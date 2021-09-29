Des Moines Register Names Cartegraph a Winner of the Iowa Top Workplaces 2021 Award

DUBUQUE, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#assetmanagement–Cartegraph, a leader in operations management software and services, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by the Des Moines Register’s Iowa’s Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

“It’s an immense honor for Cartegraph to be named one of the Top Iowa Workplaces for 2021. We strive to cultivate an atmosphere where great minds and colorful personalities work together to be the best at what we do—and I’m incredibly proud of our team. We’ve always believed that we are more successful when we lead with empathy and optimism for the people we serve—both colleagues and customers. Receiving this award has validated that for us,” stated Josh Mallamud, CEO.

“Across the board, our Cartegraph employees are embracing a growth mindset. They never back down from a challenge, they’re always learning, and they see potential in themselves and each other. It’s something that’s woven into our culture now, and we emphasize its importance in our hiring, onboarding, and career development processes,” said Mallamud. “When our employees feel heard, empowered, and supported, there’s nothing they can’t do.”

Since its inception, Cartegraph’s founders and leaders have dedicated themselves to creating a company culture with a people-first mentality. The entire organization is built upon a team philosophy, focused on helping customers improve their communities by building higher performing operations. Cartegraph encourages employees to push one another to think without boundaries, challenge the status quo, and embrace change as a driver to create something revolutionary. The commitment to a positive, encouraging, and inclusive work culture has fostered the company’s growth over the last 27 years.

“We have four simple rules at Cartegraph,” started Krista Shadley, Cartegraph’s People and Culture partner. “Share your Midwest nice, lead with empathy, take pride in your craft, and do remarkable things. These core values have led us to create an environment that everyone loves and is proud to be part of. We’re a family here.”

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

About Cartegraph

Cartegraph builds safer, more resilient and sustainable communities through better stewardship of critical infrastructure. They offer powerful, intuitive SaaS solutions that help government agencies, utilities and educational institutions manage their physical assets and associated operations. With Cartegraph software, users optimize the life of their infrastructure, deploy maintenance resources efficiently and increase productivity to drive high-performance operations. For more information, visit http://cartegraph.com/.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Contacts

Colleen McKenna, Cartegraph Brand Communication Specialist



colleenmckenna@cartegraph.com | (563) 587-3311