Derivative Path Wins Fourth Consecutive Global Derivatives Award

Leading cloud-based derivatives hedging provider was recognized as best risk management advisory firm in the Americas for the fourth year running at GlobalCapital’s Global Derivatives Awards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Derivative Path, a leading provider of capital markets technology and derivatives services to financial institutions and commercial end-users, eclipsed an elite field of nominees, winning GlobalCapital’s Award for Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year in the Americas region for the fourth straight year. At the September 28th ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City, judges recognized Derivative Path after an exhaustive submission, research, and presentation process, for its record of driving growth, innovation, and working to advance the derivatives industry.





“ I could not be prouder of our company earning this honor four years in a row. Recognition from industry peers and insiders is a meaningful endorsement of our approach to capital markets risk management,” said Pradeep Bhatia, Co-Founder and CEO. “ The GlobalCapital accolade shines a spotlight on our teams of talented subject matter experts, sales, hedge accounting, technology, and compliance professionals who help clients better navigate the complexities of financial risk management.”

The Global Derivatives Awards win recognizes the continued growth of Derivative Path’s scalable software-as-a-service trading platform that includes customizable tools to optimize and manage risk using foreign exchange, interest rate, and commodity derivatives. Now in its 10th year of operation, Derivative Path complements its technology offerings with full derivatives trading program development and management advisory for financial institutions, private equity firms, and corporate clients.

GlobalCapital’s annual Global Derivatives Award salutes the achievements of distinctive firms that make a demonstrable impact in improving the industry through growth and innovation, as well as advances in technology, regulation, and market dynamics. Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year is one of 60 categories awarded to banks, service providers, brokers, exchanges, and law firms across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Awards are judged on the criteria of innovation, impact, and commitment to clients.

“ Differentiation is key and nominees should demonstrate how they have stood out from their competitors in their performance, what they offer clients, or in their strategy,” as stated on the GlobalCapital Awards announcement.

The Global Derivatives Awards celebrate industry achievements from January 2022 through March 2023, during which Derivative Path executed on an ambitious innovation pipeline, inking a deal to integrate with the platform, enabling banks to offer their customers an all-in-one solution for FX payments; and with Goldman Sachs to deliver FX and global payments to US regional and community banks. The Global Derivatives Awards honor adds to a growing list of laurels, including being named to this year’s Waters Ranking as Best Cloud-based Applications Provider. The Global Derivatives Awards honor adds to a growing list of laurels, including being named to this year’s Waters Ranking as Best Cloud-based Applications Provider.

About Derivative Path

Derivative Path is an award-winning and industry-leading provider of capital markets technology and derivatives execution services. The Company has developed a technology-led solution to assist financial institutions, buy-side, and commercial end-users in executing and managing their international payments, foreign exchange, over-the-counter commodity and interest rate derivative transactions. Founded by derivatives industry veterans, Derivative Path is on a mission to democratize access to capital markets products and technologies for all market participants. Learn more by visiting our website and following us on LinkedIn and X.

