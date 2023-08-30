Designing for Sustainability Drives Progress Along Logitech’s Sustainability Journey

FY23 Impact Report details environmental and social performance

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) published its Fiscal Year 2023 Impact Report detailing the Company’s progress toward its sustainability commitments. Logitech is dedicated to removing more carbon than it produces, aiming to achieve climate positive by 2030. Since 2019, Logitech has reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by more than 56% and its carbon intensity has decreased by 74%. Scope 3 value chain emissions have reduced by more than 21% since 2021.





“As part of our long-term journey toward climate positivity, our 15th Impact Report illustrates how our teams, including our value chain partners, are making meaningful progress on lifecycle carbon reductions,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech. “Our Design for Sustainability approach continues to scale, accelerating the transition to lower impact materials and circular alternatives across our product portfolio.”

Designing for Sustainability is a catalyst for reducing negative environmental impact and elevating social impact. Because sourcing materials and the manufacturing of Logitech products comprises 65% of the company’s entire carbon footprint, moving to renewable energy, partnering with suppliers, and focusing on removing and reducing hidden impacts early in the design process are critical to achieving the company’s climate goals. Highlights from this year’s report include the following:

Nearly two in three (2:3) products now use post consumer recycled plastic, lowering carbon and environmental impact across the portfolio.

Over 50% of new products have FSC TM -certified packaging and 11% of all Logitech products use FSC TM -certified packaging, an initiative that not only supports the transition away from single-use plastic packaging, but ensures paper packaging is certified from responsibly managed sources.

-certified packaging and 11% of all Logitech products use FSC -certified packaging, an initiative that not only supports the transition away from single-use plastic packaging, but ensures paper packaging is certified from responsibly managed sources. Logitech is transparent about its entire scope of impact and pledged to carbon label its products, holding itself accountable for reducing the entire scope of that impact. 42% of Logitech products shipped in 2022 had a product carbon footprint label compared to 17% in 2021.

Logitech increasingly chooses materials made using renewable energy. 43 product lines use low carbon aluminum for lower carbon impact.

Logitech facilities across the globe are powered by 94% renewable electricity and it is driving greater adoption of renewable energy within its supply chain with its renovated Renewable Electricity Buyer’s Program. Collaborative efforts with suppliers to match energy consumption with renewable electricity certificates led to over 75,000 tCO 2 carbon savings.

carbon savings. Logitech neutralized its entire carbon emissions across operations and its scope 3 value chain for the second year in a row.

“The programs across Logitech aim to advance the positive impact we can have on individuals, communities, and society,” said Kirsty Russell, head of people and culture at Logitech. “In particular, we have taken an accelerated approach to addressing the barriers that keep people from accessing inclusive technology. Creating programs that challenge existing stereotypes and enable all people to work, create, and play will make everyone successful.”

The company co-founded the Coalition for Gender Fair Procurement and adopted a new standard for gender equality in the procurement process by introducing Gender Fair’s Assessment Methodology.

Logitech continues to elevate programs and products that promote equity and inclusivity in communities throughout the world. Logitech’s Aurora Product Collection and the Adaptive E-Sports Tournament were intentionally designed to challenge existing biases and stereotypes, enhancing inclusivity in gaming.

Logitech’s FY23 Impact Report was developed with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard, recommendations outlined by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and in alignment with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

More information on these and other sustainability accomplishments can be found in the FY23 full report. Learn more about all of Logitech’s sustainability initiatives and commitments on the website at Logitech.com/sustainability.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Marie Perriard, Head of Sustainability Communications – USA mperriard@logitech.com

Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications – USA (510) 988-8553



Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications – Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499