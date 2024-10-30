DermaSensor in TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2024

Innovative Skin Cancer Detection Device Transforming Patient Care in Physician Offices Throughout U.S.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TIMEBestInventions–DermaSensor, a world leader in skin cancer diagnostic technology, announced today the company’s inclusion in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024 list under the Medical Care category. TIME’s prestigious award recognizes 200 innovations that TIME editors deem as the most impactful new products and ideas globally.









The FDA Cleared, CE Marked DermaSensor device enables physicians to non-invasively provide immediate, objective results for skin cancer risk. Until DermaSensor’s clearance by FDA this year, there has been no device, test, or software available in primary care physician offices to evaluate suspicious skin lesions for cancer. With rising skin cancer rates, timely and accessible diagnosis is critical. DermaSensor enhances physicians’ diagnostic and referral capabilities, helping to address the common access challenges to dermatology services. Over one-third of patients experience delays or barriers to accessing dermatology care, making this device essential in promptly detecting and efficiently prioritizing high-risk referrals.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our role in advancing the fight against skin cancer. Our inclusion in TIME’s Best Inventions list reflects our team’s dedication and the urgent need for accessible skin cancer detection tools,” said Dr. Maurice Ferré, Co-Founder and Chairman of DermaSensor. “Our team created a solution that empowers physicians and patients alike, ensuring everyone has access to effective skin cancer evaluations.”

Designed for use across diverse healthcare settings, DermaSensor bridges the gap between primary care and dermatology, ensuring that more physicians can offer effective skin cancer evaluations. Its ease of use, portability, and non-invasive features make it an invaluable addition to routine exams, aiding in prompt detection and referral to dermatologists.

Cody Simmons, Co-Founder and CEO of DermaSensor Inc., added, “Everyone deserves access to high-quality care, and TIME’s recognition of DermaSensor aligns with our mission to make skin cancer detection available to all. Since our first device delivery in May, we have already equipped hundreds of physicians with this technology; it is a privilege to already be improving patient care with thousands of lesions scanned just in these first few months.”

About DermaSensor

DermaSensor Inc. is a health technology company designing non-invasive tools to better equip clinicians for skin cancer detection. The DermaSensor device is an affordable, handheld tool that uses spectroscopy and algorithms to immediately evaluate skin lesions for cancer. DermaSensor is currently FDA Cleared, CE Marked, and is available for sale in the U.S.

Contacts

Jacqueline.Barberena@dermasensor.com

954-559-8659