held for sale

$

26,288

 

 

$

 

Total current assets

$

543,088

 

 

$

533,698

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Other assets and prepaid expenses

$

78,885

 

 

$

75,549

 

Loan receivables, net of allowances

$

1,741

 

 

$

1,072

 

Restricted cash

$

932

 

 

$

866

 

Lease right-of-use assets

$

21,950

 

 

$

18,317

 

Property and equipment, net

$

16,400

 

 

$

16,176

 

Intangible assets, net

$

90,421

 

 

$

97,361

 

Goodwill

$

149,464

 

 

$

150,632

 

Total non-current assets

$

359,793

 

 

$

359,973

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

902,881

 

 

$

893,671

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

51,932

 

 

$

86,638

 

Travel accounts payable

$

355,387

 

 

$

370,218

 

Related party payable

$

88,248

 

 

$

51,824

 

Short-term debt and other financial liabilities

$

28,529

 

 

$

28,280

 

Deferred Revenue

$

31,804

 

 

$

30,684

 

Other liabilities

$

94,695

 

 

$

83,802

 

Contingent liabilities

$

6,080

 

 

$

7,630

 

Lease Liabilities

$

6,036

 

 

$

4,402

 

Liabilities held for sale

$

8,369

 

 

$

 

Total current liabilities

$

671,080

 

 

$

663,478

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Other liabilities

$

12,631

 

 

$

14,078

 

Contingent liabilities

$

14,738

 

 

$

15,500

 

Long term debt and other financial liabilities

$

2,262

 

 

$

2,403

 

Lease liabilities

$

16,970

 

 

$

14,608

 

Related party liability

$

125,000

 

 

$

125,000

 

Total non-current liabilities

$

171,601

 

 

$

171,589

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

842,682

 

 

$

835,067

 

Series A non-convertible preferred shares

$

134,773

 

 

$

127,300

 

Series B convertible preferred shares

$

46,700

 

 

$

46,700

 

Mezzanine Equity

$

181,473

 

 

$

174,000

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

 

 

Common stock

$

292,226

 

 

$

288,240

 

Additional paid-in capital

$

291,440

 

 

$

303,359

 

Other reserves

$

(728

)

 

$

(728

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

$

(11,659

)

 

$

(11,669

)

Accumulated losses

$

(614,286

)

 

$

(616,331

)

Treasury Stock

$

(78,267

)

 

$

(78,267

)

Total Shareholders’ Deficit Attributable to Despegar.com Corp

$

(121,274

)

 

$

(115,396

)

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

$

902,881

 

 

$

893,671

 

Note: Cash & Cash Equivalents including restricted cash as of end of period Q4 2023 is $ 250,790 out of which $ 9.3 million is classified as held for sale

Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as noted)

 

3 months ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net income / (loss)

$

2,045

 

 

$

(15,159

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Unrealized foreign currency loss

$

17,645

 

 

$

1,536

 

Depreciation expense

$

2,193

 

 

$

1,504

 

Amortization expense

$

7,004

 

 

$

8,593

 

Changes in fair value of earnout liability

$

1,211

 

 

$

(290

)

Changes in seller indemnification

$

(1,211

)

 

$

290

 

(Gain) / Loss from equity investments

$

(60

)

 

$

192

 

Stock based compensation expense / (income)

$

17

 

 

$

(673

)

Amortization of lease right-of-use assets

$

3,961

 

 

$

919

 

Interest and penalties

$

1,074

 

 

$

884

 

Income tax expense

$

1,177

 

 

$

1,969

 

Allowance for credit expected losses

$

2,674

 

 

$

3,510

 

Provision for contingencies

$

4,049

 

 

$

10,827

 

Changes in assets and liabilities net of non-cash transactions:

 

 

 

Increase in trade accounts receivable, net of credit expected loss

$

(5,190

)

 

$

(28,889

)

Increase in loans receivable, net of allowance

$

(6,849

)

 

$

(2,131

)

(Increase) / Decrease in related party receivables

$

(5,471

)

 

$

5,934

 

Increase in other assets and prepaid expenses

$

(34,001

)

 

$

(122

)

(Decrease) / Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

(9,573

)

 

$

5,144

 

Increase / (Decrease) in travel accounts payable

$

9,655

 

 

$

(25

)

Increase in other liabilities, net

$

24,480

 

 

$

4,380

 

Decrease in contingent liabilities

$

(5,846

)

 

$

(13,611

)

Increase / (Decrease) in related party payable

$

17,032

 

