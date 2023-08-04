Desktop Metal Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue of $53.3 million, up 29% sequentially

GAAP gross margin of 11%; non-GAAP gross margin of 31%

Best quarter of adjusted EBITDA since going public

Year-over-year improvements to non-GAAP gross margins, operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, and operating cash flow in second quarter 2023

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments closed second quarter 2023 at $127.6 million, down $22.2 million from the close of first quarter 2023

Reaffirming full year 2023 guidance of revenue between $210 to $260 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $(50) to $(25) million, with expectation to achieve adjusted EBITDA breakeven before year end 2023

Announced definitive agreement to combine with Stratasys in an approximately $1.8 billion all-stock transaction

“We are very pleased with our operational execution this quarter as we delivered strong sequential revenue growth, driving significant gross margin expansion and the best adjusted EBITDA since going public,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “Desktop Metal continues to execute on our cost reduction plans, and with strong growth drivers and customer demand trends entering second half 2023, we are confident in our growth projections, improving margin profile, and adjusted EBITDA commitments.”

Fulop continued, “We also recently signed a definitive agreement to combine with Stratasys in an approximately $1.8 billion all-stock transaction, establishing a powerhouse in global industrial additive manufacturing. We are very committed to this combination as we believe the combined company’s scale, complementary portfolio with minimal overlap, and enhanced growth and profitability are well-positioned to serve the evolving needs of customers in manufacturing.”

Second Quarter 2023 and Recent Business Highlights:

Continued execution of cost reduction plans with year-over-year improvements to non-GAAP gross margins, operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, and operating cash flow in second quarter 2023

Production System™ P-50 continues strong commercial progress in consumer electronics

New Production System™ P-50 order from Ryerson (NYSE: RYI) targeting heavy equipment, transportation, industrial, energy, medical, and aerospace and defense value-added parts

Progress on monetizing DLP intellectual property portfolio, including signed commercial supply agreement of Flexcera™ materials for Carbon 3D

Desktop Health introduced PrintRoll™ rotating build platform for the 3D-Bioplotter®, a first-of-its-kind bioprinting tool to develop tubular solutions for vascular, digestive, respiratory, and other channels

to develop tubular solutions for vascular, digestive, respiratory, and other channels Successfully showcased the leadership of our ExOne digital casting brand at GIFA, the world’s leading foundry trade fair held every four years in Germany, where our S-Max printer brand dominates digital casting market share

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $53.3 million, up 29.0% from first quarter 2023 revenue of $41.3 million

GAAP gross margin of 11.4%; non-GAAP gross margin of 31.0%, an improvement of 1,300 basis points from first quarter 2023, and 435 basis points from second quarter 2022

GAAP net loss of $49.7 million, including $10.5 million amortization of acquired intangibles; non-GAAP net loss of $19.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $(15.0) million, an improvement of $12.5 million from second quarter 2022, and the best quarter of adjusted EBITDA since going public

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $127.6 million as of June 30, 2023, down $22.2 million from the close of first quarter 2023

Financial Outlook:

Reaffirming revenue expectation of between $210 to $260 million for full year 2023

Reaffirming Adjusted EBITDA expectation of between $(50) to $(25) million for full year 2023, with expectation to achieve Adjusted EBITDA breakeven before year end 2023

Desktop Metal has not provided a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA outlook to net income because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Combination with Stratasys:

As announced on May 25, 2023, Stratasys and Desktop Metal entered into a definitive agreement whereby the companies will combine in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.8 billion. The proposed agreement has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approval of both companies

conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approval of both companies Under the terms of the agreement, Desktop Metal stockholders will receive 0.123 ordinary shares of Stratasys for each share of Desktop Metal Class A common stock. Following the closing of the transaction, legacy Desktop Metal stockholders will own approximately 41% of the combined company, and existing Stratasys shareholders will own approximately 59% of the combined company, in each case, on a fully diluted basis

Conference Call Information:

About Desktop Metal:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in these communications, including statements regarding Desktop Metal’s future results of operations and financial position, financial targets, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations, and statements relating to the proposed transaction between Stratasys Ltd. (“Stratasys”) and Desktop Metal, including statements regarding the benefits of the transaction and the anticipated timing of the transaction, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: risks associated with the integration of the business and operations of acquired businesses; Desktop Metals’ ability to realize the benefits from cost saving measures; supply and logistics disruptions, including shortages and delays, the ultimate outcome of the proposed transaction between Stratasys and Desktop Metal, including the possibility that Stratasys or Desktop Metal shareholders will reject the proposed transaction; the effect of the announcement of the proposed transaction on the ability of Desktop Metal to operate its business and retain and hire key personnel and to maintain favorable business relationships; the timing of the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the proposed transaction; the ability to satisfy closing conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction (including any necessary shareholder approvals); other risks related to the completion of the proposed transaction and actions related thereto. For more information about risks and uncertainties that may impact Desktop Metal’s business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects generally, please refer to Desktop Metal’s reports filed with the SEC, including without limitation the “Risk Factors” and/or other information included in the Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 3, 2023, and such other reports as Desktop Metal has filed or may file with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Risks related to the proposed transaction are included in the registration statement on Form F-4, including the preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus, that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the proposed transaction. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the registration statement on Form F-4 are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. For additional information about other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Stratasys’ and Desktop Metal’s respective periodic reports and other filings with the SEC, including the risk factors identified in Stratasys’ and Desktop Metal’s Annual Reports on Form 20-F and Form 10-K, respectively, and Stratasys’ most recent Form 6-K report that published its quarterly results, and Desktop Metal’s most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Neither Stratasys nor Desktop Metal undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Stratasys filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form F-4 that includes a joint proxy statement of Stratasys and Desktop Metal and that also constitutes a prospectus of Stratasys. Each of Stratasys and Desktop Metal may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. This document is not a substitute for the joint proxy statement/prospectus or registration statement or any other document that Stratasys or Desktop Metal may file with the SEC. The registration statement has not yet become effective. After the registration statement is effective, the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to shareholders of Stratasys and Desktop Metal. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement and definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus (if and when available) and other documents containing important information about Stratasys, Desktop Metal and the proposed transaction, once such documents are filed with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with, or furnished, to the SEC by Stratasys will be available free of charge on Stratasys’ website at https://investors.stratasys.com/sec-filings. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Desktop Metal will be available free of charge on Desktop Metal’s website at https://ir.desktopmetal.com/sec-filings/all-sec-filings.

Participants in the Solicitation

Stratasys, Desktop Metal and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Stratasys, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in Stratasys’ proxy statement for its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on July 12, 2023, and Stratasys’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on March 3, 2023. Information about the directors and executive officers of Desktop Metal, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in Desktop Metal’s proxy statement for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 25, 2023 and Desktop Metal’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. Investors should read the joint proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from Stratasys or Desktop Metal using the sources indicated above.

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,660 $ 76,291 Current portion of restricted cash 824 4,510 Short‑term investments 5,933 108,243 Accounts receivable 41,235 38,481 Inventory 100,330 91,736 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,041 16,325 Assets held for sale — 830 Total current assets 287,023 336,416 Restricted cash, net of current portion 612 1,112 Property and equipment, net 42,307 56,271 Goodwill 112,741 112,955 Intangible assets, net 199,609 219,830 Other noncurrent assets 34,806 27,763 Total Assets $ 677,098 $ 754,347 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,041 $ 25,105 Customer deposits 9,275 11,526 Current portion of lease liability 5,931 5,730 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,724 26,723 Current portion of deferred revenue 12,799 13,719 Current portion of long‑term debt 389 584 Total current liabilities 82,159 83,387 Long-term debt, net of current portion 187 311 Convertible notes 112,199 111,834 Lease liability, net of current portion 23,196 17,860 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,711 3,664 Deferred tax liability 8,060 8,430 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,127 1,359 Total liabilities 232,639 226,845 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 17) Stockholders’ Equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value—authorized, 50,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Common Stock, $0.0001 par value—500,000,000 shares authorized; 322,656,280 and 318,235,106 shares issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, 322,630,201 and 318,133,434 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 32 32 Additional paid‑in capital 1,893,548 1,874,792 Accumulated deficit (1,411,323) (1,308,954) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,798) (38,368) Total Stockholders’ Equity 444,459 527,502 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 677,098 $ 754,347

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Products $ 47,398 $ 52,672 $ 84,095 $ 92,148 Services 5,888 5,002 10,507 9,232 Total revenues 53,286 57,674 94,602 101,380 Cost of sales Products 43,224 44,913 82,115 86,815 Services 3,973 4,364 7,762 7,496 Total cost of sales 47,197 49,277 89,877 94,311 Gross profit 6,089 8,397 4,725 7,069 Operating expenses Research and development 21,223 31,370 44,367 55,975 Sales and marketing 10,440 20,406 20,047 40,070 General and administrative 22,944 19,691 41,145 43,573 Goodwill impairment — 229,500 — 229,500 Total operating expenses 54,607 300,967 105,559 369,118 Loss from operations (48,518 ) (292,570 ) (100,834 ) (362,049 ) Interest expense (1,109 ) (633 ) (1,920 ) (601 ) Interest and other (expense) income, net (78 ) (5,013 ) (149 ) (6,766 ) Loss before income taxes (49,705 ) (298,216 ) (102,903 ) (369,416 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (23 ) 944 534 2,200 Net loss $ (49,728 ) $ (297,272 ) $ (102,369 ) $ (367,216 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.95 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1.17 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 321,655,818 313,556,886 320,382,809 312,798,328

