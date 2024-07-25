Home Business Wire Desktop Metal to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, July...
Business Wire

Desktop Metal to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. At this time, a summary presentation will also be available online at the Events & Presentations section of Desktop Metal’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.desktopmetal.com.

Desktop Metal will host a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Participants may access the call at 1-800-717-1738, international callers may use 1-646-307-1865, and request to join the Desktop Metal financial results conference call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call and the accompanying summary presentation may be accessed online at the Events & Presentations section of https://ir.desktopmetal.com. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call at the same website.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
(857) 504-1084

DesktopMetalIR@icrinc.com

Media Relations:
Sarah Webster

sarahwebster@desktopmetal.com
(724) 516-2336

Articoli correlati

Tigo Energy Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) (“Tigo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy...
Continua a leggere

Redwire Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 7, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RDW--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW; “Redwire” or “the Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for...
Continua a leggere

Materion Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5

Business Wire Business Wire -
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is scheduled to release its second quarter 2024 financial results on August...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php