 

$

(4,040

)

Decrease in lease liabilities

$

(4,067

)

 

$

(481

)

Increase in deferred revenue

$

4,186

 

 

$

1,987

 

Net cash flows provided by / (used in) operating activities

$

26,135

 

 

$

(17,752

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Origination of loans receivable, net of allowance

$

(3,166

)

 

$

(2,195

)

Loans receivables

$

1,388

 

 

$

2,082

 

Acquisition of property and equipment

$

(3,723

)

 

$

(534

)

Capital expenditures, including internal-use software and website development

$

(7,451

)

 

$

(8,266

)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

$

(12,952

)

 

$

(8,913

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Net decrease of short term debt

$

(50

)

 

$

(2,082

)

Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt

$

11,030

 

 

$

(1

)

Payment of short-term debt

$

(5,836

)

 

$

555

 

Payment of long-term debt

$

(339

)

 

$

 

Payment of dividends to stockholders

$

(504

)

 

$

(504

)

Payment of promissory notes of Best Day acquisition

$

(16,648

)

 

$

 

Exercise of stock-based awards

$

4

 

 

$

 

Collected from debenture issuance by securitization program

$

252

 

 

$

4,016

 

Payments of debenture issuance by securitization program

$

(383

)

 

$

 

Net cash flow (used in) / provided by financing activities

$

(12,474

)

 

$

1,984

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

$

(5,626

)

 

$

6,648

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

$

(4,917

)

 

$

(18,033

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of beginning of the period

$

255,707

 

 

$

263,079

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of end of period (1)

$

250,790

 

 

$

245,046

 

(1) Cash & Cash Equivalents as of end of period Q4 2023 includes $ 9.3 million of Cash & Cash Equivalents related to a business classified as held for sale.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(in Thousands, except as noted)

 

 

4Q23

 

4Q22

 

Δ %

Net Income / (loss)

$

2,045

$

(15,159

)

n.m.

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

Financial results, net

$

16,875

$

12,543

 

35

%

Income tax expense

$

8,656

$

5,717

 

51

%

Depreciation expense

$

2,193

$

1,504

 

46

%

Amortization of intangible assets

$

7,004

$

8,593

 

(18

)%

Share-based compensation expense / (income)

$

17

$

(673

)

n.m.

Restructuring charges

$

6,798

$

 

n.m.

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

43,588

$

12,525

 

248

%

n.m.: Not Meaningful

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(in Thousands, except as noted)

 

 

4Q23

 

 

4Q22

 

Δ %

Net income / (loss)

$

2,045

 

$

(15,159

)

n.m.

  

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

  

(a) Foreign exchange impact

$

7,362

 

$

9,808

 

(25

)%

(b) Acquisitions related expenses

$

1,467

 

$

2,445

 

(40

)%

(c) Share-based compensation expense / (income)

$

17

 

$

(673

)

n.m.

  

(d) Impairment of long-lived assets

$

 

$

 

 

  

(e) Restructuring and related reorganization charges

$

6,798

 

$

 

n.m.

  

(f) Discontinued operations

$

 

$

 

 

  

(g) Amortization expense of intangible assets

$

5,626

 

$

6,479

 

(13

)%

(h) Items included in legal reserves related to transactional taxes

$

979

 

$

665

 

47

%

(i) Other atypical impacts not related to the normal course of business

$

(14,119

)

$

 

n.m.

  

(j) Non-controlling interest impact of the aforementioned adjustments

$

 

$

 

 

  

(k) Tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments and changes in tax estimates

$

10,900

 

$

(878

)

n.m.

  

Total Adjusted Net Income

$

21,075

 

$

2,687

 

684

%

Note: Preferred Dividends are not included in adjusted Net Income calculation as they do not impact Net Income

n.m.: Not Meaningful

(a) Foreign exchange gains or losses.

(b) Acquisition costs, contingent consideration arrangements and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions

(c) Share-based compensation expense related to RSUs and SOPs granted on service-based awards.

(d) Impairment of long-lived assets

(e) Restructuring and related reorganization charges intended to simplify our businesses and improve operational efficiencies.

(f) Costs associated with an exit or disposal of a discontinued operation.

(g) Amortization expense of intangibles assets, excluding those related to acquisitions

(h) Items included in legal reserves, which includes reserves for potential settlement of issues related to transactional taxes (e.g., VAT, Revenue Tax and occupancy taxes), related court decisions and final settlements, and charges incurred, if any, for monies that may be required to be paid in advance of litigation in certain transactional tax proceedings, including part of equity method investments

(i) Reflects atypical impacts that are not related to the normal course of operations. In FY2023, includes $14.4M related to income tax gains; and $0.3 M related to indirect taxes related to restructuring costs.

