Desktop Metal Announces Trial Date in Lawsuit Against Nano Dimension

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) (“Desktop Metal”) today announced that the Delaware Court of Chancery has set trial dates of March 11-12, 2025 in Desktop Metal’s pending litigation against Nano Dimension Ltd. (“Nano Dimension”) regarding the merger agreement between the parties dated July 2, 2024 (the “Merger Agreement”). The Court granted Desktop Metal’s motion to expedite proceedings at a hearing in December 2024, finding that expedition was warranted to address Desktop Metal’s claims under the Merger Agreement.

Desktop Metal remains committed to protecting its contractual rights while continuing to serve its customers, employees and other stakeholders.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Its innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. Desktop Metal is home to the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods it believes will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, Desktop Metal’s systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use its technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and its #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the proposed transaction between Desktop Metal and Nano Dimension, including statements regarding the trial date, closing of the Merger, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Desktop Metal intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. All statements in this communication, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements that may be identified by the use of the words “outlook,” “guidance,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “should,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “plan,” “target,” or the negative of these words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Desktop Metal’s actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors and risks that may cause Desktop Metal’s actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the proposed transaction; (ii) the ability to satisfy closing conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction; and (iii) other risks related to the completion of the proposed transaction, the pending litigation and actions related thereto.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. Desktop Metal does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