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (49,728 ) $ (297,272 ) $ (102,369 ) $ (367,216 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of taxes: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale marketable securities, net 148 (41 ) 337 (29 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,316 ) (27,411 ) 233 (38,458 ) Total comprehensive loss, net of taxes of $0 $ (50,896 ) $ (324,724 ) $ (101,799 ) $ (405,703 )

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Accumulated Other Common Stock Additional Comprehensive Total Voting Paid‑in Accumulated (Loss) Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Income Equity BALANCE—April 1, 2023 320,401,389 $ 32 $ 1,883,764 $ (1,361,595 ) $ (36,630 ) $ 485,571 Exercise of Common Stock options 472,235 — 560 — — 560 Vesting of restricted Common Stock 50,218 — — — — — Vesting of restricted stock units 1,266,620 — — — — — Repurchase of shares for employee tax withholdings (5,054 ) — (11 ) — — (11 ) Issuance of Common Stock related to settlement of contingent consideration 444,793 — 797 — — 797 Stock‑based compensation expense — — 8,438 — — 8,438 Net loss — — — (49,728 ) — (49,728 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) — — — — (1,168 ) (1,168 ) BALANCE—June 30, 2023 322,630,201 $ 32 $ 1,893,548 $ (1,411,323 ) $ (37,798 ) $ 444,459 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Accumulated Other Common Stock Additional Comprehensive Total Voting Paid‑in Accumulated (Loss) Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Income Equity BALANCE—January 1, 2023 318,133,434 $ 32 $ 1,874,792 $ (1,308,954 ) $ (38,368 ) $ 527,502 Exercise of Common Stock options 968,111 — 1,157 — — 1,157 Vesting of restricted Common Stock 75,593 — — — — — Vesting of restricted stock units 3,075,042 — — — — — Repurchase of shares for employee tax withholdings (66,772 ) — (109 ) — — (109 ) Issuance of Common Stock related to settlement of contingent consideration 444,793 — 797 — — 797 Stock‑based compensation expense — — 16,911 — — 16,911 Net loss — — — (102,369 ) — (102,369 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) — — — — 570 570 BALANCE—June 30, 2023 322,630,201 $ 32 $ 1,893,548 $ (1,411,323 ) $ (37,798 ) $ 444,459

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (102,369 ) $ (367,216 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,965 25,602 Stock‑based compensation 19,016 26,917 Goodwill impairment — 229,500 Amortization (accretion) of discount on investments (484 ) 390 Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes 365 39 Provision for bad debt 962 554 Provision for slow-moving, obsolete, and lower of cost or net realizable value inventories, net — — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 496 156 Net increase (decrease) in accrued interest related to marketable securities 238 917 Net unrealized (gain) loss on equity investment 148 5,080 Net unrealized (gain) loss on other investments — 800 Deferred tax benefit (534 ) (2,188 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 4 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss 97 430 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,661 ) 8,250 Inventory (8,760 ) (25,384 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (675 ) (2,994 ) Other assets 1,595 1,117 Accounts payable (407 ) (2,767 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,097 (7,337 ) Customer deposits (2,322 ) (1,412 ) Deferred revenue (918 ) (70 ) Change in right of use assets and lease liabilities, net (3,110 ) (1,467 ) Other liabilities 1,767 30 Net cash used in operating activities (70,494 ) (111,049 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,305 ) (6,747 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 9,942 6 Purchase of marketable securities (4,973 ) (126,771 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 107,719 177,150 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (500 ) (23 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 110,883 43,615 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,157 1,266 Payment of taxes related to net share settlement upon vesting of restricted stock units (108 ) (191 ) Repayment of loans (328 ) (231 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes — 115,000 Costs incurred in connection with the issuance of convertible notes — (3,619 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 721 112,225 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 73 (819 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 41,183 43,972 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 81,913 68,258 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 123,096 $ 112,230 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,660 $ 107,966 Restricted cash included in other current assets 824 3,152 Restricted cash included in other noncurrent assets 612 1,112 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows $ 123,096 $ 112,230 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ — $ — Taxes paid $ — $ — Non‑cash investing and financing activities: Net unrealized (gain) loss on investments $ (337 ) $ 29 Common Stock issued for settlement of contingent consideration $ 797 $ 500 Deferred contract costs $ — $ 1,341 Additions to right of use assets and lease liabilities $ 8,489 $ 7,784 Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 365 $ 1,022 Purchase of property and equipment included in accrued expense $ 32 $ — Transfers from property and equipment to inventory $ 841 $ 1,954 Transfers from PP&E to Asset Held-For-Sale $ — $ — Transfers from inventory to property and equipment $ 1,345 $ 1,531