(j) Reflects the non-controlling interest impact of the aforementioned adjustment items; and

(k) The income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments and changes in tax estimates

Quarterly Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(in Millions, except as noted)

 

 

4Q23

 

 

3Q23

 

 

2Q23

 

 

1Q23

 

 

4Q22

 

 

3Q22

 

 

2Q22

 

 

1Q22

 

Net Income (loss)

$

2.0

 

$

(0.3

)

$

28.0

 

$

(0.7

)

$

(15.2

)

$

(9.3

)

$

(13.2

)

$

(30.9

)

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange impact

$

7.4

 

$

(4.4

)

$

(2.2

)

$

7.8

 

$

9.8

 

$

12.3

 

$

8.3

 

$

4.7

 

Acquisitions related expenses

$

1.5

 

$

1.5

 

$

1.7

 

$

2.0

 

$

2.5

 

$

2.5

 

$

1.7

 

$

1.7

 

Share-based compensation expense /(income)

$

 

$

1.0

 

$

0.9

 

$

1.5

 

$

(0.7

)

$

1.3

 

$

3.3

 

$

3.3

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

Restructuring and related reorganization charges

$

6.8

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

Discontinued operations

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

Amortization expense of intangible assets

$

5.6

 

$

5.5

 

$

5.7

 

$

5.0

 

$

6.5

 

$

5.0

 

$

5.4

 

$

5.1

 

Items included in legal reserves related to transactional taxes

$

1.0

 

$

(1.9

)

$

 

$

 

$

0.7

 

$

0.4

 

$

0.9

 

$

0.8

 

Other atypical impacts not related to the normal course of business

$

(14.1

)

$

 

$

(14.3

)

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

Non-controlling interest impact of the aforementioned adjustments

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

Income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments

$

10.9

 

$

7.4

 

$

(13.7

)

$

(2.3

)

$

(0.9

)

$

(4.0

)

$

(8.2

)

$

(0.1

)

Total Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

21.1

 

$

8.8

 

$

6.1

 

$

13.3

 

$

2.7

 

$

8.2

 

$

(1.8

)

$

(15.4

)

Note: Preferred Dividends are not included in adjusted Net Income calculation as they do not impact Net Income

n.m.: Not Meaningful

Geographic Breakdown

(in millions, except as noted)

4Q23 vs. 4Q22 – As Reported

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brazil

 

Mexico

 

Rest of Latin

America

 

Total

 

4Q23

4Q22

Δ %

 

4Q23

4Q22

Δ %

 

4Q23

4Q22

Δ %

 

4Q23

4Q22

Δ %

Transactions (‘000)

1,084

808

34

%

 

419

388

8

%

 

906

801

13

%

 

2,409

1,996

21

%

Gross Bookings

617

395

56

%

 

253

198

28

%

 

645

461

40

%

 

1,514

1,054

44

%

TPV Financial Services (1)

25

15

64

%

 

%

 

%

 

25

15

64

%

ASP ($)

570

492

16

%

 

604

511

18

%

 

712

575

24

%

 

629

529

19

%

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

204

146

40

%

Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

143

101

42

%

4Q23 vs. 4Q22 – FX Neutral

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brazil

 

Mexico

 

Rest of Latin

America

 

Total

 

4Q23

4Q22

Δ %

 

4Q23

4Q22

Δ %

 

4Q23

4Q22

Δ %

 

4Q23

4Q22

Δ %

Transactions (‘000)

1,084

808

34

%

 

419

388

8

%

 

906

801

13

%

 

2,409

1,996

21

%

Gross Bookings

580

395

47

%

 

226

198

14

%

 

1,074

461

133

%

 

1,879

1,054

78

%

TPV Financial Services (1)

23

15

54

%

 

%

 

%

 

23

15

54

%

ASP ($)

535

493

9

%

 

539

511

6

%

 

1,186

575

106

%

 

781

530

47

%

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

265

146

82

%

Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

188

101

87

%

(1) 

  

Presented on a pre-intersegment elimination basis. Intersegment TPV amounted to $23 million in 4Q23 and $12.7 million in 4Q22

Key Financial Trended Metrics (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as noted)

 

 

1Q22

 

 

2Q22

 

 

3Q22

 

 

4Q22

 

 

 

1Q23

 

 

2Q23

 

 

3Q23

 

 

4Q23

 

 

 

FINANCIAL RESULTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

112,414

 

$

134,421

 

$

145,596

 

$

145,542

 

 

$

158,707

 

$

165,524

 

$

178,149

 

$

203,660

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

$

(42,558

)

$

(45,149

)

$

(50,305

)

$

(44,897

)

 

$

(51,027

)

$

(60,000

)

$

(57,599

)

$

(60,312

)

 

 

Gross profit

$

69,856

 

$

89,272

 

$

95,291

 

$

100,645

 

 

$

107,680

 

$

105,524

 

$

120,550

 

$

143,348

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing

$

(30,517

)

$

(42,214

)

$

(46,174

)

$

(46,245

)

 

$

(51,892

)

$

(51,695

)

$

(56,529

)

$

(60,245

)

 

 

General and administrative

$

(23,523

)

$

(27,037

)

$

(24,873

)

$

(26,092

)

 

$

(22,672

)

$

(8,396

)

$

(21,382

)

$

(25,316

)

 

 

Technology and product development

$

(20,735

)

$

(21,407

)

$

(22,834

)

$

(25,015

)

 

$

(25,971

)

$

(26,448

)

$

(26,440

)

$

(30,271

)

 

 

Total operating expenses

$

(74,775

)

$

(90,658

)

$

(93,881

)

$

(97,352

)

 

$

(100,535

)

$

(86,539

)

$

(104,351

)

$

(115,832

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain / (loss) from equity investments

$

117

 

$

16

 

$

(105

)

$

(192

)

 

$

113

 

$

(285

)

$

(948

)

$

60

 

 

 

Operating income / (loss)

$

(4,802

)

$

(1,370

)

$

1,305

 

$

3,101

 

 

$

7,258

 

$

18,700

 

$

15,251

 

$

27,576

 

 

 

Financial results, net

$

(7,023

)

$

(10,529

)

$

(15,359

)

$

(12,543

)

 

$

(12,595

)

$

(3,948

)

$

(3,215

)

$

(16,875

)

 

 

Net income / (loss) before income taxes

$

(11,825

)

$

(11,899

)

$

(14,054

)

$

(9,442

)

 

$

(5,337

)

$

14,752

 

$

12,036

 

$

10,701

 

 

 

Income tax benefit / (expense)

$

(19,093

)

$

(1,266

)

$

4,767

 

$

(5,717

)

 

$

4,640

 

$

13,251

 

$

(12,351

)

$

(8,656

)

 

 

Net income / (loss)

$

(30,918

)

$

(13,165

)

$

(9,287

)

$

(15,159

)

 

$

(697

)

$

28,003

 

$

(315

)

$

2,045

 

 

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income / (loss) attributable to Despegar.com, Corp

$

(30,918

)

$

(13,165

)

$

(9,287

)

$

(15,159

)

 

$

(697

)

$

28,003

 

$

(315

)

$

2,045

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

6,787

 

$

10,594

 

$

12,015

 

$

12,525

 

 

$

17,272

 

$

29,957

 

$

24,730

 

$

43,588

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income / (loss)

$

(30,918

)

$

(13,165

)

$

(9,287

)

$

(15,159

)

 

$

(697

)

$

28,003

 

$

(315

)

$

2,045

 

 

 

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial results, net

$

7,023

 

$

10,529

 

$

15,359

 

$

12,543

 

 

$

12,595

 

$

3,948

 

$

3,215

 

$

16,875

 

 

 

Income tax (benefit) / expense

$

19,093

 

$

1,266

 

$

(4,767

)

$

5,717

 

 

$

(4,640

)

$

(13,251

)

$

12,351

 

$

8,656

 

 

 

Depreciation expense

$

1,672

 

$

1,699

 

$

2,144

 

$

1,504

 

 

$

1,716

 

$

3,091

 

$

1,535

 

$

2,193

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

$

6,584

 

$

6,937

 

$

6,871

 

$

8,593

 

 

$

6,813

 

$

7,257

 

$

6,902

 

$

7,004

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense / (income)

$

3,333

 

$

3,328

 

$

1,305

 

$

(673

)

 

$

1,485

 

$

910

 

$

1,042

 

$

17

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,798

 

 

 

Acquisition transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

390

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

6,787

 

$

10,594

 

$

12,015

 

$

12,525

 

 

$

17,272

 

$

29,957

 

$

24,730

 

$

43,588

 

 

 

